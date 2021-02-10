GRANGEVILLE — The Grangeville City Council will be moving forward on repairs and upgrades to the municipal sewer system, with its first step to approve engineering plans to be presented at its meeting next week.
Council meets next Tuesday, Feb. 16, starting at 6 p.m. at city hall. At the meeting, staff with J-U-B Engineering will present the final master sewer plan overview for council consideration and possible approval. The presentation will cover the proposed improvements, costs, timelines for completion during an 20-year time frame, and plans for how the projects — roughly around several million dollars — will be funded.
The city has been discussing the plan for more than a year to address sewer system problems, notably infiltration and inflow. As discussed at a preliminary draft plan review last July, the city of Grangeville’s sewer system has problems with outside water coming into pipes that are, for example, broken or have faulty seals, and are cross-connected with storm drains. All this inflow runs through the wastewater treatment plant, and any overflow of the system violates the city’s federal permit for discharge into Three Mile Creek.
For those members of the public wanting to attend the meeting in person, attendance will be limited by social distancing and seating at a first-come, first-served basis. Otherwise, a call-in number will be made available for those who can’t attend or want to listen from home.
For information, find the city council agenda on the city’s website (www.grangeville.us) this Friday, Feb. 12, or call city hall at 208-983-2851.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.