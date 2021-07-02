GRANGEVILLE — Four people were injured — with one listed in critical condition — following a Friday afternoon two-car collision on U.S. Highway 95 south of Grangeville.
Calie Guillette, 25, of Pocatello, was taken by Life Flight to Kootenai Health in Coeur d’Alene, listed as critical. Transported by ambulance to Syringa Hospital were Steven Guillette, 58, of Pocatello; Payton Hall, 24, of Ogden, Utah; and Alicia Panzer, 20, of Meridian.
Idaho State Police is currently investigating the July 2 crash, which was reported at 12:07 p.m. at milepost 234.5, approximately six miles south of Grangeville.
According to ISP Trooper Samuel Rodriguez, Panzer was driving a 2007 Honda Pilot northbound, and Hall was driving a 2021 Chevrolet Silverado southbound.
Investigation is still preliminary, however, “Based on witness statements, the Honda did leave its lane and cross over into the other lane of traffic,” Rodriguez said, where it is believed to have ran one vehicle off the road prior to encountering the Chevrolet. At this point, the Honda lost control and struck the Chevrolet, with the Honda ending up on the northbound shoulder and the Chevrolet coming to rest in the northbound ditch.
Occupants in both vehicles were wearing seat belts, and airbags deployed in both vehicles.
The crash resulted in closure of U.S. 95 at this location with traffic detoured on Lake and Johnston roads. The highway was opened to normal traffic around 2:30 p.m.
Response to the incident involved multiple agencies including the Idaho County Sheriff’s Office, Grangeville Police Department, Idaho Fish and Game, and Idaho Transportation Department. Rodriguez noted that due to limited room at Syringa, one or more of the remaining three patients were transferred to St. Mary’s Health in Cottonwood.
Cause of the crash remains under investigation, but Rodriguez said that there was no sign of impairment as a factor in this incident.
Wrecker services were provided by Frank’s Towing, and Dales' and Sons Rescue Towing.
