Robert "Tim" Miller of Craigmont was bicycling eastbound on State Highway 62 around 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 18 when he was struck by a vehicle. Miller, 64, was transported by air ambulance to St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston.
Robert Stach of Nezperce was driving eastbound at about 50 miles per hour when he came into contact with the bicyclist. Miller, who was wearing a helmet, was thrown from the bicycle. Stach, 86, was not injured.
The investigation is in progress.
