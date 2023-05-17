June court date set in sex abuse case
Arraignment is set June 5 in Idaho County District Court for a Dixie man alleged to have had sexual contact with a minor.
Updated: May 17, 2023 @ 6:55 am
Jason R. Koesel, 46, is charged with two felony counts of lewd conduct with a child under 16.
According to the Idaho County Sheriff’s Office, on April 26, detectives concluded an investigation on a report of sexual abuse of a minor with an arrest.
Charges are in connection with incidents reported to have occurred in 2022 in or near Dixie on or between Jan. 1 and March 31, and June 1 and Aug. 31. In the criminal complaint, Koesel is alleged to have committed a lewd and lascivious act or acts upon the body of a minor child then age 15.
Court hearing set on felony drug charges
A May 19 preliminary hearing is set in Idaho County Magistrate Court for a Washington State man charged with felony drug possession.
The preliminary hearing will determine whether evidence is sufficient for the case to advance to district court.
Arthur Malkov, 38, of Federal Way, is charged with two counts of felony possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine and fentanyl), and three misdemeanor charges: reckless driving, possession of marijuana and of paraphernalia.
Charges resulted following an April 24 arrest made by Idaho County deputies. According to the Idaho County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were on patrol near milepost 247, north of Grangeville, where they stopped a vehicle, driven by Malkov, for allegedly speeding: doing approximately 80 mph in a 65 mph zone. The vehicle is alleged to have accelerated to 104 mph before stopping for deputies.
Man arrested on warrant for felony statutory rape
BOISE — Nathaniel Thompson, 35, of Nampa, was arrested May 13 in Boise for three counts of felony statutory rape.
According to the Idaho County Sheriff’s Office, its detectives, working the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office and the Boise Police Department, were able to obtain an arrest warrant on Thompson the day prior to the arrest.
No further information was available as of press time.
