Sept. 5 – Sept. 11, 2022
Monday, Sept. 5
Grangeville/Riggins
Report of reckless driving resulted in the cite and release of a 25 yoa Caldwell, ID female for Reckless Driving/Possession of Marijuana Hwy 95 MP 193; Illegal burning Milner Trail MP 1/Transferred to Forest Service; Vandalism Doumecq Rd/Report Taken; Field on fire started by vehicle Stites Rd/No Report; Report of large camper in roadway Hwy 95 MP 185/Transferred to ITD; Abandoned vehicle Milner Trail/Transferred to Forest Service; Citizen assist Idaho/No Report; Vandalism of blown up trash bin Hwy 95 MP 227/Report Taken; Traffic resulted in the cite and release of a 19 yoa Garden City male for Reckless Driving Hwy 95 MP 216; Littering Hwy 95 MP 227-230/Transferred to ISP;
Kooskia/Elk City
Parking problem Elk St Harpster/No Report; Citizen dispute Main St Elk City/No Report; Possible drug activity Crooks St; Fender bender Swiftwater Rd/No Report; Medical South Main St Kooskia; Smoke report Hwy 12 MP 118/Transferred to Fire Dispatch;
GPD
Possible drug activity Main St; Barking dogs Dawn Dr; Barking dogs South D St; Prowler N Junction;
Tuesday, Sept. 6
Grangeville/Riggins
Injury motorcycle accident Big Salmon Rd MP 10/Report Taken; Citizen dispute Cottonwood Butte Rd/No Report – Civil; Citizen assist Fenn area/No Report; Reckless driving Whitebird Creek/No Report;
Kooskia/Elk City
Littering & illegal burning Harpster area/No Report; Abandoned vehicle Elk City/Pending; Fender bender Falls Creek/No Report; Welfare check Woodland Rd/Unable to Locate; Medical Hwy 12 MP 73; Welfare check Clear Creek Rd/Unable to Locate; Citizen dispute Flying Elk Rd/No Report;
GPD
Injury two vehicle accident Hwy 95 & Main St; Suspicious vehicle N Myrtle St; Medical N Myrtle St; Vandalism E North St; Disorderly resulted in the arrest of a 43 yoa Grangeville male for Possession of Marijuana/Possession of Paraphernalia/Resisting & Obstructing/Malicious Injury to Property E North St;
Wednesday, Sept. 7
Grangeville/Riggins
Lost person Hwy 95 MP 215-250/Transferred to ISP; Injury one vehicle accident Hwy 95 MP 195/Report Taken; Dead deer in roadway Mt Idaho Grade Rd/Transferred to Road Dept; Reckless driving Mt Idaho Grade Rd/No Report; Abandoned vehicle Industrial Park Ln/No Report; Medical S Main St Riggins; Hay in roadway Hwy 95 MP 214/Transferred to ITD;
Kooskia/Elk City
Medical Hwy 162; Medical Franklin Dr; Intoxicated pedestrian in the roadway Hwy 13 MP 23/Unable to Locate; Evacuation Oragrande area; Barking dogs Thenon St/No Report; Possible lightning strike fire Shira Rd area/Unable to Locate; Loose cows Hwy 162 MP 16;
GPD
Abandoned vehicle North B St; Welfare check South E St; Parking problem W Main St; Suspicious activity E North St; Domestic dispute S College St;
Thursday, Sept. 8
Grangeville/Riggins
Report of trash in roadway Hwy 95 MP 241/Transferred to ITD; Citizen dispute Little Salmon Overlook/No Report; Medical transfer Airport Rd; Reckless driving Hwy 95 MP 242/Transferred to ISP; Abandoned vehicle French Creek Rd/No Report; Property damage Hwy 95 MP 224/No Report; Emergency beacon, medical Salmon River/Transferred to Lifeflight;
Kooskia/Elk City
Cow vs vehicle Hwy 162 MP 14.8/Report Taken; Cow vs vehicle Hwy 162 MP 14/Report Taken; Intoxication Hwy 12 MP 151/No Report; Vehicle on fire Main St Elk City; Reckless driving Hwy 13 MP 26/No Report; Illegal burning Woodland Rd/Transferred to Tribal Police; Illegal burning Hwy 14 MP 34/No Report;
GPD
Traffic complaint Hwy 95 MP 240; Loose dog W N 5th St; Loose dog E N 2nd St; Juvenile problem N Myrtle; Citizen contact resulted in the cite and release of a 17 yoa Clearwater male cited for Minor in Possession and a 17 yoa Grangeville male for Minor in Possession Hwy 95 N;
CPD
Citizen dispute Foster Ave;
Friday, Sept. 9
Grangeville/Riggins
Bus stop violation Monastery Rd/No Report; Citizen assist Grangeville area/No Report; Deer needing put down Hwy 95 MP 210/No Report; Theft Summer Breeze Ln/No Report; Reckless driving Hwy 95 MP 191/No Report; One vehicle non-injury accident Hwy 95 MP 222/No Report; Traffic resulted in the arrest of a 18 yoa Idaho Falls male for Reckless Driving Hwy 95 MP 250; Welfare check Main St White Bird/No Report;
Kooskia/Elk City
Theft Woodland Rd/Report Taken; Abandoned vehicle Kidder Ridge; Theft Valley Dr/No Report – Civil; Traffic resulted in cite and release for drug charges Hwy 12 MP 122; Traffic resulted in cite and release for drug charges Hwy 12 MP 160; Vicious dog View Rd/No Report; Parking problem Thenon St/No Report; Traffic resulted in cite and release for drug charges Hwy 12 MP 162; Traffic resulted in cite and release for drug charges Hwy 12 MP 153; Found property Woodland Rd; Traffic resulted in cite and release for drug charges Hwy 12 MP 163; Suicide attempt Depot St/No Report;
GPD
Barking dogs South C St; Medical W N 2nd St; Medical E N 4th St; Agency assist W Main St;
CPD
Medical Smith St; Possible oven fire Gilmore St;
Saturday, Sept. 10
Grangeville/Riggins
Citizen assist S Main St Riggins/No Report; 911 calls from a smartwatch Hwy 95 MP 246/Unable to Locate; Medical transfer Airport Rd; Deer needing put down Hwy 95 MP 210/Transferred to Fish & Game; Illegal burning Mt Idaho Grade Rd/No Report; Reckless driving Hwy 95 MP 160/No Report; Fatal accident Rice Creek/Transferred to ISP; Reckless driving Hwy 95 MP 255/No Report;
Kooskia/Elk City
One vehicle non-injury accident Glenwood Rd/No Report; Report of protection order violation Liberty Ln/Report Taken; Traffic resulted in cite and release for drug charges Hwy 12 MP 163; Traffic resulted in cite and release for drug charges Hwy 12 MP 164; Weapon offense Clearwater Ave Stites/No Report; Traffic resulted in cite and release for drug charges Hwy 12 MP 154; Trespassing Hwy 12 MP 68/No Report; Traffic resulted in cite and release for drug charges Hwy 12 MP 161; Reckless driving Glenwood Rd & Henderson Loop/No Report; Traffic resulted in cite and release for drug charges Hwy 12 MP 157; Vicious dogs Andrew Jackson Way/No Report;
GPD
Theft N Junction St; Reckless driving Hall & E S 3rd St; Medical N Junction;
Sunday, Sept. 11
Grangeville/Riggins
Check on aircraft Airport Rd/No Report; Medical N Main St; Theft Vrieling Rd/No Report;
Kooskia/Elk City
Traffic resulted in cite and release for drug charges Hwy 12 MP 159; Trespassing Hwy 12 MP 68/No Report; Traffic resulted in cite and release for drug charges Hwy 12 MP 161.5; Illegal burn Red Fir Rd/No Report; Debris in roadway Hwy 12 & Woodland Rd/No Report;
GPD
Vicious dog 4th & Florence.
