Jan. 17 – Jan. 23, 2022

Monday, January 17

Grangeville/Riggins

Death Seven Devils Rd/Report Taken; Medical N Main St; Reckless driving Hwy 95/Unable to Locate; Abandoned vehicle Hwy 95; Reckless driving Hwy 95 MP 193/Unable to Locate; Cow problem Slate Creek Rd;

Kooskia/Elk City

Death Hwy 14 MP 38/Report Taken; Disabled vehicle Hwy 12 MP 71/No Report; Large boulder in roadway Hwy 14 MP 10/Transferred to ITD; House fire Lindy Ln; Medical Main St Stites; Overdue subjects, located & OK, Hwy 12 MP 142/No Report; Domestic dispute Pleasant Valley Rd/No Report;

GPD

Loose dog Grangeville; Medical Elk St;

Tuesday, January 18

Grangeville/Riggins

Suspicious subjects White Bird area/Unable to Locate; Cow problem Truck Route; Possible rockslide Hwy 95 MP 194/Unable to Locate;

Kooskia/Elk City

Harassment Broadway Ave/Unfounded; Theft of firewood Big Cedar Rd/Report Taken; Parking problem Friendship Ln/No Report; Theft of saw Cody Place/Pending; Report of protection order violation Clear Creek Rd/No Report; Parking problem N Main St/No Report; Fraud Crane Hill Rd; Report of hit and run Woodland Rd/Unable to Locate; Parking problem Fir Rd/Pending; Emergency beacon activation, accidental, Magruder Rd/No Report; Traffic resulted in the cite and release of a 55 yoa Kamiah male for Possession of Paraphernalia Woodland Rd;

GPD

Commercial alarm S East St; Citizen assist N State St; Parking problem W N 5th St; Loose dog W Main St; Welfare check E North 4th St; Loose dogs South E St;

CPD

Possible burglary Broadway Ave;

Wednesday, January 19

Grangeville/Riggins

Dogs at large chasing livestock Little Salmon Overlook/No Report; Injured deer Slate Creek Rd/Transferred to Fish & Game; Reckless driving Hwy 95 MP 246/No Report; Road rage Hwy 13/No Report; Cow problem Hwy 95 MP 237/Unable to Locate; Traffic resulted in the arrest of a 31 yoa Lewiston male for a Nez Perce County Warrant Hwy 95 MP 250; Dead deer in roadway Hwy 95 MP 216/Transferred to Road Dept;

Kooskia/Elk City

Domestic dispute, verbal only, Clearwater Main St/No Report; 911 hangups Selway Rd/No Report; Injured raccoon Depot St/Transferred to Fish & Game; Report of vehicle passing school bus stop sign Main St/Pending; Citizen dispute Clearwater Main St/No Report;

GPD

Medical North C St; Vandalism of vehicle W South 1st St;

CPD

Fire Lewiston St;

Thursday, January 20

Grangeville/Riggins

Parking Problem, South Main St; Medical, HWY 95 North; Citizen Dispute, Ironwood Drive, Cottonwood/Resulted in the Arrest of 37yo male for Aggravated Assault; Suspicious, Hwy 13/Deputies Unable to Locate;

Kooskia/Elk City

Boulders in roadway Hwy 13 MP 13-15/Transferred to ITD; Theft, Hwy 12/No Report Required; Medical, Big Cedar Road; Animal Neglect, Lightning Creek Road/No Report Required; Theft, Broadway Ave/Report Taken; Agency Assist, South St, Stites/Report Taken; Animal Problem, Ridgewood Drive/No Report Required; Traffic Hazard, Hwy 14/Transferred to Another Agency; Vicious Animal, Clearwater Drive, Harpster/No Report Required; Medical, Beaverslide Road; Parking Problem, Hwy 13/Deputy Unable to Locate; Parking Problem, Hwy 13 and Bridge St, Harpster/No Report Required;

GPD

Cows out Main St; Identity Theft, Lake St;

CPD

Vin Inspection, East St; Medical, East St;

Friday, January 21

Grangeville/Riggins

Traffic Hazard, Hwy 162/No Report Required; Traffic Offense, Old & and East Road/No Report Required; Medical, Ponderosa Ridge Lane; Fire, Slate Creek Road/Transferred to Another Agency;

Kooskia/Elk City

Traffic Hazard, Hwy 14/No Report Required; Medical, Clearwater Main St, Clearwater; Agency Assist, Hwy 12/No Report Required; Agency Assist, Fir Road/No Report Required; Medical North Main St/Call Pending;

GPD

Animal Problem, North Idaho Ave; Welfare Check, South E St;

Saturday, January 22

Grangeville/Riggins

Disabled Vehicle, HWY 95/No Report Required; Medical, South Ranny Road, Riggins; Abandoned Vehicle, Hoots Lane/Pending; Cow Problem, Johnston Road; DUI, HWY 13/Deputies Unable to Locate;

Kooskia/Elk City

Medical, Adams Grade; Contempt of Court, Hawthorne Lane/Resulted in the arrest of 61yo male for Contempt of Court; Accident, Hwy 12 & Hwy 13/Report Taken;

CPD

Medical, 2nd South St;

Sunday, January 23

Grangeville/Riggins

Accident, Hwy 95 MP 207/Report Taken; Medical S Main St Riggins; Loose cows Johnston Cutoff Rd; Traffic resulted in the arrest of a 37 yoa Lewiston male for DUI/Possession of a Controlled Substance/Possession of Paraphernalia Hwy 95 MP 236;

Kooskia/Elk City

Slide Off, Hwy 12/No Report Required; Medical, No Horse Lane; Medical Skyline Dr; Medical Lee Rd; Found property Thenon St; Rental problem Valley Dr/Transferred to Tribal Police; Trespassing Lee Rd Harpster/No Report; Suspicious activity Main St/No Report;

CPD

Overdose Hogan St; Transfer Airport Rd.

