Nov. 21-27, 2022
Monday, November 21
Grangeville/Riggins
CPOR service North C St; Franklin County Warrant arrest of a 49 yoa Preston, ID male W Main St; Medical N Main St Riggins; Trespassing Church St Riggins/No Report; Reckless driving Hwy 95 MP 195/Unable to Locate; Cows on highway Hwy 95 MP 214/No Report; Reckless driving resulted in the cite and release of a 32 yoa Lewiston female for Inattentive Driving Hwy 95 MP 232; Medical S Main St Riggins;
Kooskia/Elk City
Theft Appaloosa Dr/Transferred to Tribal Police; Found property Lochsa area; Trespassing Woodland Rd/No Report; One vehicle property damage accident Hwy 12 MP 72/No Report; Abandoned vehicle Hwy 12 MP 72; Idaho County Warrant/Nez Perce County Warrant arrest of a 25 yoa Kooskia male Hwy 12 MP 71; Overdue hunters Kamiah area/No Report; Welfare check Main St Elk City/No Report; Disorderly Dike St/No Report; Medical School House Rd;
GPD
Medical E N 2nd St; Disabled vehicle Hwy 13 & Mt Idaho Grade Rd; House check North B St; Funeral escort; Reckless driving W North St; Commercial alarm E Main St; Suspicious E S 3rd St;
CPD
VIN Foster Ave; Disorderly King & Front St;
Tuesday, November 22
Grangeville/Riggins
Reckless driving Hwy 95 MP 245/Unable to Locate; Reckless driving Hwy 95 MP 195/Transferred to ISP; Suicide threat Vrieling Rd/No Report; Report of snow drifting Hwy 95 MP 236/Transferred to ITD; Medical Riverbend Dr;
Kooskia/Elk City
Medical Hawthorn Ln; Theft Spur Rd Elk City/No Report - Civil; Medical Lukes Gulch Rd; Vicious dog Shenandoah Dr/No Report; Abandoned vehicle Shenandoah & Glenwood Rd; Contempt of court Dalton Acres Rd/No Report; Citizen dispute Clearwater Ave/No Report; Citizen dispute Fall Ave/No Report; Deer vs vehicle Hwy 12 MP 69.5/Report Taken; Deer needing put down Hwy 12 MP 68/No Report;
GPD
Commercial alarm W Main St; Citizen dispute South E St;
Wednesday, November 23
Grangeville/Riggins
Disabled vehicle Hwy 95 MP 228; Burglary North B St/Report Taken; Reckless driving Hwy 95 MP 167/No Report; Suspicious vehicle Grangeville area/No Report; Agency assist Boulevard Ave Craigmont;
Kooskia/Elk City
Injury one vehicle accident Hwy 12 MP 109/Report Taken; Rockslide Hwy 12 MP 92/Transferred to ITD; Medical Trenary Rd; Fish & Game violations Selway Rd/Transferred to Fish & Game; Parking problem Fall Ave; Disabled vehicle Hwy 12 MP 73/Transferred to ISP; Medical Clear Creek Rd;
GPD
Loose dog Dawn Dr; Medical N Hall St; Medical Park St;
Thursday, November 24
Grangeville/Riggins
Medical Nez Perce Ave Winchester; Medical S Main St Riggins;
Kooskia/Elk City
Traffic resulted in the arrest of a 50 yoa Kamiah male for DUI/Possession of Marijuana/Possession of Paraphernalia Thenon St; Medical Main St Elk City; Medical Hemlock Rd; Rockslide Hwy 13 MP 12/Transferred to ITD; Assault Dike St/No Report; Medical Beaverslide Rd;
GPD
Utility problem South D St; Commercial burglary alarm W Main St;
Friday, November 25
Grangeville/Riggins
Elk vs vehicle Hwy 95 MP 209/Report Taken; Animal problem Canyon Rd/Report Taken; Reckless driving Hwy 95 MP 230/No Report; Medical Halliday St Craigmont; Traffic resulted in the arrest of a 40 yoa Grangeville male for DUI Hwy 95 MP 256; Intoxication Keuterville Rd/Report Taken;
Kooskia/Elk City
Suspicious Main St Elk City; Threatening Clearwater Ave/No Report; Theft Depot St/No Report; Trespassing resulted in the cite and release of a 41 yoa Clearwater male for Possession of Marijuana/Possession of Paraphernalia Pleasant Valley Rd; Theft Thenon St/No Report; Medical Lukes Gulch Rd; Weapon offense Pleasant Valley Rd/No Report; Disorderly Dike St/No Report;
GPD
Barking dogs W N 4th St; Medical N Myrtle St;
Saturday, November 26
Grangeville/Riggins
Fender bender Ranny Rd/No Report; Slide off Cash Ln & Johnston Cutoff;
Kooskia/Elk City
Disorderly N Main St Kooskia/No Report; Rockslide Hwy 13 MP 14/Transferred to ITD; Rocks in road Broadway & Toll Rd/Transferred to ITD; Welfare check South St Stites/No Report; Disorderly Fall Ave/No Report; Reckless driving Hwy 12 MP 99/No Report; Threatening Main St Elk City/No Report; Drug paraphernalia found Pineway Ct/Report Taken; Child abuse Fall Ave/No Report; Agency assist View Rd;
GPD
Utility problem W Main St; Domestic dispute South D St;
Sunday, November 27
Grangeville/Riggins
Medical Hwy 95 S Riggins; One vehicle non-injury accident Hwy 95 MP 250/Report Taken; Shutting highway down for multiple vehicles trying to chain up Hwy 95 MP 256; Slick roads Hwy 13 MP 8-10/Transferred to ITD; Slide off Hwy 95 MP 257; Slide off Hwy 95 MP 257; Non injury one vehicle accident Hwy 95 MP 223/No Report; Multiple slide offs/vehicles spun out Hwy 95 MP 223-231; Injury multiple vehicle accident Hwy 95 MP 258/Transferred to ISP; Slide off Hwy 95 MP 228; Slide off Hwy 95 MP 228; Slick road Mt Idaho Grade Rd/Transferred to Road Dept;
Kooskia/Elk City
Domestic dispute Hwy 12 MP 68/No Report; Missing person, located, Kamiah area/No Report; Rental problem Valley Dr/No Report; Medical Hwy 12 MP 73; Mental problems Broadway Ave/No Report; Vandalism View Rd Kamiah/Report Taken; Slide off Hwy 12 MP 172/Transferred to ISP; Medical S Main St Kooskia; Welfare check Winter Ave/No Report;
GPD
Barking dogs W N 4th St;
CPD
Medical Hogan St.
