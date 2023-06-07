May 29 – June 4, 2023
Monday, May 29
Grangeville/Riggins
Vehicle vs cow Old Hwy 7 MP 10.5/Report Taken; Medical Aces Place; Abandoned vehicle Hwy 14 MP 9.4; Two vehicle noninjury accident Barn Rd/Transferred to ISP;
Kooskia/Elk City
Rocks in roadway Leitch Creek Rd/No Report; Welfare check Shira Rd/No Report; Citizen assist Hwy 12 MP 93/No Report; Medical Hwy 13; Injury ATV accident Indian Hill MP 1/Report Taken; Medical transfer Hwy 13 MP 9;
GPD
Barking dog N Mill St; Water main broken N Idaho Ave; Overdose N Myrtle St; Medical transfer Airport Rd;
CPD
Medical Gilmore St;
Tuesday, May 30
Grangeville/Riggins
911 hangup Chukar Ln/No Report; Loose dog Church St Riggins/No Report; CPOR service S Idaho Ave; Traffic resulted in the cite and release of a 31 yoa Boise male for Reckless Driving Hwy 95 MP 227;
Kooskia/Elk City
Medical Larradon Dr; Overlength violation Lukes Gulch Rd/No Report; Threatening Dixie Rd/Pending; Welfare check Clearwater St/No Report; Welfare check Sonny Ln/No Report; Medical Lukes Gulch Rd; Vehicle vs rocks non-injury Hwy 12 MP 120/Report Taken; Medical Front St;
GPD
Abandoned vehicle N College St; Barking dog S Hall St;
CPD
Welfare check Smith & Lewiston;
Wednesday, May 31
Grangeville/Riggins
Pedestrian in roadway Hwy 95 MP 241/No Report; Pedestrian in roadway Hwy 95 MP 240/No Report; Property damage non-injury accident Main & Front St Ferdinand/Transferred to ISP; Pedestrian laying next to roadway Hwy 7 MP 1.5/No Report; CPOR service Washington Ave; Citizen assist W Main St; Reckless driving Hwy 95 MP 242/No Report; Medical Radar Rd; Rockslide Hwy 95 MP 230/Transferred to ITD; Reckless driving complaint resulted in the cite and release of a 28 yoa Boise male for Reckless Driving Hwy 95 MP 252; Disabled vehicle Hwy 7 MP 15;
Kooskia/Elk City
Disorderly Lawyers Creek Dyke Rd/No Report; Disabled vehicle Hwy 14 MP 6; Injury two vehicle accident Hwy 12 MP 132.9/Report Taken; Aggressive dogs Main St Kooskia/No Report; Welfare check Sears Creek Rd/No Report; Theft East St Stites/No Report; Welfare check Hwy 12 MP 76/No Report; Traffic resulted in the cite and release of a 45 yoa Tacoma, WA for Possession of Marijuana/Possession of Paraphernalia/DWP Hwy 12 MP 68;
GPD
Medical transfer Lewiston; Parking problem F St; Welfare check Main St; Runaway juvenile, located, W South 1st St;
CPD
Citizen assist East St; Runaway juvenile, located, Broadway St; Stalking King St;
Thursday, June 1
Grangeville/Riggins
Medical Greencreek Rd; Rockslide Hwy 95 MP 189/Transferred to ITD; Extra patrol Old Pollock Rd; Medical S Main St Riggins; Attempt to Locate Riggins Area/Pending; Medical Hwy 95 S; Medical S Main St Riggins; Welfare check on female pedestrian walking on highway Hwy 95 MP 238/No Report; Medical transfer; Medical Abby Ln; Drugs Hwy 95 MP 194/Resulted in citation issued to a 33yo Washington man for Possession of Marijuana and Possession of Paraphernalia; Agency Assist Hwy 95 MP 201/No Report; Loose cow Hwy 13 MP 2/Owner located; Vehicle theft Schumacher Rd/No Report;
Kooskia/Elk City
Citizen dispute over property Roby Rd/No Report; Reckless driving Larch Rd/No Report; Reckless driving Hwy 12 MP 74/Transferred to ISP; Abandoned Vehicle Hwy 12 MP 68/vehicle removed; Drugs Main St Stites/Resulted in citation issued to a 60yo Washington man for Possession of Marijuana and Possession of Paraphernalia; Welfare Check Ferguson Rd; Weapons Offense Franklin Dr/Unfounded;
GPD
Loose steer N College St; Juvenile Problem Elk St; Juvenile Problem West North 4th St;
Friday, June 2
Grangeville/Riggins
Property damage S Main St Riggins/Report Taken; Drugs Doumecq Rd/Resulted in citation issued to a 23yo Boise woman for Possession of Marijuana and Possession of Paraphernalia; Parking problem Graves Creek Rd/Unfounded; Citizen Assist W Main St/No Report; Reckless driving Seven Devils Rd/No Report; Medical N Main St Riggins; Reckless driving Hwy 95 Mp 176/No Report;
Kooskia/Elk City
Medical Hwy 13 MP 13; Medical Cottonwood Creek Rd; Fraud Wall Creek Rd/No Report; Littering Hwy 13 MP 23/Unable to Locate; DUI Hwy 12 MP 69/Unable to Locate; DUI Hwy 12 MP 68/Resulted in the arrest of a 36yo Kamiah man for DUI and Transport Open Container;
GPD
Loose dogs South D St; Medical N Myrtle St; Welfare check South C St; Medical N Myrtle St;
Saturday, June 3
Grangeville/Riggins
Medical Race Creek Rd; Reckless driving Hwy 95 MP 235/Unable to Locate; Disabled vehicle Mt Idaho Grade & View Dr/No Report; Disabled vehicle Hwy 95 MP 228/No Report; Agency Assist Hwy 95 MP 268/No Report; Reckless driving Hwy 95 MP 252/No Report; Citizen Assist Hammer Creek/Transferred to BLM; Juvenile problem Big Salmon Rd MP 3/No Report; Medical Rapid River Rd;
Kooskia/Elk City
Unsecure premise Front St; Two vehicle noninjury accident Hwy 12 MP 68/Report Taken; Loose cows Hwy 12 MP 79/Unable to Locate; Drugs Main St Kooskia/Resulted in the arrest of a 37yo Kooskia man for Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of Psilocybin Mushrooms, and Possession of Paraphernalia, citation issued for Transport Open Container; Illegal Burning Ping St/Unfounded; Parking Problem 1st St Alley/Resulted in the arrest of a 45yo Peck woman for a Nez Perce County Warrant;
GPD
Disorderly S Hall; Medical West North 3rd St; Animal problem North B St; Property damage E Main St; 911 hang up South E St; Escort South B St; Loose dog Hall St & Main St; Suspicious male Main St; Reckless driving S College St; Medical Grangeville Truck Route;
Sunday, June 4
Grangeville/Riggins
Medical Doumecq Rd; Drugs W Main St/Resulted in the arrest of a 37yo Kooskia man for Possession of Paraphernalia and Bringing Illegal Contraband into Jail; Disorderly Hwy 95 MP 211/Unfounded; Suspicious female Hwy 95 MP 205/Unable to Locate; Suspicious box Hwy 95 MP 145/No Report; Medical River St; Medical Hwy 13 MP 13; Agency Assist Grangeville Area/Unable to Locate;
Kooskia/Elk City
Death Syringa Ln/Report Taken; Attempt to Locate Hwy 12 MP 151/Located & Ok; Agency Assist Hwy 162/No Report; Animal problem Hwy 13 MP 26/No Report; Medical Hwy 12 MP 174; Citizen dispute Glenwood Rd/Report Taken; Theft Broadway Ave/Report Taken; Blocked culvert Crooked River Rd MP 7/Transferred to Elk City Road Department; Welfare Check Lukes Gulch Rd/No Report;
GPD
Runaway juvenile Scott St/Located & Ok; Medical West North 3rd St; Medical S Hall St; Medical South E St; Medical North A St; Civil Standby North C St;
CPD
Medical Transfer.
