IDAHO COUNTY WEEKLY LOG
2/17/2020 TO 2/23/2020
Monday, February 17
Grangeville/Riggins
Impassable road conditions Greencreek Rd/Transferred to Road Dept; Emergency beacon activation, accidental Apple watch dial, Hazard Lake area/No Report; Medical Fish Trap Rd; Neglected dog Cooper St White Bird/No Report; Found cell phones Old Lucile Hwy/No Report; Abandoned vehicle Kube Rd; Slide off Hwy 95 MP 236; Injured deer Helm Lane/Transferred to Fish & Game; Slide off Hwy 95 MP 229; Suspicious vehicle Whitetail Dr/No Report; Slide off Hwy 95 MP 231;
Kooskia/Elk City
Barking dogs cite and release of a 32 yoa male for Public Nuisance Long Bluff Rd; Welfare check Main St Stites; Reckless driving Pine Rd/Unable to Locate;
GPD
Welfare check W South St;
CPD
Parking problem Main & Idaho; Property damage Washington St;
Tuesday, February 18
Grangeville/Riggins
Non-injury one vehicle accident Whitetail Dr & Short Dr/No Report; Rocks in roadway Hwy 95 MP 187/Transferred to ITD; Abandoned vehicle Hwy 95 MP 234; Medical Georgianna Dr; Trespassing Hwy 95 S/No Report; Medical Hazard Lake area; Reckless driving Hwy 95 MP 245/Transferred to ISP; Possible fire, controlled burn, Old Hwy 95;
Kooskia/Elk City
Medical Lom Tama Ln; Reckless driving Hwy 12 & Rock Rd/No Report; Abandoned vehicle Main St Stites; Reckless driving Hwy 12 MP 68/Transferred to ISP; VIN Hwy 12; Theft of vehicle and misc items Caribel Rd/No Report; Reckless driving Hwy 12 MP 68/Unable to Locate; Medical Main St Stites;
GPD
Agency assist on ATL Hill St; Complaint of dogs pooping in yard E N 4th St; Trespassing South E St; Theft of backpack W North St; Non-injury hit and run South E St;
CPD
Medical transfer Kootenai; Business alarm Main St;
Wednesday, February 19
Grangeville/Riggins
Medical Radar Rd; Bad check Hwy 95 MP 223/No Report; Rockslide Hwy 95 MP 18
Kooskia/Elk City
Theft of wood Glenwood Rd/Report Taken; Littering Hwy 12 MP 74/No Report;
GPD
Trespassing S College St; Agency assist S Meadow St; Medical South A St; Vehicle egged W N 6th St;
CPD
Medical transfer Lewiston St;
Thursday, February 20
Grangeville/Riggins
Medical Georgianna Dr; VIN Meadow Grass Loop; Medical North St;
Kooskia/Elk City
Non-injury one vehicle rollover accident Hwy 12 MP 159/No Report; Vicious dogs Larch Rd/No Report; Agency assist with weapons offense Hwy 162; Agency assist Appaloosa Dr;
GPD
Arson South B St;
Friday, February 21
Grangeville/Riggins
Shoplifting report, resulting in the cite and release of a 60 yoa male for Petit Theft Main St; VIN Country Court Dr; Grass fire Hwy 95 MP 194; Agency assist Hwy 14 MP 2/No Report; Reckless driving Hwy 95 MP 255/Transferred to Lewis County;
Kooskia/Elk City
Medical Lom Toma Ln; Vehicle vs rock accident Hwy 12 MP 78/Report Taken; Slide off Kidder Ridge Rd/No Report; Report of dog killing another dog Sears Creek Rd/Pending; Citizen assist Caribel Rd/No Report; Reckless driving Hwy 12 MP 69/Transferred to Lewis County; Parking problem Hwy 13 MP 17/No Report; Tenant/landlord problem Hwy 12 MP 74/No Report; Report of abandoned dog Hwy 12 MP 68/No Report; Suspicious Lightning Creek Rd/No Report; Medical Hwy 13 MP 13;
GPD
Fraud E Main St;
CPD
Medical transfer Lewiston St; Medical North St;
Saturday, February 22
Grangeville/Riggins
Theft of phone S Main St/No Report; Welfare check Deer Creek Rd/No Report; 911 hangups, resulting in a shed fire Hwy 95 S; VIN Fish Hatchery Rd; Medical Dewey Saddle Rd; Medical 1st St Ferdinand; Agency assist in service of trespass order Slate Creek Rd/No Report; Dumpster fire Lukes Gulch Rd & Vrieling Rd; Report of spotlighting Gill Point Rd/Transferred to Fish & Game;
Kooskia/Elk City
Parking problem Hwy 13/No Report; Report of probation violation Stites area/No Report; Threatening, resulting in trespass warning issued Esther St/Report Taken; Assault Clearwater Ave Stites/Report Taken; Welfare check Hwy 12 MP 68/Unable to Locate;
GPD
Medical W North 2nd St; Medical W N 2nd St;
Sunday, February 23
Grangeville/Riggins
Damaged mailbox Old Pollock Rd/Report Taken; VIN Ironwood Dr; Report of smell of gas Main St Ferdinand/No Report; Tree across blocking the roadway Cove Rd/Transferred to Road Dept; Suspicious subject Hwy 95 MP 189/No Report; Stalking Hwy 14 MP 3.5/Report Taken; Report of icy roads Hwy 95 MP 263/Transferred to ITD;
Kooskia/Elk City
Residential burglary alarm Hwy 12/No Report; Medical North St Stites; Medical Cashway Rd; Tree blocking roadway Cottonwood Creek Rd/Transferred to Road Dept; One vehicle non-injury rollover Hwy 162 & Thorn Springs Rd/Transferred to ISP;
GPD
Medical Main St; Medical South C St; Medical E North 2nd St; Barking dog Hall St;
CPD
Medical North St;
