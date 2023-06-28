June 19–25, 2023
Monday, June 19
Grangeville/Riggins
Citizen dispute over property Jack Pine Rd/No Report; Loose horses Happy Hollow Rd; Medical Big Salmon Rd MP 26; VIN N Main St Riggins; Medical Georgianna Dr; Two vehicle noninjury accident Hwy 95 MP 242/Report Taken;
Kooskia/Elk City
Domestic dispute Hamby Rd/Report Taken; Reckless driving Hwy 12 MP 75/Unable to Locate; Trespassing Bullock Ln/No Report; Suspicious activity Main St Stites/Unable to Locate; Medical Main St Elk City; Medical Front St Kooskia;
GPD
Parking problem S Idaho Ave;
CPD
Vicious dog East St;
Tuesday, June 20
Grangeville/Riggins
Medical Airport Rd; Reckless driving Hwy 95 MP 245/No Report; Reckless driving Old Hwy 7/Report Taken; Abandoned vehicle Hwy 95 MP 196; Loose horses Happy Hollow Rd; Noninjury two vehicle accident Hwy 13 MP 9/Report Taken; Traffic resulted in the cite and release of a 15 yoa Grangeville male for Reckless Driving Hwy 95 MP 234;
Kooskia/Elk City
Citizen assist for vehicle stuck in deep snow 500 Rd; Report of speeders Big Cedar Rd/No Report; Abandoned vehicle Glenwood Rd; Citizen assist Forest Service Rd 311/No Report; Barking dogs Chief Looking Glass Ln/No Report; Medical Amber Ln; Fire Lolo Pass area/Transferred to Fire Dispatch;
GPD
Juvenile problem, report of juveniles riding around on lawn mowers Court St; One vehicle non-injury accident E Main St; Parking problem E North St; Parking problem Dawn Dr; Parking problem S Hall & Madison St;
CPD
Disabled vehicle Lewiston St; Medical transfer St Joes;
Wednesday, June 21
Grangeville/Riggins
Abandoned vehicle Center Canyon Rd MP 3; Abandoned vehicle Canyon & Lake Rd; Multiple 911 pocket dials Deer Creek Rd/No Report; Found property N Idaho Ave; Loose cows Mt Idaho Grade Rd; Fireworks Prairie View Ln; Indecent exposure Hwy 95 MP 171/Arrested by Adams County;
Kooskia/Elk City
Medical Hwy 12 MP 74; Suspicious activity Pine Ave/No Report; Medical American River Rd; Fraud Idaho County/No Report; Welfare check Woodland Rd/No Report; Medical Boulder Creek Trl 211; Medical Tahoe Loop Rd; Medical Spot Mountain Lookout; Fireworks Beaverslide Rd/Transferred to Tribal Police;
GPD
Medical S Idaho Ave;
Thursday, June 22
Grangeville/Riggins
Noninjury one vehicle accident Hwy 13 MP 2.5/Report Taken; Medical N Main St Riggins; Loose cows Mt Idaho Grade Rd & Knoll Ln; Medical Main St Riggins; Medical Purdy Rd; Attempt to locate vehicle Big Salmon Rd/No Report; Citizen dispute over easement Hwy 13/No Report – Civil; One vehicle non-injury accident Old White Bird Grade Rd/Report Taken;
Kooskia/Elk City
Citizen dispute Dike St/No Report; Custodial interference Clearwater St/No Report; Abandoned vehicle Glenwood Rd; Motorcycle vs deer Hwy 12 MP 163/Report Taken; Citizen dispute Hwy 12 MP 67/No Report; Medical Hwy 12 MP 94; Medical Hwy 12 MP 74; Fatal motorcycle accident Hwy 12 MP 107/Transferred to ISP;
GPD
Agency assist Main St; Medical W Main St; Welfare check Cunningham St; Medical Maple St;
Friday, June 23
Grangeville/Riggins
Deer vs vehicle Hwy 95 MP 222/Report Taken; Abandoned vehicle Old Hwy 95; Citizen dispute Prairie Rd/No Report; Threatening Hwy 13/No Report; Vehicle on fire Hwy 95 MP 170/Transferred to Adams County; Disabled vehicle Hwy 95 MP 230/No Report; CPOR service Race Creek Rd; Possible rockslide Hwy 95 MP 230/Transferred to ITD; Report of neglected dogs Powerline Rd/Report Taken; Reckless driving Hwy 95 MP 258/No Report;
Kooskia/Elk City
Citizen assist Ridgewood Dr/No Report; Medical Brotnov Rd; Disorderly Selway Rd/Transferred to Forest Service; Medical Hwy 12 MP 83; Vandalism American River Rd/Report Taken; Report of neglected dog Dike St/No Report; Disabled vehicle Hwy 12 MP 171/Transferred to ISP; Prowler Pine Ave/Unable to Locate;
GPD
Abandoned vehicle W Main St; Vandalism E South 1st St; Property damage South E St;
Saturday, June 24
Grangeville/Riggins
Disabled vehicle Hwy 95 MP 193/No Report; Weapon offense Bridge St White Bird/Report Taken; Possible drugs found River St White Bird/Report Taken; Reckless driving Hwy 95 MP 249/No Report; Medical alarm Heath Dr; Reckless driving Hwy 95 MP 221/No Report; Loose cow Hwy 95 MP 170/Transferred to Adams County; Reckless driving Hwy 13 MP 11/No Report; Extra patrol Salmon River Ct White Bird; Loose cows Hwy 95 MP 220/Unable to Locate; Attempt to locate Cottonwood area/No Report; One vehicle noninjury accident Graves Creek Rd MP 8/Report Taken; Citizen assist Big Salmon Rd MP 2/No Report;
Kooskia/Elk City
Possible vehicle theft Clearwater St/Report Taken; Disorderly Selway Rd/Transferred to Forest Service; Injured deer needing put down Hwy 13 & Hwy 12/No Report; Welfare check Hwy 12 MP 74/No Report;
GPD
Loose dog North D St; Disorderly Scott St;
CPD
Suspicious vehicle King St;
Sunday, June 25
Grangeville/Riggins
Reckless driving Johnston Cutoff Rd/Unable to Locate; Traffic resulted in the cite and release of a 20 yoa Boise male for Inattentive Driving Frontage Rd; Reckless driving Hwy 95 MP 222/No Report; Report of road blocked Lake Rd/No Report;
Kooskia/Elk City
Vehicle vs elk Hwy 12 MP 157/Transferred to ISP; Prowler River View Dr/No Report; Medical Main St Kooskia; Report of one vehicle accident Hwy 12 MP 116/Unable to Locate; Possible DUI Hwy 12 MP 90/No Report; Traffic resulted in the arrest of a 40 yoa Lewiston male for Possession of Methamphetamines, Possession of Paraphernalia, Destruction of Evidence Bridge & Main St Stites;
GPD
Loose dog W Main St; Loose dog E Main St;
CPD
Welfare check Gilmore St; Suspicious vehicle Cottonwood area.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.