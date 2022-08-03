July 25 – July 31, 2022
Monday, July 25
Grangeville/Riggins
Medical Hwy 95 S Riggins; Medical N Main St Riggins; Medical S Main St Riggins; Citizen dispute Hwy 95 N/No Report; Residential alarm Maple St/No Report; Suspicious subject Hwy 95 S/No Report; Reckless driving Hwy 95 MP 265/Unable to Locate; Hit & run Main St Riggins/Report Taken; Theft Old Pollock Rd/Report Taken;
Kooskia/Elk City
One vehicle non-injury accident Cedar Creek Rd/No Report; Medical Apple Ln; Abandoned vehicle Glenwood Rd; Medical Indian St Kamiah; Mental problems Main St Kooskia/No Report; Missing person Kooskia area/No Report; Found property Hwy 12 MP 73.5/Report Taken; Citizen assist Hill St Kamiah/No Report; VIN Hwy 12 MP 72; Citizen assist Weedmark Way; Juvenile party Kamiah Train Trestle/Transferred to Tribal Police; Medical Tahoe Loop Rd; Medical Friendship Ln;
GPD
Medical W N 5th St; Citizen assist resulted in the arrest of a 28 yoa Grangeville female for a Lewis County Warrant N Hall St;
Tuesday, July 26
Grangeville/Riggins
Reckless driving Hwy 95 MP 218/No Report; Traffic resulted in the cite and release of a 23 yoa Bellevue, WA male for Possession of Marijuana/Possession of Paraphernalia Hwy 95 MP 254; Medical Cummins Rd; One vehicle accident non-injury Country Court Dr/No Report; Traffic resulted in the cite and release of a 27 yoa Belton, MO male for Possession of Controlled Substance Hwy 95 MP 191; Traffic resulted in the cite and release of a 64 yoa North Bend, WA male for Possession of Marijuana Old Pollock Rd; Suspicious item found Hwy 95 MP 219/No Report; Traffic resulted in the cite and release of a 35 yoa Riggins male for Possession of Marijuana/Possession of Paraphernalia Hwy 95 MP 195; Suspicious vehicle Hwy 95 MP 236/No Report; Traffic resulted in the cite and release of a 36 yoa Riggins female for Possession of Paraphernalia/No Insurance Hwy 95 MP 216; Loose cows Johnston Cutoff & Tolo Lake Rd;
Kooskia/Elk City
Medical Glenwood Rd; Death Ping St/Report Taken; Disorderly Leitch Creek Rd/No Report; Theft of trailer Motherlode Rd/Report Taken; Dogs killing deer Main St Elk City/Transferred to Fish & Game; Theft of flag Lukes Gulch Rd/Report Taken; Citizen assist Woodland Rd/No Report;
GPD
Medical W N 6th St; Civil standby N State St; Threatening N State St; Loose dog Lake St;
CPD
Medical Pine St; Medical transfer St Joes;
Wednesday, July 27
Grangeville/Riggins
Reckless driving Hwy 95 MP 260/No Report; Overdose Swamp Rd Ferdinand;
Kooskia/Elk City
VIN Kamiah area; Welfare check Elk City area/No Report; Suspicious subject Beaverslide Rd MP 5/No Report; Deer vs motorcycle Hwy 12 MP 100/No Report; Traffic resulted in the cite and release of a 32 yoa Stites female for Possession of Marijuana/Possession of Paraphernalia Hwy 12 MP 68; Injury two vehicle accident Hwy 12 MP 166/Transferred to ISP; Citizen assist Ping St/No Report – Civil; Deer vs vehicle Hwy 12 MP 72/No Report; Abandoned vehicle Ridgewood Dr; Medical Elk City; Burglary Hwy 13 MP 13/Report Taken;
GPD
Suspicious subject N College St; Medical W South 1st St; Rental problem E North St; Medical S Hall St;
CPD
Medical transfer St Joes;
Thursday, July 28
Grangeville/Riggins
Reckless driving FS RD 493/No Report; Burglary Keuterville Rd/Pending; Speeders Mt Idaho Grade Rd/No Report; Fatal ATV accident Warren Wagon Rd/Report Taken; Threatening phone calls Anderson Ranch Ln/No Report; Field fire Lukes Gulch Rd; Loose dogs N Florence; Injury deer vs motorcycle Hwy 95 MP 190/Report Taken; Medical River St White Bird; Alarm Keuterville Rd/No Report;
Kooskia/Elk City
House fire Haven Ln; Citizen dispute Main St Elk City/No Report; Citizen dispute Clearwater Dr Harpster/No Report; Deer vs vehicle Hwy 12 MP 73/No Report; Suspicious activity Hwy12 MP 74/No Report; Medical Hwy 12 MP 74; Report of smoke Woodland Rd area/No Report; Injury one vehicle accident Magruder Rd MP 31/Report Taken; Medical Woodland Rd; Theft Glenwood Rd/No Report; Medical Crane Hill Rd; Welfare check Greencreek Ln/No Report; Fireworks Glenwood Rd;
GPD
Agency assist North C St; Report of juveniles riding four wheeler Hill St & N Junction; Medical West Side Ln; Citizen dispute South E St;
Friday, July 29
Grangeville/Riggins
Medical Corn Creek Rd/Transfer to Lemhi County; Missing Person Spring Bar Area/Located & Ok; Drugs Hwy 95 MP 245/Citations issued to 45yo Oregon man for Speeding, Possession of Marijuana, and Possession of Paraphernalia; Agency Assist North Main St Riggins; Abandoned Vehicle Hwy 95 MP 247; Medical Hwy 95 MP 228; Drugs Hwy 95 MP 228/Resulted in citation issued to a 22yo Payette man for Possession of Marijuana and Possession of Paraphernalia; Field Fire Schaffer Rd; Citizen Assist Hwy 95 MP 240.5/No Report; Traffic Offense N Bridge St/Resulted in citation issued to a 44yo White Bird man for Invalid Driver’s License;
Kooskia/Elk City
Medical Hwy 64 MP 30; Illegal Burning Larradon Dr/fire was put out; Medical Elk Summit Rd; Overdose Larch Rd; Disabled Vehicle Hwy 12 MP 71/No Report; Medical Nez Perce Drive; Theft Lolo Creek Rd/Report Taken; Medical Elk Creek Rd; Medical Clear Creek Rd; Fire Hwy 12 MP 77; Welfare Check Big Cedar/No Report; Citizen Assist Red Fir Rd/No Report; Deliver Message West St; Medical Hill St; Citizen Assist Clearwater Ave/No Report; Vicious Dog Hwy 12 MP 85/Report Taken; Traffic Offense East Kooskia/Unable to Locate;
GPD
Traffic Offense Main St; Unsecure Premise North B St; Juvenile Problem West South 1st St;
CPD
Medical transfer St Joes; Medical transfer to Tri-State; Medical Foster Ave;
Saturday, July 30
Grangeville/Riggins
Missing Person Vinegar Creek/Located & Ok; Controlled Burn Hwy 95 MP 180; Poaching School House Rd/Transferred to Fish & Game; Medical Summer Breeze Ln; Animal Neglect Chukar Ln/Unfounded; Two vehicle non injury accident Hwy 95 MP 191/Report Taken; Weapons Offense Hwy 95 MP 255/Resulted in the arrest of 18yo Cottonwood man for Aggravated Assault; Weapons Offense Cheyanne Drive/Resulted in the arrest of 57yo Grangeville man for Aggravated Assault; Medical Main St;
Kooskia/Elk City
Citizen Dispute Woodland Rd/Transferred to Lewis County; Agency Assist Hill St/No Report; Accident w/Damages Lukes Gulch Rd/Report Taken; Traffic Offense Hwy 12 MP 74/Transferred to ISP; Cougar sighting Jensen Ln/Transferred to Fish & Game; Medical Appaloosa Dr; Traffic Offense Hwy 162 Kamiah Area/Unable to Locate; Agency Assist Kamiah Area/Unable to Locate; Theft Main St/Item located No Report; Theft Hwy 12 MP 68.5/Report Taken; Tree blocking the roadway Hwy 12 MP 157.5/Transferred to ITD; Medical East St; Weapons Offense Red River Rd/Pending; Citizen Dispute Clearwater Ave/No Report; Arrest Woodland Rd/Resulted in the arrest of a 58yo Kamiah man for Resist/Obstruct, Open Container, Possession of Paraphernalia, Possession of Methamphetamine, and Attempted Destruction of Evidence; Suspicious people No Horse Ln/Unable to Locate; Assault Toll Rd/Transferred to Tribal Police; Missing Person Woodland Rd/Pending; DUI Main St/Unable to Locate; Burglary Big Horse Canyon/No Report; Alcohol Offense Main St/Citations issued to 3 individuals for open containers; Domestic Dispute Hwy 13 MP 24/No Report; DUI Main St/Unable to Locate; Citizen Dispute Main St/Unable to locate;
GPD
Medical East North 2nd St; Medical East North 2nd St; Fire Alarm South A St; Parking Problem Crooks St; Suspicious persons W Main St;
CPD
Loose horses Adams Ave; Downed power line King & Front St;
Sunday, July 31
Grangeville/Riggins
Trespassing Skookumchuck Ln/No Report; Suspicous male Big Salmon Rd/Unable to Locate; Communications 1st St/Unfounded; DUI Hwy 13 MP 4/Unable to Locate; Disorderly Getta Creek/No Report; Medical Carey Creek; Suspicious item Big Salmon Rd MP 6/No Report; Boating Problem Tolo Lake Rd/Transferred to Fish and Game; Citizen Assist Main St/No Report; Fire Hwy 95 MP 259; Traffic Offense Hwy 95 MP 205/Resulted in citation issued to 18yo Arizona man for Excessive Speed;
Kooskia/Elk City
Traffic Offense Hwy 12 MP 72/Cite issued to 41yo Lewiston man for No Proof of Insurance; Animal Noise Pine Rd/Report Taken; Juvenile Problem LamTama Ln/Transferred to Tribal Police; Traffic Offense Hwy 14 MP 9/Resulted in citation issued to 37yo Cottonwood man for Open Container; Animal Problem Fir Rd/Pending; Found Property Woodland Rd/No Report; Welfare Check Kamiah Area/No Report; Welfare Check Ridgeway Dr/No Report; Welfare Check Toll Rd/No Report; Suspicious property located Table Meadows/Pending; Citizen Assist Green Creek Ln/Pending;
GPD
Medical N Myrtle; Medical W South 1st St; Wanted Person South E St;
CPD
Traffic Hazard Front St.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.