April 3–9, 2023
Monday, April 3
Grangeville/Riggins
Report of one vehicle noninjury accident, false report Mt Idaho Grade Rd/No Report; Icy roads Hwy 13 MP 0-10/Transferred to ITD; Medical S Main St Riggins; Trespassing Bull Rd Lucile/Report Taken; Medical N Main St Riggins; Reckless driving Hwy 95 MP 242/Transferred to ISP; Reckless driving Hwy 95 MP 196/Transferred to ISP; Rockslide Hwy 14 MP 12.1/Transferred to ITD; Disabled vehicle Hwy 95 MP 240 NB/Unable to Locate;
Kooskia/Elk City
Burglary Hwy 12 MP 91/Report Taken; Welfare check Ridgeway Dr Elk City/No Report; Medical Skyline Dr; Mental problems Thenon St;
GPD
Fender bender South D St; Medical N College St; Fender bender W Main St; Disabled vehicle W North 3rd St;
CPD
Fraud East St; Domestic dispute resulted in the arrest of a 50 yoa Cottonwood male for Attempted Strangulation Pine St;
Tuesday, April 4
Grangeville/Riggins
Slide off Poor Farm Rd & Key Ln/No Report; Loose cows Stites Rd; Trespassing Aces Place & N Main St Riggins/No Report; Suspicious activity Bridge St White Bird/No Report;
Kooskia/Elk City
Slide off Big Cedar & Red Fir Rd/No Report; VIN No Horse Ln; Slide off Big Cedar & Hawthorn Ln/No Report; Medical West St; Medical Hwy 12 MP 69; Citizen dispute Main St Stites/No Report; Theft of vehicle parts Hwy 13 MP 13;
GPD
Theft of vehicle North D St; Commercial alarm E Main St; Fender bender South D St; Fraud W Main St;
CPD
VIN Lewiston & Butler;
Wednesday, April 5
Grangeville/Riggins
Report of chimney fire Moughmer Point Rd; Assault Summer Breeze Ln/Report Taken; Fraud Frei Ln/No Report; Citizen dispute S Main St Riggins/No Report; Fire, controlled burn, Hwy 95 MP 185; Medical North St Riggins; Welfare check White Bird area/No Report; Welfare check S Main St Riggins/No Report; Assault Hwy 13/No Report; Agency assist Lewiston St/No Report;
Kooskia/Elk City
Loose horses Woodland Rd; One vehicle fender bender Kooskia area/Report Taken; Theft Simler Rd/No Report – Civil; Reckless driving Hwy 12 MP 73/Transferred to Lewis Co; Rockslides Hwy 14 MP 12/Transferred to ITD; Domestic dispute Winona Rd/No Report;
GPD
Medical N Myrtle St; Medical E Main St; Welfare check E North 2nd & South C St;
CPD
Fraud East St; Vandalism Idaho St;
Thursday, April 6
Grangeville/Riggins
Attempt to Locate Hwy 95 area/No Report; Agency assist Barn Rd/Pending; Medical Keuterville Rd; Medical Rodeo Dr; One vehicle accident Hwy 95 MP 239/Resulted in citation issued to a 41yo California man for DUI, Leaving the Scene of an Accident, No Insurance, and No Registration; Suspicious Summer Breeze Ln/No Report; Weapons Offense Summer Breeze Ln/Report Taken;
Kooskia/Elk City
Mental problems N Thenon St/No Report; Assault Lambs Grade/No Report; Barking dogs West St Stites/No Report; Trespassing Pine Rd/Report Taken; Medical Hwy 13 MP 24; Welfare Check Thenon St/Located & Ok; Medical Hwy 14 MP 43; Citizen Dispute Meadowlark Ln/No Report; Agency Assist 1st St Kamiah; Drugs Depot St/No Report;
GPD
Loose dog E N 2nd & Florence St; Deliver Message Hill St; Medical Elk St; Juvenile Problem East North 4th St; Loose dog South Hall St; Theft Grangeville Area; Domestic Dispute South E St; Alarm E Main St; Domestic Dispute South C St/Resulted in the arrest of a 64yo Grangeville man for Domestic Battery;
CPD
Medical King St; Medical Transfer to Lewiston;
Friday, April 7
Grangeville/Riggins
Fraud Everest St/No Report; Medical Well St; Medical Hwy 95 MP 194; Medical W Main St; Medical W Main St; Medical Race Creek Rd; Large pothole Hwy 95 & Johnston Cutoff/Transferred to Grangeville Hwy District; Injured elk Deer Flats Ln/Transferred to Fish and Game; Property Damage W Main St/No Report; Contempt of Court Summer Breeze Ln/No Report; Medical Rapid River; Citizen Assist Grangeville Area/No Report; Reckless Driving Hwy 95 MP 267/Unable to Locate;
Kooskia/Elk City
Assault State St/Transferred to Nez Perce Tribal Police; Injured Deer Hwy 12 MP 80/Transferred to Fish and Game; Injured Deer Hwy 12 MP 83/Transferred to Fish and Game; Missing Person Hwy 13 MP 19/Located and Ok; Missing Person Hwy 12 MP 151/Located and Ok; Death Jensen Ln/Report Taken;
GPD
Agency Assist East South 6th St; Custodial Interference Grangeville Area; Welfare Check East North 2nd St/Located and Ok;
Saturday, April 8
Grangeville/Riggins
Abandoned Vehicle Harmony Ln/Pending; Brush Fire Hwy 95 MP 221-222/Controlled Burn; Citizen Assist Grangeville Area/No Report; Trespassing Powerline Rd/No Report; Property Damage W Main St/No Report; Medical W Main St; Citizen Assist Grangeville Area/No Report;
Kooskia/Elk City
Citizen Dispute Lightning Creek Rd/No Report; Loose cows Hwy 13 MP 13-14/Unable to Locate; Harassment Glenwood Rd/No Report; Brush Fire Harpster Dr/Controlled Burn; Theft Glenwood Rd/Report Taken; Suspicious male Glenwood Rd/No Report;
GPD
Medical North Myrtle St; Suspicious male East North St; Intoxication Main St; Found Property E Main St; Medical West South 1st St;
Sunday, April 9
Grangeville/Riggins
Injured Deer Hwy 95 MP 194/Transferred to Fish and Game; Loose cows Hwy 95 MP 260/Contacted owners; Medical Rapid River Ct; One vehicle accident Graves Creek Rd/Resulted in citation issued to a 40yo Cottonwood man for DUI, Fail to Notify of an Accident, and Leaving the Scene of an Accident; Citizen Assist Seven Devils Rd/No Report; Parking Problem Graves Creek Rd/No Report;
Kooskia/Elk City
Citizen Dispute Simler Rd/No Report; Medical Lukes Gulch Rd; Missing Person Clearwater Area/No Report; Vehicle Vs Deer Hwy 12/No Report; Animal Problem Hwy 13 MP 20/No Report; Medical Woodland Rd; Death Big Cedar Rd/Report Taken; Medical Locust Rd;
GPD
Medical West South 1st St; Medical North A St; Citizen Assist North C St; Citizen Assist N Hall St.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.