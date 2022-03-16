March 7 – March 13, 2022
Monday, March 7
Grangeville/Riggins
Suspicious vehicle Hwy 95 MP 248/No Report; Reckless driving Hwy 95 MP 219/No Report; Reckless driving Hwy 12 MP 80/Unable to Locate; Death S Main St Riggins/Report Taken; Theft Lamb Grade/No Report; Medical Mt Idaho Loop Rd; House fire Heath Dr; Trespassing Grangeville Salmon Rd/No Report; Emergency beacon Denver Rd/No Report;
Kooskia/Elk City
Report of loud music Valley Dr/No Report; Fraud Nezperce St/No Report; Fraud Nezperce St/No Report; Rockslide Hwy 12 MP 151/Transferred to ITD; Juvenile problem Pine Rd/No Report;
GPD
Two vehicle fender bender W Main St; Parking problem Hill St;
CPD
Theft Broadway St; Medical transfer St Joes; Trespassing Clark St;
Tuesday, March 8
Grangeville/Riggins
One vehicle non-injury accident Poor Farm Rd/Report Taken; Loose dogs Riggins/No Report; Disabled vehicle Hwy 95 MP 246.5; Civil standby Shearer St Fenn/No Report;
Kooskia/Elk City
Commercial Alarm Hwy 12 MP 69/No Report; Citizen assist Hwy 12 MP 67/No Report – Civil; Missing person, located & OK, Hwy 13 MP 13/No Report; Agency assist Battle Ridge Rd/No Report – Civil; Citizen dispute Cedar Mill Rd/Transferred to Tribal Police; Citizen dispute Brotnov Rd/No Report; Traffic resulting in the arrest of a 46 yoa Grangeville male for DUI/Injury to Child Main & Broadway Ave; Welfare check Bluebird Dr/No Report;
GPD
Parking problem W Main St; Abandoned vehicle Dawn Dr; Theft W Main St;
CPD
Citizen dispute Main St;
Wednesday, March 9
Grangeville/Riggins
Rocks in road Mt Idaho Grade Rd/Transferred to Road Dept; One vehicle injury accident Hwy 95 MP 193/Report Taken; Medical River St; Welfare Check Old White Bird Hill Rd/No Report; Child Abuse Shearer St/No Report;
Kooskia/Elk City
Rocks in road Hwy 14 MP 7/Transferred to ITD; Reckless driving Pine Rd/No Report; Traffic Hazard Hwy 13 MP 15/No Report; Abandoned Vehicle Clearcreek Rd/No Report; Mental Problems Broadway Ave/No Report; Custodial Interference Kooskia Area/No Report; Medical Main St Elk City;
GPD
Commercial alarm E Main St; Medical E N 2nd St; Parking problem S Idaho Ave; Parking problem S Idaho Ave; Vandalism South C St; Medical W Main St; Medical E Main St;
Thursday, March 10
Grangeville/Riggins
Welfare Check Shearer St/No Report; Suspicious Vehicle Pollock Rd/Unable to Locate; Vehicle Theft Shearer St/No Report; Suspicious Person Hwy 95 MP 190/No Report; Medical Rieman Rd; Fire Hwy 95 MP 222;
Kooskia/Elk City
Animal Neglect Cedar Creek Rd/No Report; Abandoned Vehicle Friendship Lane/No Report; Welfare Check Mule Deer Dr/No Report; Citizen Assist Friendship Way/No Report; Animal Neglect Mule Deer Rd/No Report; Medical Hwy 12 MP 74; Drugs Hwy 13 MP 16/Resulted in a citation issued to 55yo Montana male for Possession of Marijuana/Possession of Paraphernalia; Extra Patrol Ridgewood Drive; Medical Glenwood Rd; Welfare Check Broadway Ave/No Report;
GPD
Extra Patrol West North 2nd St; Suspicious Vehicle West North 2nd St; Suspicious Person South Idaho Ave; DUI West South 1st St; Communications East North 2nd St;
CPD
Medical Transfer to Tri-State;
Friday, March 11
Grangeville/Riggins
Theft Hwy 95 MP 247/Report Taken; Medical Hwy 95 MP 180; Welfare Check South Main St Riggins/No Report; Suspicious Hwy 162 MP 10/No Report; Welfare Check Cow Creek Rd/No Report; Welfare Check Swamp Rd/Report Taken; Medical South Main St Riggins; Welfare Check Twin Eagles Ln/No Report; Suspicious Person Hwy 95 MP 205/Unable to Locate; Dumpster Fire Tolo Lake Rd; Accident w/Damages Old Hwy 7 MP 2.5/No Report; Citizen Assist Shearer St/No Report; Trespassing Shearer St/Report Taken; Welfare Check Seven Devils Rd/No Report;
Kooskia/Elk City
Disorderly China Garden Rd/Resulted in transport of 21yo male to the hospital for a mental hold; Slide Off Winona Grade/No Report; Medical Hwy 12 MP 74; VIN Inspection Nez Perce St; Agency Assist 4th St Kamiah/No Report; Medical Lukes Gulch Rd;
GPD
Animal Neglect North C St; Theft East Main St; Parking Problem Middle St;
Saturday, March 12
Grangeville/Riggins
Medical Mt Idaho Grade Rd; Rock in the road Hwy 95 MP 227/Transferred to ITD; Animal Problem Hwy 95 MP 258/Unable to Locate; Found Property Tolo Lake Rd/No Report; One Vehicle Accident w/ Damages Hwy 95 MP 196.5/Report Taken; Suspicious Person Big Salmon Rd/No Report; DUI Main St Riggins/Resulted in the arrest of 47yo Lewiston man for DUI; Suspicious Person Hwy 95 MP 220/Unable to Locate;
Kooskia/Elk City
Disorderly Skyline Drive/Transferred to Tribal Police; Abandoned Vehicle Clearcreek Rd; Agency Assist Main St Kamiah/No Report; Traffic Hazard Toll Rd/No Report; Citizen Dispute Friendship Lane/No Report; Parking Problem Woodland Rd/No Report; Medical Clearwater Main;
GPD
Funeral Escort South B St to Truck Route; Fire South C St; Disorderly East Main St;
CPD
Medical Hogan St;
Sunday, March 13
Grangeville/Riggins
Animal Problem Whitewater Wilderness/No Report; Cow Problem Hwy 7 MP 4/No Report; Animal Neglect Telcher Creek Rd/Unfounded; Animal Problem Red Rock Rd/No Report;
Kooskia/Elk City
Vicious Animal View Road/Transferred to Tribal Police; Welfare Check Roby Rd/No Report; Suspicious Celestial Way/No Report;
GPD
Probation Violation East Main St; Suspicious Nezperce St.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.