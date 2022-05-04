April 25 – May 1, 2022
Monday, April 25
Grangeville/Riggins
Medical Fisher & Loufers Rd Craigmont; Agency assist Lewiston St; Medical View Dr; Welfare check Farrens Creek Rd/No Report; Disabled vehicle Hwy 95 MP 227/Unable to Locate; Medical Radar Rd; Trespassing Doumecq Rd/No Report; Reckless driving Hwy 95 MP 255/Transferred to ISP; Possible fire Mt Idaho Grade/Unable to Locate;
Kooskia/Elk City
Medical East St Stites; Missing person, located & OK, Selway River area; Medical Esther St; Citizen dispute Hwy 12 MP 74/No Report – Civil; Dog bite report Sonny Dr/No Report; Medical View Dr; Medical Clearwater St;
GPD
Possible prowler S Scott St; Commercial alarm W Main St; Loitering W Main St; Medical transfer St Joes;
Tuesday, April 26
Grangeville/Riggins
Tobacco problem Keuterville Rd/No Report; Suspicious items found Cottonwood/No Report; Report of vehicle stuck Grangeville Salmon Rd/Unable to Locate; Medical Radar Rd;
Kooskia/Elk City
Overdue persons Hwy 12 MP 142/No Report; Mental problems Chief Looking Glass Ln/No Report; Animal problem Sweeney Hill Rd/No Report; Moped causing traffic hazard Hwy 12 MP 68/No Report; Traffic resulted in the arrest of a 20 yoa Kooskia male for DUI Hwy 12 MP 69; Disorderly Fall Ave/No Report;
GPD
Medical North A St; Medical E S 9th St; Threatening Nezperce St; Juvenile problem South D St; Medical North D St; Reckless driving Main St; Report of park flooding, blocked culvert N Myrtle St;
CPD
Vicious dog Foster Ave;
Wednesday, April 27
Grangeville/Riggins
House fire Camas Rd; House fire flaring up again Camas Rd; Abandoned vehicle Main St Riggins; Cow problem Cow Creek Rd/No Report; Loose cows Johnston Cutoff Rd; Medical Seven Devils Rd; Disorderly resulted in the arrest of a 26 yoa Peck male and a 28 yoa Twin Falls male for Felony Riotting/Battery/Assault W Main St; Unsecure premises Frontage Rd; Loose horses Mt Idaho Grade Rd;
Kooskia/Elk City
Agency assist Blackbird Dr; Suspicious Stites area/No Report; Reckless driving Hwy 12 MP 71/No Report; Reckless driving Hwy 13 MP 24/Unable to Locate;
GPD
Prowler N Junction St; Medical Tamera Dr;
Thursday, April 28
Grangeville/Riggins
Report of subject with felony warrant, resulted in the arrest of a 39 yoa Grangeville male for a Felony Warrant out of Farmington PD, New Mexico for Voyeurism Mt Idaho Grade Rd; Parking problem Main St Riggins/No Report; Reckless driving Hwy 95 MP 223/Unable to Locate; Reckless driving Hwy 95 MP 254/Transferred to ISP; Medical Rivers Bend Rd; Idaho County Warrant arrest of an 18 yoa Grangeville male Denver Rd; Reckless driving report resulted in the cite and release of a 40 yoa Nezperce male for DUI W South 1st St; Welfare check Whitebird Ridge Rd/No Report; Traffic resulted in the arrest of a 53 yoa Meridian male for DUI Hwy 95 MP 195;
Kooskia/Elk City
Traffic resulted in the cite and release of a 31 yoa Helper, UT female for Possession of Paraphernalia/Possession of a Controlled Substance Hwy 12 MP 68; Trespassing Woodland Rd/No Report; Theft of vehicle Woodland Rd/No Report; Parking problem Elk St; Report of dog shot by neighbor Shannon Ln Kamiah/Report Taken; Reckless driving Hwy 12/Unable to Locate;
GPD
Medical South B St; Skunk problem E N 2nd St/Transferred to Fish & Game; Threatening resulted in the arrest of a 61 yoa Grangeville female for Aggravated Assault Nezperce St; Suspicious activity S Idaho & Washington; Report of bullying South D St; Two vehicle accident, non-injury Main St;
CPD
Child abuse East St;
Friday, April 29
Grangeville/Riggins
Medical Hwy 95 S; Theft, property located, Hwy 95 S/No Report; Traffic resulted in the cite and release of a 42 yoa Stevensville, MT male for Open Container/No Insurance Hwy 95 MP 230; Vicious dogs Whitetail Acres Ln/Pending; Reckless driving Hwy 95 MP 263/Unable to Locate; Fire Hwy 95 MP 255;
Kooskia/Elk City
Property damage Hwy 13 MP 24/No Report; Citizen dispute Clearwater Ave Stites/No Report; Medical Front St; Neglected animal report Skyline Loop Rd/No Report; Medical Hidden Springs Rd; Trespassing Hwy 14 MP 34/No Report; Pornography Main St Elk City/No Report; Citizen assist Clearwater St/No Report;
GPD
Mental problems W South 1st St; Citizen assist W Main St; Fender bender Hwy 95 & W Main St; Burglary W South 1st St;
CPD
Report of loud music Foster Ave;
Saturday, April 30
Grangeville/Riggins
Power outage most of Idaho Co; Medical Cow Creek Rd; Juvenile party Chinooks Circle/No Report; Domestic dispute Gilmore St/Report Taken; Traffic resulted in the cite and release of a 27 yoa WA female for Reckless Driving Hwy 95 MP 237;
Kooskia/Elk City
Agency assist 4th St Kamiah; Hit & run Main St Stites/Report Taken; Dead deer in roadway Hwy 13 MP 23/No Report; Parking problem Elk St Harpster; Medical Barn St; Trespassing Clearwater St/No Report;
GPD
Medical Washington Ave;
Sunday, May 1
Grangeville/Riggins
Reckless driving Hwy 95 MP 269/No Report; Medical Flying B Lane; Traffic hazard Hwy 95 MP 230/No Report; Cows out Hwy 95 & Johnston Cutoff Rd; Welfare check Heath Dr/No Report;
Kooskia/Elk City
Vehicle vs deer Hwy 12 MP 85/Report Taken; Parking problem Ridgewood Dr; Dogs chasing horses Newsom St Harpster/No Report; Trespassing Kidder Ridge Rd/No Report; Possible assault Elk City/Report Taken; Suspicious vehicle Woodland Rd/No Report; Mental issues Valley Dr/No Report; Threatening Hwy 162/No Report; Agency assist 3rd St Kamiah;
GPD
Property damage W N 5th St; Prowler W Main St.
