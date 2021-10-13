10/4/2021 - 10/10/2021
Monday, October 4
Grangeville/Riggins
Welfare check Summer Breeze Ln/No Report; Medical Greencreek Rd; Trespassing Warren Wagon Rd/Report Taken; Abandoned vehicle Long Haul Rd; Reckless driving Hwy 162/No Report;
Kooskia/Elk City
Juveniles reported with vape pens Hwy 13 MP 24/Cited – No Report; Citizen dispute Main St Kooskia/No Report – Civil; Citizen dispute Main St Kooskia/No Report – Civil; Hit and run N Front St/Pending; Medical alarm Larradon & Adams Grade; Attempt to Locate Kamiah to Grangeville/No Report; Welfare check Hwy 12 MP 69/Transferred to Tribal Police; Threatening Hwy 13 MP 24/No Report;
GPD
Medical W N 2nd St; Medical E N 6th St; Medical W Cunningham;
CPD
Fraud Foster St;
Tuesday, October 5
Grangeville/Riggins
Suspicious activity Vollmer St Ferdinand/Unable to Locate; One vehicle accident Hwy 162 MP 20/Report Taken; Two vehicle non-injury accident Deer Creek Rd/Report Taken; Barking dogs Division & 1st Ferdinand/Pending; Neighbor dispute over property lines Meadow Creek Rd/Pending; Loose horses Old Hwy 7 MP 2/Unable to Locate;
Kooskia/Elk City
Medical Ridgewood Dr; Trespassing Forest Dr/No Report; Welfare check Hwy 12 MP 142/No Report; Theft Flying Elk Dr/No Report; Suspicious activity N Depot St/Pending;
GPD
Medical W North St; Found license plate W Main St; Unsecure premises North D St; Medical alarm W South St;
Wednesday, October 6
Grangeville/Riggins
Report of pedestrian in the highway Hwy 95 MP 255/Unable to Locate; Deer vs vehicle Mt Idaho Grade Rd/No Report; Death Wasem Rd; Reckless driving Hwy 95 MP 236/Transferred to ISP; Disabled vehicle Hwy 95 MP 226; Medical Whitetail Dr; Suspicious activity Mt Idaho Grade Rd/No Report; Report of pickup pulling camper w/ no trailer lights Hwy 95 MP 213/Unable to Locate;
Kooskia/Elk City
Abandoned vehicle Woodland Rd; Citizen dispute Ridgewood Dr/No Report; Reckless driving Hwy 12 MP 68/Unable to Locate;
GPD
Loose dog E Main St; Multiple false 911 calls E N 2nd St; Domestic dispute Crooks St;
CPD
Loose dog 2nd South St; Medical transfer St Joes;
Thursday, October 7
Grangeville/Riggins
Medical Westhoff Rd; Medical Heath Dr; Reckless driving Hwy 162/Unable to Locate;
Kooskia/Elk City
Trespassing Celestial Way/No Report; Report of spotlighting Adams Grade/No Report; Missing person, located & OK, Tahoe Ridge area/No Report;
GPD
Fender bender W Main St; Disorderly Madison St;
CPD
Medical transfer Lakeside; Fraud Lewiston St; VIN East St; Medical transfer St Joes;
Friday, October 8
Grangeville/Riggins
Medical Greencreek Rd; Criminal Mischief Well St/No Report; Missing Person Greencreek Rd/No Report; Accident w/Injuries Hwy 95 MP 24/Transferred; Medical Mill Loop Rd; Fish & Game Fish Hatchery Rd/No Report; Threatening Warren Wagon Rd/Report Taken; Medical Mill Loop Rd;
Kooskia/Elk City
Suspicious activity Hwy 12 MP 68/No Report; Citizen assist Main St/No Report; Trespassing Shenandoah 1st St/No Report; Accident w/Injures Hwy 12 MP 124/Transferred; Traffic Offense Depot St/Unable to Locate; Suspicious Broadway Ave/Unable to Locate; Agency Assist 5th St/No Report;
GPD
Suspicious E N 2nd St; Wanted Person Main St/Resulted in the arrest of 25yo White Bird man for an Ada County warrant; Medical East North St; Accident w/Damages Main St; Animal Problem West Main St;
Saturday, October 9
Grangeville/Riggins
Threatening Old Hwy 95/Resulted in the arrest of a 61yo White Bird man for Intimidating a Witness; Deliver Message Pittsburg Landing/No Report; Medical Radar Rd; Fraud Hwy 95 MP 238/Report Taken; Traffic Offense Hwy 95 MP 187/Resulted in citation issued to 75yo Coeur D Alene man for Inattentive Driving; Medical Pollock Rd; Citizen Dispute McKinley Mine Rd/No Report; Runaway Juvenile Cemetery Rd/No Report; Trespassing Rail Creek/No Report; Assault Vollmer Rd/Resulted in the arrest of 31yo Fenn woman for Aggravated Battery with a Deadly Instrument;
Kooskia/Elk City
Vandalism Main St/No Report; Trespassing Woodland Rd/No Report; Threatening Long Bluff Rd/No Report; Medical Main St; Traffic Offense Depot St/No Report; Citizen Dispute Liberty Ln/No Report; Fish and Game Stites Rd/No Report; Fire Long Bluff/No Report; Juvenile Party Pine Ave/No Report; Suspicious Cedar Mill Rd/Unable to Locate;
GPD
Weapons Offense North C St;
CPD
Medical Gilmore St;
Sunday, October 10
Grangeville/Riggins
Traffic Offense Hwy 95 MP 213/Unable to Locate; Accident w/Damages Doumecq Rd MP 3/Resulted in citation issued to 80yo Spokane man for Inattentive Driving; Fish and Game Blackhawk Rapids/Transferred; Trespassing Hwy 95 MP 30/Transferred; Accident w/Damages Hwy 95 MP 211/Pending
Kooskia/Elk City
Extra Patrol Pine Ridge; Vicious Animal Esther St/Resulted in citation issued to 50yo Kooskia woman for vicious dog; Threatening Pleasant Valley Rd/No Report;
GPD
Medical North Idaho Ave.
