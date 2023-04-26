April 13 – 17, 2023
Monday, April 17
Grangeville/Riggins
Harassment Prairie Rd/No Report; Parking problem Riggins area/No Report; Rocks in road Hwy 95 MP 255/Transferred to ITD; VIN Doumecq Rd; Trespassing Mager Ln/Transferred to Fish & Game; Suspicious activity Fish Hatchery Rd/No Report; Medical Little Salmon Overlook;
Kooskia/Elk City
Medical Celestial Way; Medical Brotnov Rd; CPOR service East St; Suspicious Hwy 13 MP 13/No Report; Found property Hwy 13 MP 24/No Report;
GPD
Domestic dispute E North St; Mental problems N Idaho Ave; Medical N College St; Medical W South 1st St; Commercial alarm W Main St; Agency assist W Main St;
Tuesday, April 18
Grangeville/Riggins
Slide off Hwy 13 MP 3; Snow removal needed Hwy 13 MP 3/Transferred to ITD; Rocks in roadway Hwy 95 MP 191-195/Transferred to ITD; Medical Heath Dr Riggins; Agency assist Heath Dr/No Report; CPOR service North C St; Medical Whitetail Acres Ln; Rocks in roadway Hwy 95 MP 231/Transferred to ITD; Lost person, located & OK, Hwy 14 MP 19 area/No Report; Commercial alarm Airport Rd/No Report;
Kooskia/Elk City
Report of people not stopping at stop sign Ridgewood Dr & Hobart Rd/No Report; Traffic hazard Hwy 12 MP 70/No Report; VIN Hwy 12 MP 68; Abandoned vehicle Main St Stites; Citizen dispute Lamb Grade/No Report;
GPD
Domestic dispute North C St; Medical N Myrtle St; Mental problems W Main St; Medical N Myrtle St;
CPD
Disabled vehicle Hwy 95 MP 255;
Wednesday, April 19
Grangeville/Riggins
Disabled vehicle Hwy 95 MP 248; Residential fire alarm Slate Creek Rd/No Report; Citizen dispute N Main St Riggins/No Report; Traffic resulted in the cite and release of a 58 yoa Kalispell, MT female for Possession of Marijuana/Possession of Paraphernalia Hwy 95 MP 233; Report of dog laying in roadway Fish Hatchery Rd/No Report; Fraud Main St Ferdinand/No Report – Civil; Report of violation of protection order, no violation occurred, East St Stites/No Report; Rocks in roadway Hwy 95 MP 230/Transferred to ITD; Reckless driving Main St Riggins/No Report; Snow removal needed Hwy 95/Transferred to ITD;
Kooskia/Elk City
911 hangup Kidder Ridge Rd/No Report; House fire Fall Ave; 911 hangup Main & South St Stites/No Report; Indecent Exposure Esther St/No Report; Medical Tahoe Loop; Agency assist Skyline Dr/No Report; Loose dog Main St Stites/No Report; Medical American River Rd; Trespassing Hwy 12 MP 68/Report Taken; Fraud Hwy 12 MP 68/Report Taken; Medical Hwy 13; VIN Lindy Ln;
GPD
Medical W Main St; Welfare check S College St; Mental problems W Main St; Custodial interference E North 2nd St; Custodial interference W Main St;
CPD
Medical transfer Lewiston;
Thursday, April 20
Grangeville/Riggins
One vehicle property non-injury accident Hwy 95 MP 192/Report Taken; Wanted Person Radar Rd/Pending; Loose dog Borah Ave Riggins/No Report; Residential alarm Whitewater Wilderness Dr/No Report; Disabled vehicle Hwy 95 MP 226/No Report;
Kooskia/Elk City
Welfare check Hwy 12 MP 155/No Report; Citizen assist Woodland area/No Report; Juvenile problem Hwy 13 MP 24/No Report; Citizen assist Ridgewood Dr/No Report; Medical Main St Kooskia;
GPD
Parking problem Cunningham St; Medical Elk St; Medical N Myrtle St; Mental problems N Idaho Ave;
CPD
Medical transfer St Joes;
Friday, April 21
Grangeville/Riggins
Snow removal Hwy 95 MP 231/Transferred to ITD; Agency assist Ironwood Dr/No Report; Violation of protection order East St Stites/No Report; Reckless driving Hwy 95 MP 184/Unable to Locate; Contempt of court Ironwood Dr/Unfounded; Traffic resulted in the cite and release of a 32 yoa Missoula, MT male for Possession of Marijuana/Possession of Paraphernalia Hwy 95 MP 196; Traffic resulted in the cite and release of a 25 yoa Rathdrum, ID female for Possession of Marijuana/Possession of Paraphernalia Hwy 95 MP 231;
Kooskia/Elk City
Loose horse Ridgewood Dr; Medical Beaverslide Rd; Citizen dispute Hwy 12 MP 68/No Report; Juvenile problem riding motorcycles Esther Spur/Unable to Locate; Civil standby East St Stites; Disabled vehicle Lolo Creek Rd/Unable to Locate; Medical Elk Creek Rd; Suspicious activity Fall Ave/No Report; Death Lightning Creek Rd/Report Taken; Welfare check Clearwater St/No Report; Traffic resulted in the arrest of a 37 yoa Kooskia male for DUI and a 39 yoa Kooskia male for Resisting/Obstructing Hwy 12 MP 68.5;
GPD
Medical South C St;
Saturday, April 22
Grangeville/Riggins;
Non-injury accident Graves Creek Rd/Report Taken; Reckless driving Big Cedar & Leitch Creek Rd/Unable to Locate; Harassment Main St Riggins/No Report; Traffic resulted in the cite and release of a 23 yoa Coeur d’Alene male for Inattentive Driving Hwy 95 MP 196; One vehicle non-injury accident resulted in the arrest of a 23 yoa Grangeville male for Felony DUI/Resisting/Obstruct/Battery on Certain Personnel Truck Route;
Kooskia/Elk City
Suspicious activity Clearwater Main St/No Report; Found property Hwy 13 MP 17.5/No Report; Medical Hill St Ext; Abandoned vehicle Lolo Creek Dr/No Report; Agency assist Skyline Dr/No Report; Medical Beaverslide Rd;
GPD
Suspicious activity N Myrtle St; Barking dogs E North 3rd St; Citizen assist N Idaho Ave;
Sunday, April 23
Grangeville/Riggins
Dog at large Tort Ct/Report Taken; Disorderly W Main St/No Report; Welfare check Grangeville Salmon Rd/No Report;
Kooskia/Elk City
Medical Mill Rd; Suspicious Orchard Ln/No Report; Welfare check Cedar Hollow Ln/No Report; Medical Skyline Dr; Reckless driving Fall Ave/No Report;
GPD
Medical South A St; Parking problem S Idaho Ave.
