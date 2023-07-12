July 3-9, 2023
Monday, July 3
Grangeville/Riggins
Traffic resulted in the arrest of a 52 yoa Lexington, SC male for Reckless Driving Hwy 95 MP 234; Citizen dispute Well St Riggins/No Report – Civil; Medical Grangeville Salmon Rd; Disabled vehicle Hwy 95 MP 237; Abandoned vehicle Meadow Creek Rd; Disabled vehicle Hwy 95 MP 257; Medical Whitewater Dr Riggins; Abandoned vehicle Chinook Campground Rd/Transferred to Forest Service; Threatening Cooper St White Bird; Disorderly resulted in the arrest of a 35 yoa Lewiston male for Possession of Paraphernalia Cooper St White Bird; Welfare check Slate Creek Rd/No Report; Deer vs vehicle Hwy 95 MP 248/Report Taken; Removing debris from roadway Hwy 95 MP 238;
Kooskia/Elk City
Theft of vehicle Front St Kooskia/Report Taken; Theft of vehicle Ridgewood Dr/Report Taken; One vehicle noninjury accident Ridgewood Dr/Report Taken; Disabled Vehicle Hwy 12 MP 119; Attempt to locate, subject located, Hwy 12 EB/No Report; Illegal burning Hwy 13 MP 11.5/No Report; Burglary Main St Stites/Report Taken; Burglary Hwy 13 MP 24/Report Taken; One vehicle non-injury accident Battle Ridge Rd/No Report; Medical LomToma Ln; Fireworks West St Kooskia; Medical Main St Elk City; Injury hit and run Elk City area/Report Taken;
GPD
Domestic dispute North C St; Fireworks S Idaho & 1st St; Found cell phone Main & Mt Idaho Grade Rd; Lockout E Main St; Loose dog Hwy 13 MP 1; Parking problem E Main St; Rental problem W North 6th St; Medical W Main St; Suspicious activity N Meadow & E North 4th St;
CPD
Animal complaint East St; Welfare check Lewiston St; Theft of services Church St;
Tuesday, July 4
Grangeville/Riggins
House fire Fairview Rd; Suspicious item found Truck Rt/No Report; Report of vehicle driving on rims, fire hazard, Hwy 95 MP 241/Unable to Locate; Possible DUI Hwy 95 MP 193 NB/Unable to Locate; Theft Nut Basin Rd/No Report – Civil; Medical W Main St; Arrest of a 35 yoa Lewiston male for Battery on Certain Personnel x2 and Attempted Escape of a Jail Facility W Main St; Fire alarm, false alarm, Mt Idaho Grade Rd; Medical Rapid River Rd; Theft Harmony Ln White Bird/No Report; Reckless driving Chukar Ln Riggins/Transferred to ISP; Fireworks Jessica Ln;
Kooskia/Elk City
Grass fire Hwy 12 MP 74; Medical Hwy 12 MP 73; Citizen assist Woodland Rd/No Report; Citizen dispute Dike St/No Report; Medical Fall Ave; One vehicle non-injury property damage accident Stites Rd/Report Taken; Traffic resulted in the cite and release of a 39 yoa Boise female for Possession of Paraphernalia/Possession of Mushrooms Hwy 12 MP 97; Traffic resulted in the cite and release of a 31 yoa Portland, OR male for Possession of Marijuana/Possession of Paraphernalia Hwy 12 MP 158; Traffic resulted in the cite and release of a 19 yoa Iowa City, IA male for Reckless Driving Hwy 12 MP 163; Parking problem Fall Ave/No Report; Traffic resulted in the cite and release of a 27 yoa Portland, OR male for Possession of Marijuana Hwy 12 MP 158; Disorderly Front St Kooskia/No Report; Reckless driving Adams Grade Rd/No Report; Citizen dispute over fireworks Ping St; Citizen dispute Glenwood Rd/Unfounded; Traffic resulted in the cite and release of a 68 yoa Orofino male for Possession of Marijuana/Possession of Paraphernalia Powell Rd; Agency assist Hwy 12 MP 151; Fireworks Red Fir & Big Horse Canyon;
GPD
Fireworks W North 5th St; Parking problem N State St; Welfare check South E St; Medical North C St; Assault S Hall & E North St; Arrest of a 33 yoa Spokane, WA female for an Idaho County Warrant E Main St; Reckless driving Cunningham & Middle St;
Wednesday, July 5
Grangeville/Riggins
Rental problem Farrens Creek Rd/No Report; Medical Slate Creek Rd; Agency assist Clear Creek Rd/No Report; Medical W Lake Rd; Vandalism Hwy 95 MP 240/Report Taken; Trespassing Fish Hatchery Rd/No Report – Civil;
Kooskia/Elk City
Lost gun Sourdough area/Report Taken; Medical Main St Kooskia; Reckless driving Ridgewood Dr/No Report; Harassment Dixie Rd/Pending; Vagrancy Hwy 13 MP 11/Transferred to BLM; Abandoned vehicle Lightning Creek Rd; Agency assist Lom Tama Ln; Traffic resulted in the cite and release of a 28 yoa Wenatchee, WA male for Possession of Marijuana/Possession of Paraphernalia Hwy 12 MP 142;
GPD
Fireworks N State St; Neglected dog N Mill St; Domestic dispute Cunningham St; Found property E North St;
Thursday, July 6
Grangeville/Riggins
Theft of vehicle Ironwood Dr/Pending; Medical S Main St Riggins; Fraud Greencreek Rd/Pending; Traffic Hazard Hwy 95 MP 199/Cleared No Report; Traffic Offense Hwy 13 MP 1.5/Cleared Unable to Locate; Cow Problem Hwy 95 MP 260/Contacted Owner No Report; DUI Hwy 95 MP 166 NB/Unable to Locate;
Kooskia/Elk City
Traffic resulted in the cite and release of a 20 yoa Piseco, NY male for Possession of Marijuana/Possession of Paraphernalia Hwy 12 MP 142; Traffic resulted in the cite and release of a 24 yoa Burbank, CA male for Possession of Marijuana/Possession of Paraphernalia and the arrest of a 23 yoa San Juan Capo, CA for Possession of LSD, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Paraphernalia Hwy 12 MP 142; Theft of chainsaw S Main St Kooskia/Report Taken; Injured deer needing put down Hwy 12 MP 67/Unable to Locate; Burglary Reflection Dr/Pending; Assault Hwy 12 MP 102/Pending; Fatal two vehicle accident Hwy 12 MP 140/Transferred to ISP; Medical Sears Creek Rd; Welfare check Andrew Jackson Way/Pending; Vandalism FS Rd 648 and FS Rd 488/Transferred to FS; Medical Kidder Ridge Rd; Traffic Hazard Falls Point above Selway Falls/Transferred to FS; Traffic Offense Hwy 12 MP 85 EB/Unable to Locate;
GPD
Funeral escort Gville; Harassment Gville City; Vandalism W Main St; Civil standby Cunningham St; Medical Green Acres Ln; Communications E Main St;
CPD
Medical Gilmore St; Deer vs vehicle Main & Hwy 95; Animal Problem East Str; Animal Problem King St;
Friday, July 7
Grangeville/Riggins
Extra Patrol Big Salmon Rd; Medical Hwy 95 S; Noninjury Accident Hwy 95 MP 258/Report Taken; Cow Problem Hwy 95 MP 175/Owner Contacted; Vehicle Theft Barn Rd/Report Taken; Fire Hwy 95 MP 200/Put out, No Report; Medical Radar Rd; DUI Hwy 95 SB/Unable to Locate; Suspicious White Bird/Unable to Locate; Cow Problem Hwy 95 MP 259/Unable to Locate; noninjury Accident Substation Rd/Report Taken; Traffic Offense Reservoir Rd/Unable to Locate;
Kooskia/Elk City
Traffic resulted in the cite and release of 37 yoa Kamiah male for Insurance; Traffic Hazard Lukes Gulch just past the bridge/Unable to Locate; Medical Tinker Rd; Noninjury Accident Hwy 162 and Red Rock Rd/Report Taken; Agency Assist Kamiah/Assisted as needed; Medical Resort Rd; Noninjury Accident Lukes Gulch Rd MP 13.9/Report Taken; Trespassing Main Str Kooskia/Report Taken; Unsecure Premis Hwy 13/No Report; Medical Sonny Ln; Sex Offense/Report Taken;
GPD
Parking Problem Main Str; Animal Noise S Meadow St; Traffic Hazard Main Str; Juvenile Problem N Junction; Intoxication Main St;
Saturday, July 8
Grangeville/Riggins
Citizen Dispute Seven Devils Rd/Civil No Report; Abandoned Vehicle Frontier Ln/Tagged for tow; Traffic Offense Hwy 95 MP 254 SB/Unable to Locate; Rental Problem Fish Hatchery Rd/Assisted as needed; DWP Hwy 95 MP 195 SB/Report Taken;
Kooskia/Elk City
Theft Jefferson Dr/No Report; Communications Main Str/No Report; DUI Main Str/Unable to Locate; Harassment Main Str/Report Taken; Property Damage American River Rd/Needs Follow up; Domestic Dispute Ping Str/Report Taken; Suspicious Main Str Stites/No Report Information only; Medical Front Str; Suspicious Hwy 12 MP 67.9 EB/Transferred; Medical Lukes Gulch Rd;
GPD
Citizen Dispute Dawn Dr; Juvenile Problem S Idaho; Utility Problem West S 1st;
CPD
Transfer; Fraud Butler St;
Sunday, July 9
Grangeville/Riggins
Traffic Hazard Hwy 95 MP 228/No Report; Lost Property Sawmill Rd/Report Taken; Disabled Vehicle Hwy 95 MP 174 SB/Transferred; Traffic Offense Hwy 95 MP 194 NB/Unable to locate; DUI Hwy 95 MP SB/Unfounded; Domestic Dispute Main Str/No Report;
Kooskia/Elk City
Threatening Lightening Creek Rd/Resulted in the arrest of a 43 yoa New Mexico male for Resist and Obstruct; Domestic Dispute Elk Str/No Report; Medical Koda Ln; Agency Assist Kamiah/Assisted as needed; Threatening Lightning Creek/No Report; Threatening Hwy 13 MP 12.5/Civil No Report; Sex Offense/Report Taken needs Follow up; Fire Hwy 12 MP 96/Transferred to FS; Domestic Dispute Spruce Rd/Resulted in the arrest of a 46 yoa Kamiah female for Battery on LEO and resist and obstruct; Domestic Dispute Main Str Stites/Report Taken needs follow up; Disorderly Depot Str/Information Only; Fish and Game East Kooskia/Transferred;
GPD
Juvenile Problem NezPerce Str; Medical Myrtle Str; Medical S E St.
