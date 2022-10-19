Oct. 10 – 16, 2022
Monday, Oct. 10
Grangeville/Riggins
Loose cows Whitetail Dr/No Report; Reckless driving Hwy 95 MP 188/No Report; Slide off Race Creek Rd MP 11/No Report; Loose dogs Division Ave/Report Taken; Theft Tram Rd & Fort Misery Rd/Report Taken; Reckless driving Hwy 95 MP 240/Unable to Locate; Deer vs vehicle Hwy 162 MP 7/Report Taken;
Kooskia/Elk City
Suspicious activity Main St/Unable to Locate; Removing dead deer from roadway Hwy 95 MP 70; Medical Main St Elk City; Runaway juveniles Harpster area/Report Taken; Juvenile problem Larch Rd/No Report; Trespassing Lukes Gulch Rd/Transferred to Tribal Police; Weapon offense Woodland Rd/No Report; Fire Tinker Creek & Red Fir Rd/Transferred to Fire Dispatch; Disabled vehicle Hwy 12 MP 67/Unable to Locate; Dead deer needing removed from roadway Hwy 12 MP 73;
GPD
Reckless driving South E St; Medical E N 2nd St; Suspicious activity Hwy 13;
CPD
Automobile theft S 2nd St;
Tuesday, Oct. 11
Grangeville/Riggins
Citizen assist Wagon Wheel Ln/Pending; School bus stop violation Keuterville Rd/No Report; Suspicious activity Lukes Gulch Rd/Unable to Locate; Suspicious vehicle Cottonwood Butte Rd/No Report; Disabled vehicle Hwy 95 MP 223/Transferred to ISP; Stolen vehicle Cow Creek/Report Taken; Two vehicle non-injury accident Hwy 95 MP 240/Report Taken; Hunter dispute Bouffard Flat Rd/Transferred to Fish & Game; Medical Nuxoll Rd;
Kooskia/Elk City
Fire Lookout Butte MP 7/Transferred to Fire Dispatch; Fender bender Esther St/Report Taken; Forgery Kooskia area/Report Taken; One vehicle non-injury accident Hwy 13 MP 17.2/Report Taken; Loose cows Hill & Ridgewood Dr; Disorderly Fall Ave/No Report; Welfare check Main St;
GPD
Welfare check E N 2nd St; Citizen assist Grangeville; Found property Grangeville;
Wednesday, Oct. 12
Grangeville/Riggins
Reckless driving Hwy 7 & Crea Rd/No Report; Attempt to Locate Pittsburg Landing/No Report; Attempt to locate Big Salmon Rd; Welfare check Big Salmon Rd/No Report; Emergency beacon Log Creek & East Fork Sheep Creek/No Report; VIN Hwy 95 N; Abandoned vehicle Red Rock Rd; Suspicious activity Main St Riggins/No Report;
Kooskia/Elk City
Welfare check Elk St Harpster/No Report; Pornography resulted in the arrest of a 38 yoa Kooskia male for 2 counts of Exploitation of a Child/1 count of Destruction of Evidence/Possession of Marijuana/Possession of Paraphernalia Ridgewood Dr; Traffic hazard w/ semi blocking roadway Lambs Grade/No Report; VIN Hwy 12 MP 68; Welfare check South St Stites/No Report;
Thursday, Oct. 13
Grangeville/Riggins
Reckless driving Main St Riggins/No Report; Found property Hwy 13 MP 3/Report Taken; Medical Denver Rd; Abandoned vehicle Main St Riggins; Abandoned vehicle Mt Idaho Grade Rd; Loose cows Mt Idaho Grade Rd; Trespassing N Main St Riggins/No Report; Custodial interference N Main St/No Report; Domestic dispute N Main St/No Report; Reckless driving resulted in the arrest of a 40 yoa male Hwy 95 MP 195 for Resist/Obstruct/DWP/DUI; Medical S Main St; Medical Hwy 95 MP 223; Traffic resulted in the arrest of a 22 yoa Nampa male for DUI Hwy 95 MP 216;
Kooskia/Elk City
Harassment Crane Hill Rd/No Report; Medical Three Forks Rd; Medical Hwy 13 MP 71.9; Medical Sweeney Hill Rd;
GPD
Abandoned vehicle E Main St; Medical alarm N Junction St; Citizen assist E Main St; Vehicle vs pedestrian Main & Idaho; Suspicious activity W North 5th St; Fender bender W Main St;
CPD
Medical King St;
Friday, Oct. 14
Grangeville/Riggins
Welfare check Lucile Rd/No Report; Threatening Mountain View Ln/No Report; Disabled vehicle Hwy 95 MP 247/No Report; Report of juveniles riding dirtbikes on roadway Old Hwy 95/No Report; Suspicious activity Cove Rd/No Report;
Kooskia/Elk City
Medical Woodland Rd; Theft Crane Hill Rd/No Report – Civil; Threatening Kidder Ridge Rd/No Report; Medical Woodland Rd; Reckless driving Hwy 12 MP 97.2/Unable to Locate; Threatening Kamiah area/Report Taken; Disabled vehicle Lambs Grade/No Report; Report of No Contact Order violation Pleasant Valley Rd/No Report; Agency assist Kamiah; Suicide threats Chandelier Ln/No Report;
GPD
Medical Jefferson St; Commercial alarm W Main St;
CPD
Fender bender Madison St;
Saturday, Oct. 15
Grangeville/Riggins
Suspicious activity Hwy 162 MP 9/No Report; Weapon Offense Jack Pine Rd/No Report; Trespassing Cottonwood Butte Rd/No Report; VIN Mt Idaho Grade Rd; DWP report S Main St Riggins/Unable to Locate; Fraud Jack Pine Rd/No Report; Medical S Main St Riggins; Report of neglected dog Vrieling Rd/No Report;
Kooskia/Elk City
Vandalism Ridgewood Dr/No Report; One vehicle non-injury accident Swiftwater Rd/Report Taken; VIN Patrick Henry Ct; Protection order violation Liberty Ln/No Report; VIN Main St; Suspicious activity Pine Ave/No Report; Disorderly Dyke St/No Report; Report of loud music Broadway Ave/Unable to Locate;
GPD
Medical E North 2nd St; Citizen dispute W Main St; Medical S Meadow St; Disorderly Main St;
Sunday, Oct. 16
Grangeville/Riggins
One vehicle non-injury accident Hwy 95 MP 192/Report Taken; Suspicious activity S Main St Riggins/Report Taken; Welfare check Lucile Rd/No Report; Disabled vehicle Grangeville Salmon Rd; Suspicious activity Main St/Unfounded; Traffic resulted in the cite and release of a 71 yoa Grangeville male for DWP W Main St;
Kooskia/Elk City
Theft of gun Black Diamond Ln/Report Taken; Suspicious activity S Front St/No Report; Theft of bike Hwy 12 MP 68.7/Report Taken; Medical Sweeney Hill Rd; Attempt to locate Elk City area/No Report; Commercial alarm Hwy 12 MP 71/No Report;
GPD
Medical W N 2nd St.
