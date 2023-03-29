March 20-26, 2023
Monday, March 20
Grangeville/Riggins
Juvenile problem River St/Unable to Locate; Medical S Main St; Abandoned vehicle Old Pollock Rd; Abandoned vehicle Hwy 95 MP 196; Medical Irwin Dr; Neglected horses Keuterville area/No Report; Injury one vehicle accident Hwy 7 MP 7/Report Taken; Medical Reservation Line Rd; Vandalism Shearer St/Report Taken; Medical Market Rd;
Kooskia/Elk City
Fire, controlled burn, Clear Creek Rd; Medical Hwy 12 MP 71.5; Suicide threat Main St Elk City/No Report; Report of person driving w/o valid DL Pleasant Valley Rd/No Report; Drugs Kooskia area/Pending; Welfare check East St Stites/No Report; Welfare check Thorn Springs Rd/No Report; Welfare check Simler Rd/No Report; Suspicious activity Kidder Ridge/No Report; Abandoned vehicle Ridgewood Dr; Abandoned vehicle Ridgewood Dr; Medical Pleasant Valley Rd; Boulder in roadway Hwy 14 MP 32/Transferred to ITD;
GPD
Medical W N 2nd St; Loose dog W N 5th St;
CPD
Medical transfer St Joes; Medical Gilmore St;
Tuesday, March 21
Grangeville/Riggins
One vehicle non-injury accident Hwy 95 MP 232/Report Taken; Report of house fire, controlled burn only, Slate Creek Rd; Disabled vehicle Hwy 95 MP 236/No Report; Medical Irwin Dr Riggins; Welfare check Joseph Rd/No Report; Debris in roadway Hwy 95 MP 230/Unable to Locate; Trespassing Hwy 13 MP 5/No Report – Civil;
Kooskia/Elk City
Medical Sweeney Hill Rd; Report of dead elk in roadway Leitch Creek Rd/Transferred to Fish & Game; Citizen assist Glenwood Rd/No Report; Medical Glenwood Rd; Reckless driving Hwy 12 MP 72/Unable to Locate;
GPD
Reckless driving S College St; Parking problem South C & Court St;
CPD
Juvenile problem Lewiston St;
Wednesday, March 22
Grangeville/Riggins
Citizen dispute Hwy 13 MP 5/No Report – Civil; Arrest of a 29 yoa Riggins female for Possession of Methamphetamines/Possession of Paraphernalia W Main St; Abandoned vehicle Hwy 95 MP 195; 911 hangup Keuterville Rd/No Report; Slide off Hwy 95 MP 241/Transferred to ISP; Arrest of a 29 yoa Riggins male for Probation Violation Warrant W Main St; Injury one vehicle accident Hwy 95 MP 186/Report Taken; Citizen assist 1st St Ferdinand; Agency assist Clearwater Ave/No Report; Medical Race Creek Rd;
Kooskia/Elk City
Controlled burn that got out of control Clearcreek Rd/No Report; VIN Esther St; Medical West St; Juvenile problem Fountain St/No Report; Juvenile problem Fir Rd/No Report;
GPD
Medical N State St; Reckless driving Main St; Medical E Main St;
CPD
Neglected cats Cottonwood;
Thursday, March 23
Grangeville/Riggins
Wanted Person Radar Rd/Resulted in the arrest of a 35yo Emmett man for an Ada County Warrant; Death S Main St Riggins/Report Taken; 911 Hangup Time Zone Rd/Pocket dial; Vicious dog Mt Idaho Grade Rd/Resulted in Warnings issued to the dog owners; Suspicious person East Rd/Unable to Locate; Welfare Check Doumecq Rd & Joseph Rd/No Report; Slick roadways Hwy 95 MP 259/Transferred to ITD;
Kooskia/Elk City
Mental problems Hwy 13 MP 23; Disabled vehicle Hwy 12 MP 72; Missing Person Roby Rd/Located & Ok; Fraud Hwy 162 MP 20/Unfounded; Contempt of Court Main St Elk City/No Report; Vagrancy Ridgewood Dr/No Report; Agency Assist Hwy 12 MP 69/Transferred to Lewis County; Rocks in the roadway Hwy 14 MP 41-42/Transferred to ITD; Fire Riverview Ln;
GPD
Drugs W Main St;
Friday, March 24
Grangeville/Riggins
Medical N Main St Riggins; Two vehicle noninjury accident Hwy 13 & Mt Idaho Grade/Report Taken; Hay bales in the roadway Hwy 95 MP 246/Hay was removed by ITD/owners; Reckless Driving Hwy 95 MP 232/No Report; Arrest W Main St/Resulted in the arrest of a 34yo Moscow man for a Nez Perce County Warrant; Agency Assist Bitterroot Dr/Report Taken;
Kooskia/Elk City
Citizen Assist Pleasant Valley Rd/Resulted in the arrest of a 42yo Clearwater man for Willful Disobedience of a Court Order; Reckless Driving Adams Grade Rd/No Report; Domestic Dispute Broadway Ave/No Report; Suspicious noise Hwy 13 MP 19/Unable to Locate; Suspicious vehicles Hwy 162 & Yellow bull Rd/No Report;
GPD
Traffic Stop Pine & North C St/Resulted in citation issued to a 41yo Grangeville man for Driving without Privileges, No Proof of Insurance and Expired Registration;
CPD
Medical Lewiston St; Citizen Dispute North St;
Saturday, March 25
Grangeville/Riggins
House Fire Happy Hollow Rd; Two vehicle noninjury accident Hwy 95 & North Johnston Cutoff/Report Taken; Custodial Interference East Rd/No Report;
Kooskia/Elk City
Attempt to Locate Kamiah to Grangeville/Located & Ok; Rental Problem Hwy 12 MP 68/No Report;
GPD
Escort N Mill St; Theft W Cunningham St; Reckless Driving Main St; Suspicious smell S Idaho Ave;
CPD
Agency Assist Main St;
Sunday, March 26
Grangeville/Riggins
Disabled vehicle Hwy 95 MP 229.5/No Report; Slick roadways Hwy 95 MP 227-240/Transferred to ITD; Medical Tarbit Rd; Citizen Dispute Hwy 14 MP 7.5/No Report; Accident w Damages Hwy 95 MP 170-175/Transferred to Adams County; Medical Nut Basin Rd; Trespassing Deasy Rd/No Report – Civil; Slick roads Hwy 95 MP 230/Transferred to ITD; Disabled Vehicle Hwy 95 MP 230/No Report; Medical S Main St Riggins;
Kooskia/Elk City
DUI Hwy 12 MP 69/Resulted in the arrest of a 24yo Kamiah woman for DUI; Vagrancy Ridgewood Dr/No Report; House Fire Clearcreek Rd; Medical USFS Drive Elk City;
GPD
Fire Alarm Elk St;
CPD
Animal Neglect Foster Ave.
