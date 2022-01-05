Dec. 27, 2021 – Dec. 30, 2021
Monday, December 27
Grangeville/Riggins
Disabled vehicle Hwy 95 MP 231/Unable to Locate; Slide off Hwy 95 MP 256; Reckless driving Hwy 95 MP 222/Transferred to ISP; Abandoned vehicle Hwy 95 MP 227; Slide off Grangeville Salmon Rd; Traffic resulting in the cite and release of a 17 yoa Grangeville male for Possession of Paraphernalia W Main St;
Kooskia/Elk City
Parking problem Lee Rd/No Report; Parking problem Big Horse Canyon/No Report; Theft Lazy J Dr/No Report – Civil; Injury one vehicle accident Hill St/Report Taken; Chimney fire Woodland Rd; Slide off Hill St/Unable to Locate; Reckless driving Hwy 12 MP 68/Transferred to ISP; Parking problem East Pine & Fountain Ct/No Report; Citizen dispute Wall Creek Rd/Pending; Possible animal neglect Red River Rd/Pending; Juvenile problem Stites area/No Report;
GPD
Theft W N 5th St; Chimney fire E North 2nd St; Suicide threats Washington Ave;
CPD
Medical transfer St. Joes;
Tuesday, December 28
Grangeville/Riggins
Slide off Airport Rd; Citizen assist Hwy 95 S/No Report; Slide off Lukes Gulch Rd; Littering Old Hwy 95/No Report; Theft Bucks Blvd/No Report; Slide off Stites Rd; Weapon offense Old Pollock Rd/No Report; Commercial alarm Hwy 13 MP 1/No Report; Citizen assist N Idaho Ave;
Kooskia/Elk City
Medical Swarthout Rd; Medical Appaloosa Dr; Attempt to locate, located & OK, Hwy 12/No Report; Attempt to Locate, located & OK, Harpster area/No Report; Medical Ellis Ln; Loose dogs Theresa Acres Way/No Report; Citizen assist Fountain Ct/No Report; Attempted warrant service Orchard Ln/No Report; Overdose Appaloosa Dr;
GPD
Medical N Florence St; Medical N Florence St;
Wednesday, December 29
Grangeville/Riggins
Report of neglected horses West Lake Rd/No Report; Possible alarm Lukes Gulch Rd/No Report; Nevada Probation & Parole Warrant Arrest on a 23 yoa NV male Radar Rd; Animal Problem White Bird/No Report; Drugs Hwy 95 MP 195/Resulted in the arrest of 39-year-old Nevada male for Possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, possession of psilocybin mushrooms, possession of ecstasy, and possession of paraphernalia;
Kooskia/Elk City
VIN Lukes Gulch Rd; Agency Assist Crane Hill Rd/No Report; Abandoned Vehicle Hwy 13&Broadway Ave/No Report; Property Damage Clearwater Main St/No Report; Trespassing Red River Rd/No Report; Traffic Offense Old School Ave/No Report; Juvenile Problem Fir Rd/No Report; Death McLamb Ln/Report Taken; Slide Off Lookout Butte MP 9/Transferred;
GPD
Medical W N 2nd St; Medical S Meadow St; Extra Patrol Hill St; Abandoned Vehicle South Florence; Parking Problem South C St; Parking Problem Hill St; Parking Problem Middle St; Parking Problem North Hall St;
CPD
Medical Foster Ave;
Thursday, December 30
Grangeville/Riggins
Traffic Hazard Hwy 95 MP 258-261/No Report; Traffic Hazard Hwy 95 MP 223-267/No Report; Slide Off Hwy 95 MP 259/No Report; Medical Whitetail Drive; Slide Off Hwy 95 MP 238/No Report; Traffic Offense D St/Resulted in citation to 24 year old Nampa man for Inattentive Driving;
Kooskia/Elk City
Custodial Interference Pratt Rd/No Report; Trespassing Broadway Ave/No Report; Accident w/Damages Main St/Transferred; Medical Lee Rd; Wanted Person Toll Rd/No Report; Accident w/Damages Wall Creek Rd/No Report; Accident w/Injuries Hwy 12 MP 72/Report Taken; Parking Problem Main St/Unable to Locate; Suspicious Main St/No Report; Trespassing Dalton Acres Way/No Report; Accident w/Injuries Hwy 12 MP 138/Transferred; Accident w/Injuries Hwy 12 MP 77/Resulted in citation to 38 year old Tennessee man for No Proof of Insurance;
GPD
Threatening North C St; Accident w/Damages S College St; Slide Off Grangeville Truck Route; Parking Problem Dawn Drive; Medical South College St; Medical South B St.
