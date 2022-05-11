May 2 – May 8, 2022
Monday, May 2
Grangeville/Riggins
Loose dogs Whitetail & Fish Hatchery/No Report; Medical Church St Riggins; Report of found steer Soltman Rd/No Report; Report of neighbor shooting dogs Schuck Creek Rd/Pending; 911 hangup Camas Dr/No Report; Found bike Hwy 14/Pending; Loose cows Mt Idaho Grade Rd; Reckless driving Hwy 95 MP 261/Unable to Locate; Paper service W Main St; Domestic dispute Slate Creek Rd/No Report; Report of whiteout conditions, slick roads Hwy 95 MP 230-234/Transferred to ITD; Slide off Hwy 95 MP 230;
Kooskia/Elk City
Commercial alarm Hwy 12 MP 69/No Report; Deliver message Woodland Rd; Suicide attempt Lukes Gulch Rd/No Report; Cow problem Big Cedar/No Report; Medical Pine Rd; Trespassing Big Cedar Rd/No Report; Brandishing a firearm Front St/Unable to Locate; Report of flooding Butcher Creek area/Transferred to ITD;
GPD
Medical S Idaho; Medical N State St; Welfare check Hill St; Found firearms N State St; Report of sewers backed up 3rd & Junction; Blocked culvert W S 1st & State St; Blocked culvert N Myrtle & Truck Rt; Report of possible fire S E 3rd & Hall;
CPD
Loose dogs Smith St; Medical transfer Grangeville Airport; Domestic dispute Bash St; Medical transfer Grangeville;
Tuesday, May 3
Grangeville/Riggins
Boulder in roadway Hwy 95 MP 212/Transferred to ITD; Medical Shingle Creek; Theft Pine Ridge Rd/Report Taken; Report of neglected horses Red Rock Rd/No Report; Reckless driving Hwy 95 MP 228/Transferred to ISP; Idaho County Warrant arrest of a 66 yoa Grangeville male Eimers Ln; Overdue subjects, located & OK, Big Salmon Rd/No Report;
Kooskia/Elk City
Domestic dispute Hwy 13 MP 13/No Report; Citizen dispute Hwy 12 MP 68/No Report – Civil; Welfare check Red Rock Rd/No Report; Boulder in roadway Wall Creek Rd/Transferred to Road Dept; Threatening, fraud call Woodland Rd/No Report; Citizen dispute Tinker Creek Rd/No Report; Missing person, located & OK, French Gulch area/No Report; Attempted burglary Glenwood Rd/No Report; Suspicious activity E Winter Ave/Unable to Locate; Parking problem Elk St Harpster;
GPD
Assault South E St; Trespassing W Main St;
Wednesday, May 4
Grangeville/Riggins
Unsecure premises Bridge St White Bird/No Report; Citizen dispute Golden Acres Dr/No Report – Civil; Medical Main St Riggins; Mental problems Ironwood Dr/No Report; Disabled vehicle Hwy 95 MP 202; Medical Main St Riggins; Property damage S Main St Riggins/No Report; Prostitution White Bird Rd/Unable to Locate;
Kooskia/Elk City
Medical French Gulch Rd; Medical Trenary Rd; CPOR Service Hwy 12 MP 80; Juvenile problem W Lightning Loop Rd/No Report; Welfare check Main St Kooskia/Unable to Locate; Pedestrian causing traffic hazard Adams Grade/No Report; Citizen dispute Elk St Harpster/No Report; Dead deer in roadway Hwy 12 MP 69/Transferred to ITD; Disorderly Hwy 12 MP 68/No Report; Injury two-vehicle accident Hwy 12 MP 151/Transferred to ISP; Suicidal threats Flying Elk Dr/No Report;
GPD
Theft Court St; Possible DUI N Meadow St; Found Wallet N Idaho Ave; Mental problem S College St;
Thursday, May 5
Grangeville/Riggins
Fire alarm S Main St Riggins; Property Damage S Main St Riggins/No Report; Parking Problem River St/Report Taken; Medical Radar Rd; Welfare Check Main St Riggins/No Report; Vehicle Theft River St/No Report;
Kooskia/Elk City
Agency assist 12th St Kamiah; Burglary Ridgewood Drive/Transferred to Tribal Police; Abandoned Vehicle Celestial Way/No Report; Dead deer in the roadway Hwy 12 MP 74/Unable to Locate; Medical Red Rock Rd; Welfare Check Woodland Rd/No Report; Traffic Hazard trees over roadway Battle Ridge Rd/Transferred to Idaho County Rd Dept.; Domestic Dispute Newsome St/No Report;
GPD
Parking problem S Meadow; Loose Dogs E Main St; Medical S Florence;
Friday, May 6
Grangeville/Riggins
Agency Assist Main St Riggins/No Report; One vehicle accident Big Salmon Rd MP 1/Resulted in the arrest of 66yo old Riggins man for Contempt of Court and citation for DUI and DWP; Rock Slide Big Salmon Rd MP 20.5/Transferred to Idaho County Rd Dept.; Citizen Dispute Nut Basin Rd/No Report; Traffic Offense Hwy 95 MP 225/Transferred to ISP; Welfare Check S Main St/No Report; Loose Dog Big Salmon Rd MP 1/No Report; DWP S Main St Riggins/Resulted in citation issued to 26yo Pocatello woman for DWP, no proof of insurance, and speeding; Traffic Offense Hwy 95 MP 192/No Report; Citizen Dispute S Main St Riggins/No Report; Rockslide Hwy 95 MP 212/Transferred to ITD; Traffic Offense Hwy 95 MP 195/No Report;
Kooskia/Elk City
Agency Assist Mernita St Kamiah; Drugs Hwy 12 & Hwy 13 Intersection/Resulted in citation issued to 35yo Washington man for possession of Marijuana and possession of Paraphernalia; Drugs Hwy 12 & Hwy 13 Intersection/Resulted in citation issued to 52yo Kamiah man for possession of Marijuana and possession of Paraphernalia; Land Slide Leitch Creek Rd MP 2/Transferred to Idaho County Rd Dept.; Traffic Offense Woodland Rd/Unable to Locate; Animal Problem Little Smith Creek Rd/Report Taken; Tree partially blocking roadway Hwy 162 MP 18/Transferred to ITD; Tree blocking both lanes Hwy 12 MP 88/Transferred to ITD; Power lines over the roadway Kidder Ridge MP 8.5/Transferred to ICLP; Welfare Check Woodland Rd/No Report; Rock Slide Hwy 14 MP 12/Transferred to ITD; Power lines over the roadway Glenwood Rd/Transferred to ICLP; Medical Ridgewood Drive; Medical Hwy 12 MP 151; Rocks in the road Hwy 13 MP 23/Unable to Locate; Rocks in the roadway Hwy 13 MP 9/Transferred to ITD; Rocks in the roadway Hwy 13 MP 14/No Report; Rocks in the roadway Hwy 13 MP 18/Transferred to ITD; Flooding over the roadway Hwy 13 MP 4/Transferred to ITD;
GPD
Loose Dogs S College St; Medical Washington Ave; Traffic Offense E Main St/Resulted in arrest of 32yo Montana man for an Idaho County Warrant; Found Property N State St; Alarm E North 4th; Domestic Dispute North A St; Property Damage West South 1st St; Flooding North Myrtle St; Flooding Main St;
CPD
Domestic Dispute Gilmore St;
Saturday, May 7
Grangeville/Riggins
Flooding over the roadway Johnston Cutoff/Transferred to Grangeville Hwy District; Alcohol Offense S Main St Riggins/No Report; Rocks in the road Hwy 95 MP 201/No Report; Rocks in the road Hwy 95 MP 206/No Report; Flooding Airport Rd Grangeville/Grangeville fire assisted; Flooding over the roadway Hwy 13 MP 8/Transferred to ITD; Flooding over the roadway Lukes Gulch/Transferred to Grangeville Hwy District; Unsecure Premise Airport Rd/No Report; Sex Offense Big Salmon Rd/Pending; Suspicious Fish Hatchery Rd/Unfounded; One vehicle accident w/damage Johnston Cutoff Rd/Report Taken; Traffic Offense Hwy 95 MP 174/Unable to Locate; Rocks in the roadway Hwy 95 MP 212/Transferred to ITD; Traffic Offense Hwy 95 MP 195/resulted in citation issued to 40yo California man for fictitious display of license plates; Two vehicle accident non injury accident Hwy 95 MP 188/Report Taken; DUI N Main St Riggins/Resulted in the arrest of 46yo California man for DUI and a citation issued to 21yo Stites man for Open Container; Rocks in the roadway Hwy 95 MP 231.5/Transferred to ITD; Vin Inspection Airport Rd Cottonwood; Loose cows Hwy 95 MP 254/No Report; Traffic Offense Big Salmon Rd & Hwy 95/Resulted in citation issued to 68yo Star woman for possession of marijuana and paraphernalia; Contempt of Court Main St Riggins/Unfounded; Poaching White Water Wilderness Ranch/Transferred to Fish and Game; DUI Hwy 95 & Big Salmon Rd/Resulted in arrest of 22yo Meridian man for DUI; Traffic Offense Hwy 95 & Big Salmon Rd/Resulted in the arrest of 51yo Washington man for Idaho County warrant and citations issued for DWP and Possession of marijuana and paraphernalia; Agency Assist Main St Riggins; DUI Hwy 95 MP 194/Resulted in the arrest of a 22yo Riggins man for DUI; Assault Big Salmon Rd/Resulted in the arrest of a 20yo Ahsahka man for 3 counts of Aggravated Battery; DUI Main St Riggins/Resulted in the of a 38yo Caldwell man for DUI and Resisting and Obstructing; Juvenile Party Big Salmon Rd/Transferred to BLM/ISP;
Kooskia/Elk City
Flooding over the roadway Hwy 162 MP 20/Transferred to ITD; Rocks in the road Hwy 12 MP 150/No Report; Flooding over the roadway Hwy 13 MP 16.2/Transferred to ITD; Land slide partially blocking the roadway Hwy 13 MP 16.5/Transferred to ITD; Rocks and debris in the roadway Hwy 13 MP 18-21/Transferred to ITD; Rocks in the roadway Hwy 12 MP 133/No Report; Rocks in the roadway Toll Rd/Transferred to Idaho County Rd Dept.; Rocks in the roadway Hwy 12 MP 129/No Report; Flooding over the roadway Long Bluff Rd/Transferred to Idaho County Rd Dept.; Disabled vehicle Hwy 12 MP 132/No Report; Flooding over the roadway Clear Creek Rd/Transferred to Idaho County Rd Dept.; Rocks in the roadway Hwy 12 MP 101/No Report; Rocks in the road Hwy 12 MP 99.5/Transferred to ITD; Flooding South Fork near Stites/No Report; One vehicle accident w/damages Hwy 12 MP 69/Transferred to Tribal Police; Rocks in the roadway Lukes Gulch Rd/Transferred to Idaho County Rd Dept.; Rock slide partially blocking roadway Syringa Ln/Transferred to Kidder Harris Hwy District; Medical Clearcreek Rd; Flooding over the roadway Hwy 13 MP 20-21/Transferred to ITD; One vehicle accident w/damages Lolo Creek Rd/Transferred to Clearwater County SO; Tree partially blocking roadway Hwy 12 MP 90/Transferred to ITD; Rock slide Selway Rd MP 1/Transferred to Kidder Harris Hwy District; Welfare Check E Broadway Ave/No Report; Welfare Check Woodland Rd/No Report; Citizen Assist East St Stites/No Report;
GPD
Traffic Hazard North Hall St; Property Damage W North St; Alarm East North 4th St; Two-vehicle accident w/damages Main St; Suspicious West North 5th St;
CPD
Flooding Cottonwood City Limits/Cottonwood fire assisted;
Sunday, May 8
Grangeville/Riggins
Noise Complaint Big Salmon Rd/Unfounded; Traffic Offense Main St Riggins/Resulted in citation issued to 19yo Oregon man for DUI Under 21; Assault Main St Riggins/Resulted in the arrest of a juvenile for Battery on an Officer; Domestic Dispute S Main St Riggins/No Report; Death N Main St/Report Taken; Animal Neglect S Main St Riggins/No Report; Slide Off Hwy 95 MP 255/Unable to Locate; One vehicle accident w/Injuries Mt Idaho Grade Rd MP 2/Transferred to ISP; Attempt to Locate Grangeville Area/Pending; Assault Hwy 95 MP 181/No Report; Medical Camas Drive;
Kooskia/Elk City
Medical Pine Ridge; Agency Assist Kamiah Area; One vehicle accident w/injuries Hwy 12 MP 100/Report Taken; Citizen Assist Hwy 12 MP 68.5/No Report; Abandoned Vehicle Pine Rd/No Report; Medical Main St Stites; Animal Problem Harrisburg Rd/Report Taken; Medical Rocky Mountain Way;
GPD
Rental Problem East South St; Traffic Offense South E St.
