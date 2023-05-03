April 24–30, 2023
Monday, April 24
Grangeville/Riggins
Rockslide Hwy 13 MP 14/Transferred to ITD; Slide off Hwy 95 MP 245/No Report; Traffic hazard Hwy 95 MP 240-245/No Report; Property damage Doumecq Rd/Report Taken; Medical Whitewater Wilderness Dr; Harassment Doumecq Rd/No Report; Traffic stop resulted in the arrest of a 38 yoa Federal Way, WA male for Reckless Driving, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Paraphernalia, Possession of Methamphetamines Hwy 95 MP 245;
Kooskia/Elk City
Harassment Chief Lawyer St/Report Taken; Traffic resulted in the cite and release of a 47 yoa Clarkston male for Possession of Marijuana/Possession of Paraphernalia Hwy 12 MP 74; Threatening Florence St Harpster/No Report;
GPD
Medical S College St; Disabled vehicle N College & Main St; Medical transfer Airport Rd; Mental problems N Idaho Ave;
Tuesday, April 25
Grangeville/Riggins
Medical Main St Riggins; Theft of vehicle Meadow Dr/No Report; Loose dog Mt Idaho Grade Rd/No Report; Rockslide Mt Idaho Grade Rd/No Report;
Kooskia/Elk City
Suspicious Tram Rd area/Report Taken; Disorderly Lukes Gulch Rd/No Report; Medical Hwy 12 MP 72; Speeding complaint Big Cedar Rd/No Report; Domestic dispute resulted in the cite and release of a 43 yoa Kooskia male for Domestic Battery Main St;
GPD
Fire E North 3rd St;
CPD
Juvenile problem Foster Ave;
Wednesday, April 26
Grangeville/Riggins
Two vehicle injury accident Cottonwood Butte & Substation Rd/Transferred to ISP; Medical Front St Ferdinand; Reckless driving Hwy 95 MP 266/Transferred to ISP; Loose horses Mt View Rd/No Report; One vehicle non-injury accident Hwy 95 MP 224/Report Taken;
Kooskia/Elk City
Medical Esther St; Medical Too Kush Rd; Arrest of a 46 yoa Dixie male for an Idaho County Warrant Dixie Rd; Agency assist for traffic control Hwy 12 MP 71; Medical Elk St Harpster; Suspicious vehicle Kidder Ridge Rd/No Report; Medical Roby Rd; Rock in roadway Hwy 12 MP 113/Transferred to ITD;
GPD
Drug paraphernalia found Hwy 95 MP 240.5;
CPD
Mental problems Lewiston St/No Report;
Thursday, April 27
Grangeville/Riggins
Theft of vehicle resulted in the arrest of a 70 yoa Grangeville male for Automobile Theft Free Use Rd; Injury one vehicle accident Old Hwy 7 & Canyon Rd/No Report; Medical Main St; Citizen dispute over property Homestead Ln/Report Taken; Medical transfer Airport Rd; Vicious dog Georgianna Dr Riggins/No Report; Report of pedestrian in highway resulted in the arrest of a 27 yoa Riggins male for Intoxicated Pedestrian Hwy 95 MP 190; Reckless driving Hwy 95 MP 257/Unable to Locate; Agency assist on multi-county pursuit Hwy 95 MP 306 SB;
Kooskia/Elk City
Medical Crooked River Rd; Death Ought Seven Rd/Report Taken; Disabled vehicle Hwy 12 MP 71; ATV injury accident Johnson Rd area; Tree in roadway Hwy 162 MP 17.8/Transferred to ITD; Medical Winter Ave; Medical Hidden Springs Rd;
GPD
City ordinance violation Hill St;
Friday, April 28
Grangeville/Riggins
Suicide threats W Main St/No Report; Vagrancy Hwy 95 MP 190/Report Taken; Welfare check Heath Dr/No Report; Controlled burn, out of control Black Tail View Rd/Transferred to FS; Report of suspicious aircraft Slate Creek/No Report; Theft Summer Breeze Ln/Pending; Citizen assist Greencreek/No Report; Reckless driving Hwy 95 MP 216/Transferred to ISP; Automated iPhone alert of possible accident, no accident, Keuterville & Sawmill Rd/No Report;
Kooskia/Elk City
Complaint about vehicle trying to run over deer Hwy 12 MP 83/Transferred to Fish & Game; Medical Sweeney Hill Rd; Juvenile problem Pleasant Valley Rd/No Report; Threatening Friendship Ln/No Report; Abandoned vehicle Toll Rd/Pending; Brush fire Depot St; Medical Lukes Gulch Rd; Citizen assist East St Stites; Report of debris causing jam in river, possible flooding Crooked River area/Transferred to Road Dept; Property damage to road Lamb Grade MP 5/Report Taken; Report of disorderly resulted in the cite and release of a 45 yoa Kamiah female for Disturbing the Peace Hemlock Rd; Intoxication School Rd Elk City/Report Taken;
GPD
Fender bender W Main St; Medical W Main St; Traffic resulted in the arrest of a 64 yoa Grangeville male for DUI State & South 1st St; Suicide death W North 6th St;
CPD
Medical Gilmore St;
Saturday, April 29
Grangeville/Riggins;
Medical Orchard Ln; Disabled vehicle Hwy 95 MP 232; Debris in roadway Hwy 95 MP 247; Suicide threats Riggins area; Loose dog W Main St/No Report; Reckless driving Hwy 95 MP 251/Unable to locate;
Kooskia/Elk City
Suspicious activity Main St Stites/No Report; Large rock in roadway Hwy 12 MP 152/Transferred to ITD; Theft Yellowbrook St/No Report; Parking problem Battleridge Rd/No Report; Grass fire Caribel Rd; Attempted traffic, failing to yield resulted in the arrest of a 39 yoa Chewelah, WA for Resisting/Obstructing, Eluding, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Paraphernalia Hwy 12 MP 161; Traffic hazard Main St Kooskia; Report of trees on fire Pleasant Valley Rd; Agency assist Ridgewood Dr; Report of fire Hwy 12 MP 130/Transferred to FS; Traffic resulted in the cite and release of a 54 yoa Kamiah male for 2nd offense No Insurance Hwy 12;
GPD
Loud music W Cunningham St; Medical Dawn Dr; Citizen assist Truck Rt & Nez Perce St; Welfare check North C St;
CPD
Contempt of court resulted in the cite and release of a 42 yoa Cottonwood female for Criminal Trespassing North St;
Sunday, April 30
Grangeville/Riggins
Report of vicious animal, dog bite Rapid River/No Report; Medical Hwy 95 S; Disabled vehicle Hwy 95 MP 189;
Kooskia/Elk City
Noninjury two vehicle accident Hwy 12 MP 72/Report Taken; Report of speeders Tahoe Loop Rd/No Report; Theft Ping St/No Report; Grass fire Motherlode Rd; Traffic resulted in the cite and release of a 39 yoa Grangeville male for Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Paraphernalia Hwy 13 MP 7; Trespassing Maggie Creek area/Transferred to IDL; Disorderly Lukes Gulch Rd/No Report; Citizen assist Clearwater St/No Report; Reckless driving Pine Ridge area/No Report;
GPD
Medical E North St; Found drug paraphernalia E South 3rd St; Found property E South 2nd St;
CPD
Attempted arson Maple & Washington St.
