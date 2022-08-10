Aug. 1 – Aug. 7, 2022
Monday, August 1
Grangeville/Riggins
Reckless driving report resulted in the arrest of a 50 yoa Burns, OR male for Aggravated Assault Hwy 95 MP 250; Trespassing Cow Creek Rd/No Report; Injury two vehicle accident Hwy 95 MP 205/Transferred to ISP; Vicious dog Indian Circle/Pending; Theft of guns Lukes Gulch Rd/Unfounded; CPOR service Cottonwood area; Report of skateboarder in roadway Hwy 95 MP 228/Unable to locate;
Kooskia/Elk City
Citizen dispute No Horse Ln/No Report; Deliver message Hill St Ext/Pending; Report of assault Hwy 12 MP 67/Report Taken; Mental problems Greencreek Rd/No Report; Threatening Hwy 12 MP 73/No Report; Suspicious activity Adams Grade/No Report; Report of trucks over 40 ft Lukes Gulch Rd/No Report; Traffic hazard Woodland Rd/Unable to Locate; Traffic resulted in the arrest of a 26 yoa Nezperce male for Resisting/Obstructing/Possession of Paraphernalia/DWP Woodland Rd; Agency assist Lom Toma Ln/No Report; Suspicious activity Woodland Rd/No Report;
GPD
Fender bender Main St; Citizen dispute North C St; Arrest of a 25 yoa Grangeville male for Idaho County Warrant;
CPD
Medical alarm Hogan St; Medical transfer Airport Rd; Medical transfer Airport Rd;
Tuesday, August 2
Grangeville/Riggins
Neglected calf East Rd/Unable to Locate; Hit & run Shingle Creek Rd/Report Taken; Reckless driving Elk Ridge Rd/No Report; Report of a reckless semi truck and road rage resulted in the arrest of a 39 yoa Las Vegas, NV male for Resisting/Obstructing/Possession of Marijuana/Possession of Paraphernalia/Aggravated Battery Hwy 95 MP 243; Reckless driving Hwy 95 MP 195 SB/Transferred to Adams Co; Weapon offense Harmony Ln/No Report;
Kooskia/Elk City
Agency assist 1st St Kamiah; Medical Front Rd; Medical Ridgewood Dr; Medical Hwy 12 MP 74; Mental problems Pine Hollow Ln/No Report; Agency assist 3rd St Kamiah; Citizen assist Moon House Rd/No Report; Loose horses Glenwood Rd/No Report;
GPD
Parking problem S College St; Complaint of semi truck idling College & Main St; Prank phone call W S 1st St; Medical Washington St; Medical transfer E North 2nd St;
CPD
VIN East St;
Wednesday, August 3
Grangeville/Riggins
Reckless driving Hwy 95 MP 271/No Report; Sick deer S Main St Riggins/Transferred to Fish & Game; Cow problem complaint Hwy 95 MP 237/No Report; Medical Fish Hatchery Rd; Disorderly Getta Creek Rd/No Report; Fire Lamb Ln; Reckless driving Hwy 95 MP 279/Transferred to Lewis Co; Traffic resulted in the arrest of 41 yoa Riggins male for an Adams County Warrant/Possession of Methamphetamine Johnston Cutoff & Tolo Lake;
Kooskia/Elk City
VIN Tinker Creek Rd; Medical Main St Kooskia; Weapon offense Shenandoah 3rd St/Report Taken; Illegal burning Caribel Rd/Unfounded; Loose horses Main St Elk City/No Report; Fireworks Dyke St;
GPD
Counterfeit money W Main St; Theft N Meadow; Found paraphernalia W S 1st St; Trespassing N Meadow;
Thursday, August 4
Grangeville/Riggins
Fire Eagle Creek/Salmon River/Transferred to FS; Disabled vehicle Hwy 162 & Hwy 7; Reckless driving Hwy 95 MP 255/Unable to Locate; Medical Secesh area; Suicide attempt Hwy 95 MP 239; Traffic resulted in the arrest of a 29 yoa Riggins male for Criminal DWP/Contempt of Court Hwy 95 MP 202;
Kooskia/Elk City
Report of deer stuck in fence Main St & Broadway/Unable to Locate; Reckless logging trucks Leitch Creek & Red Fir/No Report; Medical Main St Kooskia; Abandoned vehicle Ping St; Injury one vehicle rollover accident Hwy 12 MP 103/Report Taken; Found property Tamarack Ct/Pending; Reckless driving Hill St/No Report; Harassment Hwy 12 MP 73/No Report; Citizen assist Main St Elk City/No Report; Elder abuse Main St/No Report; Suspicious activity Woodland Rd/No Report; One vehicle non-injury accident Hwy 12 MP 107/Report Taken;
GPD
Missing child, located, Crooks St; Report of DUI, resulted in the cite and release of a 43 yoa Emmett, ID male for DUI North C St;
Friday, August 5
Grangeville/Riggins
Medical Main St Riggins; Suicide threats Seubert Heights/No Report; Drowning Big Salmon Rd; Reckless driving Hwy 95 MP 182/Transferred to ISP; Report of gas/oil on roadway Hwy 14 & Mt Idaho Grade Rd/Transferred to Road Dept; Found property Big Salmon Rd/No Report;
Kooskia/Elk City
Harassment Rivers Edge Rd/No Report; Medical Winter Ave; Medical Main St Elk City; Reckless driving Hwy 13 MP 22/No Report; Citizen dispute Broadway Ave/No Report; Traffic resulted in the arrest of a 21 yoa Spokane, WA male for Kootenai County Warrant Main St Kooskia; Medical Greencreek Ln; Medical Sweeny Hill Rd; Barking dogs Pine Rd/No Report;
GPD
Traffic resulted in the arrest of a 37 yoa Meridian male for DUI Main & A St; Abandoned vehicle W Main St; Medical N Myrtle St; Intoxication Hwy 13 MP 1;
CPD
Welfare check Gilmore St; Unsecure premises Main St;
Saturday, August 6
Grangeville/Riggins
One vehicle noninjury accident Hwy 95 MP 210/Report Taken; Traffic resulted in the arrest of a 62 yoa Las Vegas, NV male for DUI Hwy 95 MP 196; VIN Red River Rd; Reckless driving Hwy 95 MP 245/Unable to Locate; Possible scam Crystal View Rd/Report Taken; Theft-automobile Secesh area/No Report; One vehicle noninjury accident Hwy 95 MP 193/Report Taken; Complaint of loud music Country Court Dr/No Report;
Kooskia/Elk City
Trespassing Leitch Creek Rd/No Report; Citizen assist Front St/No Front; Medical Fall Ave; VIN Red River Rd; Injury motorcycle accident Hwy 12 MP 149/Transferred to ISP; Medical Front St; Agency assist Appaloosa Dr/No Report; Welfare check Woodland & Glenwood Rd/No Report; Medical Main St Stites; Property damage Newsome Creek/Report Taken;
GPD
Intoxication Truck Rt; Loose dog Truck Rt;
Sunday, August 7
Grangeville/Riggins
Disabled vehicle Hwy 95 MP 230/No Report; Suspicious activity Hwy 95 MP 231/Unable to Locate; Alcohol offense W Main St/No Report; Reckless driving Hwy 95 MP 255/No Report; Fire Shenandoah 2nd St; One vehicle accident that started small fire Hwy 95 MP 188/No Report; Disabled vehicle Hwy 95 MP 226;
Kooskia/Elk City
Suspicious item found N Main St Kooskia/No Report; Medical Harris Ridge Loop; VIN Hwy 12 MP 72; Suspicious activity Kamiah area/Transferred to Forest Service; Assault Main St Stites/Report Taken; Suicide threat Lukes Gulch Rd/No Report; Medical Main St Stites;
GPD
Elder abuse E North 2nd St; Welfare check W Main St; Report of intoxicated subject resulted in the arrest of a 43 yoa Ayutla, Jalisco male for Intoxicated Pedestrian on a Public Roadway North C St.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.