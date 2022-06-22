June 13 – June 19
Monday, June 13
Grangeville/Riggins
Welfare Check Riggins Area/Located and Ok; Theft North Main St /Report Taken; Vin Inspection South Main St; Disabled Vehicle Pines Rd/No Report; Vehicle vs Deer Hwy 95 MP 237/Report Taken; Vandalism Lukes Gulch Rd/Report Taken; Cow Problem Scully Creek Rd; Abandoned Vehicle Hwy 14 MP 4.5/Transferred to ITD; Medical Vinegar Creek;
Kooskia/Elk City
Medical Cedar Creek Rd; Medical Pine Rd; Accident w/Damages Hwy 12 MP 170/Transferred to ISP; Citizen Dispute Flying Elk Drive/No Report; Rocks in the roadway Hwy 12 MP 73 to 75/Transferred; Welfare Check Hwy 12 MP 68 to MP 174/Located and Ok; Medical View Road; Medical Lukes Gulch Rd; Medical Front St;
GPD
Medical East North 2nd St; Vagrancy South E St; Animal Problem Truck Route; Citizen Dispute North State St; Unsecure Premise North Myrtle St;
Tuesday, June 14
Grangeville/Riggins
Assault Fenn Area/Report Taken; Traffic Offense Hwy 95 MP 216/Transferred to ISP; Abandoned Vehicle Cemetery Rd/No Report; Juvenile Problem Fish Trap Rd/No Report; Runaway Juveniles Grouse Ln/Located and Ok; Mental Problems Yellowbrook Rd/No Report;
Kooskia/Elk City
Traffic Offense Hwy 13 MP 21/Unable to Locate; Accident w/Injuries Hwy 12 MP 170/Transferred to ISP; Theft North Main St/Report Taken; Traffic Offense Hwy 12 MP 72/Unable to Locate; Medical Clear Creek Rd;
GPD
Traffic Offense Main St; Loose Dog South C St; Citizen Dispute North State St;
CPD
Vin Inspection Main St; Vin Inspection Cottonwood Butte Rd;
Wednesday, June 15
Grangeville/Riggins
Loose Cows Rapid River Rd; Traffic Offense Hwy 95 MP 245/Unable to Locate; Traffic Offense Hwy 95 MP 255/Transferred to ISP;
Kooskia/Elk City
Overdue Hikers Hwy 12/Located and Ok; Medical Larradon Dr; Trespassing Hwy 14 MP 48/Report Taken;
GPD
Animal Problem Washington Ave; Loose Dog North Junction; Animal Noise South E St;
CPD
Alarm Lewiston St; Juvenile Problem Main St;
Thursday, June 16
Grangeville/Riggins
Accident w/Injures Mt Idaho Grade MP 5/Report Taken; Medical Grangeville Salmon Rd; Traffic Hazard Hwy 95 MP 239/Resulted in the arrest of 48yo Lapwai man for Intoxication in a Public Highway and Possession of a Controlled Substance; Trespassing Deer Creek Rd/No Report; Traffic Offense Hwy 95 MP 223/Unable to Locate; Vehicle Fire Hwy 95 MP 225; Traffic Offense Hwy 95 MP 267/No Report;
Kooskia/Elk City
Missing Person Elk City Area/Located and Ok; Juvenile Problem Front St; Threatening Depot St/Resulted in the arrest of a 55yo Kooskia man for an Idaho County Warrant; Abandoned Vehicle Elk Creek Rd/No Report; Assault Hwy 13 MP 13/Resulted in citation issued to a 39yo Kooskia man for Battery; Welfare Check Hwy 12 MP 71/No Report; Medical Winchester Lane;
GPD
Parking Problem Florence St; Parking Problem North Myrtle; Suspicious Person West Main St; Parking Problem South D St;
CPD
Medical Smith St; Abandoned Vehicle Airport Rd; Animal Problem 2nd South St;
Friday, June 17
Grangeville/Riggins
Traffic Offense Hwy 7 MP 5/No Report; Accident w/Injuries Hwy 95 MP 247/Report Taken; Welfare Check Red Rock Rd/Resulted in citation issued to a 28yo Moscow male for Expired Drivers License, No Proof of Insurance, and Parking in the Roadway; Loose Dog Day Rd; Traffic Offense Hwy 95 MP 266/No Report; Agency Assist Bridge St/No Report; Medical Everest St; Loose Dog Truck Route/Pending; Kitten located in the roadway Hwy 95 MP 241/kitten taken to ARF; Traffic Offense Lyons Camp Rd/Resulted in the arrest of a 34yo White Bird man for Assault on an Officer, Carrying Concealed Weapon while Intoxicated, No Insurance, Eluding, DUI, Open Container, and Driving Without Privileges; DUI Hwy 95 MP 224/Resulted in the arrest of a 26yo Grangeville man for DUI;
Kooskia/Elk City
Cow Problem Caribel Rd/Transferred to Brand Inspector; Medical Airway Drive; Trespassing Lukes Gulch Rd/No Report; Slide Off Hwy 12 MP 169/Transferred to ISP; Medical Pakk Lane; Disabled Vehicle FS Rd 222/No Report; Theft Depot St/No Report; Accident w/Damages Hwy 12 MP 81/Unable to Locate; Drugs Hwy 12 MP 146/Resulted in citation issued to a 55yo Montana man for Possession of Marijuana and Paraphernalia; Attempt to Locate Clearwater National Forest/Located and Ok; Domestic Dispute Hwy 13 MP 24/Unable to Locate; Medical Ridgeway Drive;
GPD
Communications Westside Lane; Fish and Game Lincoln Ave; Threatening South E St; Accident w/Damages West Main St; Suspicious Person West Main St;
CPD
Threatening North St; Juvenile Problem Bash St;
Saturday, June 18
Grangeville/Riggins
Accident w/damages North Church St/No Report; Suspicious person Hwy 95 MP 237/Unfounded; Theft River St/Report Taken; Boating accident w/injures Shorts Bar/Report Taken; Accident w/Damages Main St Riggins/Resulted in citation issued to 69yo California man for Inattentive Driving; Welfare Check Barn Rd/No Report; Medical Main St White Bird; DUI Lyons Camp Rd/Resulted in the arrest of a 64yo Grangeville woman for DUI, Driving without Privileges and Open Container; Vehicle vs Deer Hwy 95 MP 241/Report Taken; Juvenile Problem Hwy 95 MP 241/No Report; Fireworks Cougar Ct/No Report; DUI Hwy 95 MP 216/Resulted in the arrest of a 36yo Meridian man for DUI; Suspicious person Fish Hatchery Rd/No Report;
Kooskia/Elk City
Domestic Dispute Hwy 12 MP 68.5/No Report; Medical Main St; Suspicious person Depot St/No Report; Welfare Check No Horse Lane/No Report; Abandoned Vehicle Shenandoah 3rd St; Traffic Hazard Hwy 12 MP 69.5/No Report; Domestic Dispute Fir St/Report Taken;
GPD
Theft Nez Perce St; Medical East North 2nd St; Juvenile Problem North Junction; Property Damage North D St; Assault North C St; Suspicious W Main St;
Sunday, June 19
Grangeville/Riggins
DUI Hwy 95 MP 227/Resulted in the arrest of 18yo Harpster man for DUI and an Idaho County Warrant/Citations issued to a 16yo Harpster man and a 20yo Cottonwood man both for Minor in Possession of Alcohol and Transporting Open Container; Accident w/Injuries Hwy 95 MP 237/Transferred to ISP; Disabled Vehicle Main St Riggins/No Report; Cow Problem Ridgeview Dr/No Report;
Kooskia/Elk City
Accident w/Damages Fir St/Transferred; Suspicious activity Beaverslide Rd/No Report; Alarm River Loop Rd/No Report; Arrest Hwy 12 MP 160/Resulted in the arrest of 28yo Montana female for Possession of Cocaine; Missing Person Range Line Drive/Located and Ok; Medical Hwy 12 MP 73; Agency Assist Hwy 162 MP 20.5/No Report;
GPD
Medical South Idaho Ave; Medical East North 2nd St; Unsecure Premise North Myrtle; Loose Dog South A St; Medical South Florence St;
CPD
Theft North St.
