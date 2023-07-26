July 17 – 21, 2023
Monday, July 17
Grangeville/Riggins
Loose cows Hwy 13 MP 9; Possible DUI Cash Ln/Unable to Locate; Loose dog Gulch Rd/Unable to Locate; Child abuse Old Hwy 7 MP 1/Report Taken; Semi’s on roadway Johnston Cutoff; Lighting strike fire Debbie Crk & Pittsburg Landing/Transferred to FS; Suspicious activity Old Pollock Rd/No Report; Medical Dewey Saddle Rd; Drug paraphernalia found Farrens Creek Rd/Report Taken; Disabled vehicle Old Hwy 7 MP 13; Medical Old Hwy 7; Welfare check Ridgewood Dr/No Report; House fire Georgianna Dr Riggins;
Kooskia/Elk City
Tree blocking roadway Hwy 162 MP 15-20/Transferred to ITD; Injury ATV accident Selway Rd MP 6/No Report; Medical Hwy 12 Kamiah; Possible trespassing Reflection Dr/No Report; Medical Molly St Kamiah; Commercial alarm Main St Kooskia/No Report; Citizen dispute Dike St/No Report;
GPD
Report of neglected dog N State St; Barking dog E North 7th St; Trespassing W Cunningham St; Neglected dog South E St;
Tuesday, July 18
Grangeville/Riggins
Fire alarm Hwy 95 N/No Report; Abandoned vehicle Poor Farm Rd; Juvenile problem East Rd/No Report; Citizen assist Grangeville area/No Report; Child found unattended Ironwood Dr/Report Taken; Threatening Vollmer St Fenn/No Report; Medical transfer Moscow; Fire Rivers Bend Rd & Rocky Point Rd; Fender bender Big Salmon Rd/No Report;
Kooskia/Elk City
Vehicle vs deer Hwy 12 MP 80.5/Report Taken; Harassment Dixie Rd/No Report; Fatal accident Hwy 12 MP 104/Transferred to ISP; Threatening Simler Rd/No Report; Citizen assist Hwy 14; Welfare check Hill St Kamiah/Unable to Locate; Found bike Broadway Ave/Pending; Welfare check Shenandoah 3rd St/No Report; Injury motorcycle accident Hwy 12 MP 73/Report Taken; Suspicious activity Ridgewood Dr/Unable to Locate;
GPD
Trespassing W Cunningham St; Citizen dispute N Junction St; Possible DUI B St; Welfare check N College St; Welfare check N College St; Disorderly W North St;
CPD
Juvenile problem Cottonwood; Citizen dispute Foster Ave; Medical transfer St Joes; Deliver Message Bash St;
Wednesday, July 19
Grangeville/Riggins
Welfare check S Main St Riggins/No Report; Welfare check Grangeville Salmon Rd/No Report; Reckless driving Lukes Gulch Rd/Unable to Locate; Abandoned vehicle Hwy 13 MP 9; Medical Cow Creek Rd; Trespassing Hwy 13/No Report; Medical Main St Riggins; Medical Georgianna Dr Riggins;
Kooskia/Elk City
Medical Front St; Reckless driving Big Cedar Rd/No Report; Reckless ATV’s Sweeney Hill Rd/No Report; Agency assist Greencreek Ln; Fraud China Garden Rd/Report Taken; Found property Big Cedar Rd/No Report; Threatening Leggett Creek area/Transferred to FS; Theft W Lightning Loop Rd/No Report; Theft Ridgewood Dr/Pending; Theft Little Smith Creek Rd/Report Taken; Debris in roadway Hwy 12 MP 67/Transferred to ITD; Arrest of a 55 yoa Kooskia male for Felony Idaho County Warrant X4 Dike St; Brush fire Glenwood Rd; Disorderly Indian Church Rd/No Report;
GPD
Welfare check N Myrtle St; Found property W North St; Assault W North 6th St; Intoxication resulted in the arrest of a Country Court Dr; Deliver message E N 2nd St;
CPD
Medical Hogan St; Death Gilmore St; Harassment Foster Ave; Trespassing Foster Ave;
Thursday, July 20
Grangeville/Riggins
Threatening Mt Idaho Grade Rd/No Report; Disabled vehicle Hwy 95 MP 223; Disabled vehicle Hwy 162 MP 14.5; Agency assist W Main St; Assault Gill Point Rd/No Report; Possible one vehicle accident Hwy 13 MP 1/Unable to Locate; Agency assist Radar Rd; Medical Salmon River/Transferred to Lifeflight; Injured deer needing dispatched Hwy 95 MP 234/No Report; Injury ATV accident Secesh area/Report Taken;
Kooskia/Elk City
Threatening Copperhead Rd/Report Taken; Medical Spruce Rd Kamiah; Death Woodland Rd/Report Taken; Medical Kidder Ridge Rd; Vagrancy Hwy 12 MP 76.5/No Report; Weapon offense Selway Rd/Transferred to Forest Service; Medical Hwy 12 MP 118/No Report; Medical S Main St Kooskia; Loose cows Stites Rd;
GPD
Neglected dogs E North St; Disorderly W Main St; Reckless driving Hwy 95 & Main St; Fender bender Greenacres Ln; Theft of vehicle, resulted in the arrest of a 45 yoa Deer Lodge, MT for Grand Theft/Resisting & Obstructing/DWP and Missoula County Warrant Main St;
Friday, July 21
Grangeville/Riggins
Non-injury one vehicle rollover accident Center Canyon Rd MP 2/Report Taken; Medical Graves Creek Rd; Agency assist resulted in the arrest of a 53 yoa Grangeville male for Possession of Methamphetamines/Possession of Marijuana/Possession of Paraphernalia Mt Idaho Grade Rd; Disabled vehicle Hwy 95 MP 227; Citizen dispute resulted in the cite and release of a 77 yoa Ferdinand male for Disturbing the Peace Division St;
Kooskia/Elk City
Agency assist Hwy 12 MP 120/No Report; Medical Lightning Creek Rd; One vehicle non-injury accident Main St Stites/No Report; Welfare check Clearwater Ave/No Report; Medical McLean Ln; Possible grass fire Woodland area; Welfare check Hill St/No Report; Burglary Wild Rose Ln/Report Taken; Juvenile problem Lightning Creek Rd/No Report; Traffic resulted in the cite and release of a 57 YOA Bend, OR male for Possession of Marijuana/Possession of Paraphernalia Main & 4th Ave; Possible DUI Woodland Rd/Unable to Locate;
GPD
Fender bender W Main St; Dog problem N Myrtle St; Threatening South E St; Intoxication E Main St; Disorderly North C St;
CPD
Medical transfer Grangeville;
Saturday, July 22
Grangeville/Riggins
Traffic stop resulted in the cite and release of a 36 yoa Grangeville female for Procuring Alcohol to Minors Greencreek Rd; Suspicious activity White Bird area/Unable to Locate; Welfare check Main St Riggins; Medical N Main St Riggins; Welfare check Grangeville Salmon Rd/No Report; Medical Fs RD 648;
Kooskia/Elk City
Medical Front St Kooskia; Fender bender Front St Kooskia/No Report; Report of vehicle with dogs left inside Main St Kooskia/Unable to Locate; Report of dog getting run over Broadway Ave/No Report; Report of a one vehicle accident Toll Rd & Kings Bluff Rd/Report Taken;
GPD
Theft S Idaho Ave; Welfare check North C St; Welfare check North C St; Medical South B St; Medical E North St;
Sunday, July 23
Grangeville/Riggins
Disabled vehicle Hwy 95 MP 223; Reckless driving Hwy 95 MP 171/No Report; Medical Whiskey Bob Creek area;
Kooskia/Elk City
Injury one vehicle accident resulted in the cite and release of a 38 yoa Elk City female for DUI Elk Creek Rd/Report Taken; Medical Red Fir Rd; Welfare check Hwy 13/No Report; Trespassing Hwy 13/No Report; Foot pursuit resulted in the arrest of a 56 yoa Harpster female for Harboring Fugitive/Resisting & Obstructing/Possession of Marijuana/Possession of Paraphernalia and Open Container East St Stites;
GPD
Barking dogs Middle St; Medical South E St;
CPD
Welfare check E St.
