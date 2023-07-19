July 10 – 16, 2023
Monday, July 10
Grangeville/Riggins
Reckless driving Hwy 95 MP 274/Unable to Locate; Welfare check Canyon View Rd/No Report; Agency assist Orofino; Disabled vehicle Hwy 95 MP 214; Shoplifting S Main St Riggins/Report Taken; Reckless driving Hwy 95 MP 256/Transferred to ISP; Found drug paraphernalia Frontage Rd/No Report; Medical S Main St Riggins; Traffic resulted in the arrest of a 34 yoa Weippe male for DUI Grangeville area; Trespassing Old Hwy 7/No Report; Rental problem Bridge St White Bird/No Report;
Kooskia/Elk City
Medical Main St Kamiah; Found property Lukes Gulch & Bridge St; Citizen assist Flying Elk Dr/No Report; Found dogs Kidder Ridge Rd/No Report; Fire Austin Ridge Lookout area/Transferred to FS; Threatening Tom Taha Creek Rd/No Report; Medical Kidder Ridge Rd; Medical Hwy 13 MP 13; Agency assist Nez Perce Ln Kamiah;
GPD
Abandoned vehicle E Main St; Citizen assist W North 5th St; Suspicious activity E South 7th St; Loose dog Cunningham St; Commercial alarm W North St; Traffic resulted in the arrest of a 46 yoa Grangeville male for DUI South E St;
CPD
Suspicious activity King & Church St;
Tuesday, July 11
Grangeville/Riggins
Loose cows Hwy 13 MP 3.5; Disabled vehicle Hwy 162 MP 14.5; Report of cow found slaughtered Long Haul Rd/Report Taken; Trespassing East Rd/No Report; Agency assist Hwy 95 MP 261; Abandoned vehicle Cash Ln;
Kooskia/Elk City
Medical 3rd St Kamiah; Suicidal threats Three Bear Ln/Report Taken; Citizen assist for fisherman stuck in the river Hwy 12 MP 100/No Report; Reckless driving Hwy 12 MP 67/Unable to Locate; Reckless driving Hwy 12 MP 66/Unable to Locate; Fire Red Fir Rd; Fire Jericho Rd; Theft Kamiah area/No Report; Medical Ridgewood Dr; Medical Front St Kooskia; Welfare check Hwy 12/No Report; Unsecure premises N Main St/No Report;
GPD
Medical W Main St; Assault South 6th St;
Wednesday, July 12
Grangeville/Riggins
One vehicle noninjury accident resulted in the cite and release of a 26 yoa Dayton, NV male for DWP Hwy 95 MP 205; Disorderly Bridge St White Bird/No Report; Medical Main St Riggins; CPOR service Slate Creek Rd; Found body FS Rd 318/Report Taken; Welfare check Canyon View Rd/No Report; Threatening Hwy 13/No Report; Medical Georgianna Dr Riggins;
Kooskia/Elk City
Removing deer carcass from roadway Hwy 12 MP 78; VIN Battle Ridge Rd; Fraud Bridge St/No Report; Debris in roadway Woodland Rd/No Report; Traffic resulted in the cite and release of a 33 yoa Tustin, CA female for Possession of Marijuana/Possession of Paraphernalia/Possession of Mushrooms Hwy 12 MP 165; Traffic resulted in the cite and release of a 33 yoa Astoria, OR male for Possession of Marijuana/Possession of Paraphernalia Hwy 12 MP 158; Traffic resulted in the cite and release of a 26 yoa Las Vegas, NV female for Possession of Marijuana/Possession of Paraphernalia and a 38 yoa Las Vegas, NV female for Possession of Paraphernalia Hwy 12 MP 165.5; Medical Main St Kooskia; Weapon offense Ridgewood Dr area/Unable to Locate; Weapon offense Ridgewood Dr area/Unable to Locate; Report of multiple bullet holes to a house Ridgewood Dr/Report Taken;
GPD
Citizen assist Main St; VIN S Idaho St; Loose dog E Main St; Loose dog E Main St; Possible fire, campfire, Park St & Main St;
CPD
Medical transfer Tri State; Medical Gilmore St; Theft North St; Welfare check Gilmore St;
Thursday, July 13
Grangeville/Riggins
Mental problems N Main St Riggins; Parking problem Lukes Gulch Rd/Unable to Locate; Reckless driving Hwy 95 MP 245/Transferred to ISP; Welfare check Lucile Rd/No Report; Complaint of overlength violation resulted in the cite and release of a 62 yoa Grangeville male for Overlength Violation Lukes Gulch Rd MP 11; Medical Lucile Rd; Arrest of a 30 yoa Riggins male for Assault Upon Certain Personnel & Major Contraband in Jail W Main St; Abandoned vehicle Lodge St Riggins; Reckless driving Hwy 95 MP 254/Unable to Locate;
Kooskia/Elk City
Medical Selway Rd; Theft of bicycle Beaverslide Rd/Report Taken; Rocks in roadway Hwy 12 MP 81/No Report; One ATV accident non-injury Selway Rd/Report Taken; Medical Glenwood Rd; Medical Main St; Threatening Hwy 12 MP 76.3/Report Taken;
GPD
Medical E North St; Report of vehicle dragging chains E Main St; Medical transfer; Rental problem E N 2nd St; Vehicle dragging drop hitch W Main St; Fraud W North 4th St; Report of vicious dog N State St;
CPD
Funeral detail Cottonwood;
Friday, July 14
Grangeville/Riggins
Debris in roadway Hwy 95 MP 204/Transferred to ITD; Deer vs vehicle Hwy 95 MP 244/Report Taken; Two vehicle injury accident Hwy 95 MP 196/Report Taken; Assault S Main St Riggins/No Report; Medical S Main St Riggins; Reckless driving Hwy 95 MP 196/Unable to Locate; Fraud Center Canyon Rd/No Report – Civil; Medical Hwy 95 S Riggins; Reckless driving Hwy 95 MP 240-245/Unable to Locate; Loose horse Airport Rd; Medical S Main St Riggins; Vehicle dragging something, concern for sparks Hwy 95 MP 240/Unable to Locate; Traffic resulted in the cite and release of a 41 yoa Spokane, WA male for Possession of Paraphernalia/Possession of a Controlled Substance Hwy 95 MP 240;
Kooskia/Elk City
Debris in roadway Hwy 13 MP 24; Vicious dog Hwy 12 MP 142/No Report; VIN Hwy 12 MP 67; Deer vs vehicle Beaverslide & Woodland Rd/No Report; Medical Caribel Rd; Injury motorcycle accident FS Rd 500/Report Taken; Threatening China Garden Rd/No Report; Traffic resulted in the arrest of a 27 yoa Kamiah male for Possession of Fentanyl Kamiah area; Abandoned vehicle Elk City area; Hit and run accident Main St Kooskia/Report Taken;
GPD
Medical N Myrtle St; Report of a broken pipe W Main St; Suspicious activity N Myrtle St; Found property Hwy 95 & Main St; Loose dog E Main St;
Saturday, July 15
Grangeville/Riggins
Fire Cummins & Reservation Rd; Emergency beacon alert, accidental, Rhett Creek area; Medical Greencreek Rd; Medical Happy Hollow Rd; Reckless driving Hwy 95 MP 210/Transferred to ISP; Fire Grangeville Salmon Rd; Threatening Vrieling Rd/No Report; Vehicle on fire Hwy 95 MP 197/Report Taken; Possible injury accident, from iPhone Satellite Emergency Relay Center, accidental dial Salmon River Rd/No Report; Report of dogs killing chickens Lazy J Dr/No Report; Report of pedestrian in roadway Hwy 95 MP 219/No Report;
Kooskia/Elk City
Traffic resulted in the arrest of a 33 yoa Grangeville male for Possession of Fentanyl and the cite and release of a 31 yoa White Bird female for Possession of Paraphernalia/Resisting & Obstructing/Destruction of Evidence Lukes Gulch & Bridge St; Welfare check Coda Ln/No Report; Weapon offense Kidder Ridge Rd/No Report; Rocks in roadway Hwy 12 MP 74/No Report; Rock vs vehicle Hwy 12 MP 74/Report Taken; Suspicious activity E Business Hwy 12/No Report;
GPD
Barking dogs South C St; Report of neglected dog South E St; Unlawful entry W Main St;
CPD
Citizen assist Gilmore St; Medical Gilmore St;
Sunday, July 16
Grangeville/Riggins
Traffic resulted in the arrest of a 37 yoa Kooskia female for DUI/Injury to a Child X4/Possession of Marijuana/Possession of Paraphernalia and the cite and release of a 39 yoa Grangeville male for Open Container Hwy 13 MP 11; Medical Cove Rd; Welfare check Hwy 95 MP 184/Unable to Locate; Dead animal carcass in roadway Hwy 95 MP 190/No Report; Abandoned vehicle Main St Riggins/Unable to Locate;
Kooskia/Elk City
Suspicious vehicle Glenwood Rd MP 1/No Report; Medical Coda Ln; Medical Hwy 12 MP 67;
GPD
Domestic dispute S College St; Vandalism E South 5th St; Fender bender South E St; Vandalism N College & W North 3rd St; Trespassing North A St; Vicious dog N Junction St.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.