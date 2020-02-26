IDAHO COUNTY WEEKLY LOG
Monday, February 10
Grangeville/Riggins
Recovered property W Main St/No Report; Report of trespassing, vehicle tagged for removal Dewey Saddle Rd/Pending; Medical Radar Rd;
Kooskia/Elk City
Medical Battle Ridge Rd; Agency assist for backup No Kid & Laguna; Suspicious Ridgewood Dr/No Report; Death Glenwood Rd;
GPD
Loose dog S Idaho Ave; Juvenile problem W S 2nd St; Mental problems West South St; Fraud E N 6th St; Report of ATV’s in the playground S Idaho Ave; Citizen dispute Cunningham St;
CPD
Mental issues Trestle Dr; Medical transfer;
Tuesday, February 11
Grangeville/Riggins
Missing person Grangeville/No Report; Abandoned vehicle Greencreek Rd; Cow problem White Tail Dr/No Report; Found gun Main St Riggins/Pending;
Kooskia/Elk City
Medical Walker Ln; Lockout Hwy 13 MP 17/No Report; Medical Ridgeway Dr; Medical State St; Juvenile problem Pine St/No Report; Identity theft Shenandoah Main St/No Report;
GPD
Vehicle egged N Idaho Ave; Vehicle egged Washington St; Possible house fire, nothing on fire, Lincoln St; Vehicle egged N Idaho Ave; Fraud South C St; Loose dogs South E St; Juvenile problem North C St;
CPD
Medical Pine St; Medical transfer Lewiston St; Wednesday, February 12 Grangeville/Riggins Report of trespassing, cutting wood on private property, resulting in the cite and release of a 42 yoa Grangeville male for Petit Theft & Trespassing Cove Rd/Report Taken; Welfare check Slate Creek/No Report; Agency assist for search Hwy 95 MP 257/No Report; Medical Reservation Line Rd;
Kooskia/Elk City
Civil standby Ridgewood Dr; One vehicle non-injury accident Sally Ann Rd/No Report; Medical American River Rd; Abandoned vehicle Woodland Rd; Traffic resulting in the arrest of a 24 yoa Lewiston female for DUI and the arrest of a 51 yoa Lewiston male for Possession of Paraphernalia/Possession of Marijuana/Resisting & Obstructing Hwy 12 MP 67;
GPD
Loose dog Washington & S Idaho Ave; Vehicle egged Court St; Vehicle egged S Florence; Loose dog E N 4th St; Medical S Idaho Ave; Medical W Main St; Medical W Cunningham St;
Thursday, February 13
Grangeville/Riggins
Abandoned vehicle Hwy 95 MP 239; Agency assist Keuterville Rd; Stalking Chukar Run Pollock/No Report; Field fire caught camper on fireTort Court; Theft Fenn area/Report Taken; Reckless driving Hwy 95 MP 246/Unable to Locate;
Kooskia/Elk City
Utility problem, power outage, S Crooked River Rd/Advised Avista; VIN Caribel Rd; Report of neglected horses Beaverslide Rd/No Report; Citizen assist North Thenon/No Report;
GPD
Property damage South B St; Two vehicle fender bender Main St; Welfare check Middle St;
CPD
Medical North St; Medical transfer Lewiston St;
Friday, February 14
Grangeville/Riggins
House check Cemetery Rd White Bird; Neglected dog Monastery & Keuterville Rd/No Report; Non-injury one vehicle rollover Keuterville Rd & Nuttman Rd/Report Taken; Cow problem Doumecq Rd/No Report; Agency assist Two Mile Rd/No Report; Trespassing Waterfront Dr/No Report; Traffic resulting in the cite and release of a 34 yoa Lewiston female for Possession of Controlled Substance/Possession of Paraphernalia Hwy 95 MP 194;
Kooskia/Elk City
Agency assist Front St/No Report; VIN Ranta Rd; Trespassing Selway Rd/No Report; Extra patrol Beaverslide Rd; Medical Hwy 12 MP 134; Cows out on roadway Hwy 12 MP 71/Unable to Locate;
GPD
Parking problem Pine St; Threatening South E St;
Saturday, February 15
Grangeville/Riggins
Traffic resulting in the cite and release of a 39 yoa Ontario, OR female for Possession of Controlled Substance/Possession of Paraphernalia/Open Container Hwy 95 MP 195;
Kooskia/Elk City
Medical Appaloosa Dr; Slide off resulting in the arrest of a 45 yoa Kooskia male for Resisting/Obstructing Winona Grade; Injury one vehicle accident Hwy 13 MP 13/Report Taken; Medical Walker Ln; Domestic battery Lukes Gulch Rd/Transferred to Tribal Police;
GPD
Business alarm South E St; Loose dog Main St; Lost child, returned to parents Hill & Junction; Deliver message South D St; Reckless driving Court St; Loitering W South 1st St;
CPD
Property damage Lewiston St;
Sunday, February 16
Grangeville/Riggins
Agency assist Hwy 95 MP 269; Extra patrol N Main St; Resisting/obstructing cite and release of a 16 yoa Fenn female Shearer Rd;
Kooskia/Elk City
Parking problem Hwy 13 MP 13-15/Unable to Locate; 911 call disconnected Skyline Dr/Transferred to Tribal Police;
GPD
Medical E North 2nd St; Warrant service Grangeville area;
CPD
Domestic dispute Foster Ave;
