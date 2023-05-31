May 22 – 28, 2023
Monday, May 22
Grangeville/Riggins
Welfare check Mt Idaho Grade Rd/No Report; Parking problem Lightning Creek Rd/No Report; Agency assist Mt Idaho Grade Rd; One vehicle accident non-injury Bouffard Flat Rd MP 9/Report Taken;
Kooskia/Elk City
Boulder blocking roadway Hwy 14 MP 11/Transferred to ITD; Barking dog Airport Rd/No Report; Citizen assist Big Cedar Rd/No Report; CPOR service Lukes Gulch Rd; CPOR service Pine Rd;
GPD
Fender bender Main & A St; VIN N Idaho Ave; Threatening North C St; Fender bender W Main St; Abandoned vehicle Maple St; Suspicious activity N Florence St;
Tuesday, May 23
Grangeville/Riggins
Reckless driving Hwy 95 MP 243/Unable to Locate; Flooding warning for highway Hwy 95 MP 183/Transferred to ITD; CPOR service Radar Rd; Debris in roadway Hwy 95 MP 254/Transferred to ITD; Reckless driving Hwy 13 MP 11/Unable to Locate; Injury one vehicle accident Hwy 95 MP 200/Transferred to ISP; Traffic resulted in the arrest of a 36 yoa Riggins female for an Adams County Warrant Hwy 95 MP 239;
Kooskia/Elk City
Disorderly subject Glenwood Rd/No Report; VIN Tahoe Ridge; Agency assist South St; Property damage Cove Rd/Transferred to Road Dept; Sex offender registry violation Broadway Ave/No Report; Sex offender registry violation Woodland Ave/No Report; Citizen assist Woodland Rd/No Report; Rental problem Main St Elk City/No Report; Rental problem Broadway Ave/No Report; Intoxication 3rd St Kamiah/No Report; One vehicle non-injury accident Ridgewood Dr & Rockview Dr/Report Taken; Violation of protection order resulted in the arrest of a 41 yoa Stites male for Contempt of Court/Violation of Protection Order Lukes Gulch Rd;
GPD
Commercial alarm W North St; Parking problem W Main St; Barking dogs E North St;
Wednesday, May 24
Grangeville/Riggins
Medical S Main St Riggins; Reckless driving Hwy 13 MP 15/Unable to Locate; Reckless driving Hwy 95 MP 260/Unable to Locate; Report of a plane accident Airport Ln/Report Taken; Report of male walking in roadway Hwy 13 MP 1.5/No Report; Deer vs vehicle Hwy 95 MP 261/Report Taken;
Kooskia/Elk City
Citizen contact resulted in the arrest of a 57 yoa Harpster male for an Idaho County Warrant and the arrest of a 40 yoa Stites male for a an Idaho County Warrant Hwy 13 MP 13; Report of a neglected dog North St Stites/No Report; Welfare check Locust Rd/No Report; Citizen assist Pine Ave Kooskia/No Report; Non-injury one vehicle accident Woodland Rd/Report Taken; Reckless driving Main St/No Report; Assault Ridgeway Dr/Report Taken; CPOR service Crane Hill Rd; Abandoned vehicle Red Fir Rd; Two vehicle injury accident Hwy 12 MP 80/Report Taken; Illegal burning Elk St Harpster; Medical Clear Creek Rd; Civil standby Lukes Gulch Rd; Prowler Hillcrest Dr/No Report;
GPD
Prank 911 calls North Hall St;
CPD
Medical Smith St;
Thursday, May 25
Grangeville/Riggins
Medical Sherwin St Fenn; Medical Main St Riggins; Medical S Main St Riggins; Theft Hwy 95 MP 202/Transferred to BLM; Abandoned vehicle N Main St Riggins; Fire, controlled burn, Old Pollock Rd; Reckless driving Hwy 13 MP 4/Unable to Locate;
Kooskia/Elk City
Medical Shira Rd; Citizen assist East St; Possible stolen property Elk St Harpster/No Report; Suspicious activity Woodland Rd/No Report; Domestic dispute Depot St/Transferred to Tribal Police; Medical Depot St;
GPD
Medical N Myrtle St; Parking problem N Junction & Cunningham St; Suspected drug use South D St; Injury two vehicle accident W North & N Junction;
CPD
VIN Main St; Theft King St;
Friday, May 26
Grangeville/Riggins
Vehicle blocking traffic Hwy 95 MP 246/Unable to Locate; Theft Summer Breeze Ln/No Report; Loose cows Hwy 95 MP 176/No Report; Reckless driving Hwy 95 MP 193/Transferred to ISP; Abandoned vehicle Hwy 95 MP 171/Unable to Locate; Arrest of a 16 yoa Cottonwood male for Idaho County Juvenile Detention Order Foster Ave; Possible DUI resulted in the arrest of a 30 yoa Grangeville male for DUI/Open Container/Agents Warrant Hwy 95 MP 240; Reckless driving Hwy 95 MP 254/Transferred to ISP; Reckless driving Hwy 95 MP 210/Unable to Locate;
Kooskia/Elk City
Medical Depot St; Citizen assist Front St/No Report; Medical Lee Rd Harpster; Traffic resulted in the cite and release for Possession of Paraphernalia Hwy 12 MP 112; Traffic resulted in the cite and release of a 50 yoa Arlee, MT male for Possession of Marijuana/Possession of Paraphernalia Hwy 12 MP 114; Traffic resulted in the cite and release of a 42 yo Brevard, NC male for Possession of Marijuana/Possession of Paraphernalia Hwy 12 MP 159; Traffic resulted in the cite and release of a 44 yoa Missoula, MT male for Possession of Marijuana/Possession of Paraphernalia Hwy 12 MP 159; Traffic resulted in the cite and release of a 44 yoa Sandy, UT male for Possession of Marijuana/Possession of Paraphernalia and a 43 yoa Sandy, UT male for Open Container Hwy 12 MP 160; Traffic resulted in the cite and release of a 37 yoa Bozeman, MT female for Possession of Marijuana/Possession of Paraphernalia Hwy 12 MP 163;
Saturday, May 27
Grangeville/Riggins
Non-injury one vehicle accident Service Flats/No Report; Medical N Main St Riggins; Vagrancy Farrens Creek Rd/No Report; Motorcycle injury accident Grangeville Salmon Rd & Cayuse Connection/Report Taken; Residential burglary alarm Happy Hollow Rd/No Report; Medical Hwy 162; Found wallet American Bar area/No Report; Trespassing Slate Creek Rd;
Kooskia/Elk City
Medical Airport Rd; Attempted burglary Newsome Creek Dr/No Report; Traffic resulted in the cite and release of a 34 yoa MT female for Possession of Marijuana/Possession of Paraphernalia Hwy 12 MP 160; Traffic resulted in the cite and release for unknown drug charges Hwy 12 MP 151.5; Traffic resulted in a cite and release of a 16 yoa MT female for Possession of Marijuana/Open Container Hwy 12 MP 160; Traffic resulted in the arrest of 41 yoa Portland, OR female for Possession of Cocaine and the cite and release of a 34 yoa Portland, OR male for Possession of Marijuana Hwy 12 MP 161; Traffic resulted in the cite and release for unknown drug charges Hwy 12 MP 160; Traffic resulted in the cite and release for unknown drug charges Hwy 12 MP 160; Traffic resulted in the cite and release of a 38 yoa Clinton, MT male for Possession of Paraphernalia Hwy 12 MP 167; Traffic resulted in the cite and release of a 25 yoa Bozeman, MT female for Possession of Marijuana/Possession of Paraphernalia Hwy 12 MP 160; Agency assist for K9 unit Hwy 12 MP 157/No Report; Traffic resulted in the cite and release of a 41 yoa male for Possession of Marijuana/Possession of Paraphernalia Hwy 12 MP 162; Traffic resulted in the cite and release of a 34 yoa male MT male for Hwy 12 MP 162; Traffic stop resulted in the cite and release of a 20 yoa Maine male for Possession of Paraphernalia/Possession of Marijuana Hwy 12 MP 160; Loose dogs Chief Looking Glass Ln/No Report; Traffic resulted in the cite and release of a 62 yoa Baker City, OR male for Possession of Paraphernalia/Possession of a Controlled Substance Hwy 12 MP 162; Traffic resulted in the arrest of a 60 yoa Butte, MT male for Nez Perce County Warrant Hwy 12 MP 157; Medical Hwy 12;
Sunday, May 28
Grangeville/Riggins
Rocks in roadway Hwy 95 MP 231/Transferred to ITD; Two vehicle non-injury accident Big Salmon Rd MP 11/Report Taken; Medical River Mountain Rd; Report of bluffed out hikers Big Salmon Rd MP 22/Two Bear Air rescued;
Kooskia/Elk City
Report of juvenile being intoxicated and aggressive Lowry St/Report Taken; Medical Pine Ave; Medical Lowry St; Rocks in roadway Hwy 12 MP 79/Transferred to ITD; Report of stolen camper Elk City area/No Report; Traffic resulted in the cite and release of a 20 yoa Deming, WA female for Possession of Marijuana/Possession of Paraphernalia/Minor in Possession of Alcohol Hwy 12 MP 142; Traffic resulted in the cite and release of a 26 yoa Philipsburg, MT male for Possession of Marijuana/Possession of Paraphernalia Hwy 12 MP 143; Traffic resulted in the cite and release of a 31 yoa Missoula, MT female for Possession of a Controlled Substance/Possession of Paraphernalia Hwy 12 MP 142; Removal of trees in roadway Ridgewood Dr; Trespassing Leitch Creek Rd/No Report; Two vehicle noninjury accident Adams Grade/Report Taken;
GPD
Report of juveniles being loud W North 5th St; Medical W North 2nd St; Medical S Idaho Ave;
CPD
Suicide threat Main St.
