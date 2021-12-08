11/29/2021 – 12/5/2021
Monday, November 29
Grangeville/Riggins
Cows out East Rd; One vehicle non-injury accident Hwy 95 MP 189/Report Taken; Medical S Main St Riggins; Citizen assist Heath Dr; Injury two vehicle accident Hwy 95 MP 256/Report Taken;
Kooskia/Elk City
Welfare check Main St Stites/Pending; Theft Woodland area/Pending; Vehicle parked in roadway Too Kush Rd/No Report; Rocks in roadway Hwy 12 MP 76/Transferred to ITD; Medical Cottonwood Creek Rd; Citizen assist Woodland Rd/No Report; Traffic resulting in the arrest of a 51 yoa Albany, OR male for DUI Hwy 12 MP 139; Citizen assist Swarthout Rd/No Report; Rocks in roadway Hwy 14 MP 34.2/Transferred to ITD;
GPD
Parking problem E S 7th St; Medical W Cunningham St; Medical N State St; Loose dog Main St; Fender bender Gville; Medical S Hall St; Fraud N Meadow St; Dog at large N Meadow St;
CPD
Assault Bash St; Medical Lewiston St; Medical transfer Grangeville Airport;
Tuesday, November 30
Grangeville/Riggins
Property damage Hwy 95 & N End Johnston Cutoff/Transferred to ITD; Dog in roadway Red Rock Rd/No Report; Suspicious Grangeville/Report Taken; Reckless driving Hwy 95 MP 267/No Report; Property damage Riggins area/Report Taken; Domestic dispute Seven Devils Rd/No Report; Reckless driving Hwy 95 MP 240/Transferred to ISP;
Kooskia/Elk City
Medical Main St Kooskia; Two vehicle fender bender Hwy 13 & Sally Ann/No Report; Yield sign knocked down Pleasant Valley Rd/Transferred to Road Dept;
GPD
Suspicious activity N Myrtle St; Commercial alarm E Main St; Medical N Meadow St;
CPD
Medical Trestle Dr;
Wednesday, December 1
Grangeville/Riggins
Identity theft Cove Rd/No Report; Abandoned vehicle Main St Riggins; Disabled vehicle Hwy 13; Citizen dispute Rieman Rd/Pending; Theft of wallet Seven Devils Rd/No Report; Deliver message N Main St Riggins; Reckless driving Hwy 95 MP 255/No Report; Disabled vehicle Lukes Gulch Rd;
Kooskia/Elk City
Dead deer in roadway Broadway Ave/Transferred to Road Dept; Theft Cedar Mill Rd/No Report – Civil; Medical Cedar Creek Rd; Vicious animal Woodland Rd/No Report; Suspicious activity Hwy 13 MP 23; Vicious dog Esther St/Pending; Medical Cedar Creek Rd; Medical Rock Rd; Disabled vehicle Hwy 13 MP 14; Medical Beaverslide Rd;
GPD
Mental problems South B St; Suspicious activity N Myrtle St; Pedestrian vs vehicle South E St; Welfare check South A St; Injury one vehicle accident E Main St;
CPD
Commercial alarm Lewiston St; Welfare check 3rd South St;
Thursday, December 2
Grangeville/Riggins
Dog at large Heath Dr/No Report; Attempt to Locate Idaho County/No Report; Suspicious activity Hwy 14/No Report; Dogs chasing deer Whitebird Ridge Rd/No Report; Death Hettinger Ranch/Report Taken; Deer stuck in fence Mt Idaho Grade Rd/Transferred to Fish & Game;
Kooskia/Elk City
Agency assist Ridgeway Dr/Report Taken; Two vehicle fender bender Hwy 12 MP 68/No Report; Assault Main St Stites/No Report; Theft of tools Weedmark Way/No Report; VIN S Main St; Fatal accident Lee Rd/Report Taken; Parking problem Ping St/No Report; Medical Clear Creek Rd; Domestic dispute resulted in the arrest of a 58 yoa Kamiah male for Enhanced Domestic Battery Woodland Rd; Suspicious activity Woodland Rd/No Report; Welfare check Rose Haven Ln/No Report;
GPD
Medical E N 2nd St; Commercial burglary alarm E Main St; Parking problem N Myrtle; Welfare check North D St; Medical N Myrtle St;
CPD
Commercial burglary alarm Main St;
Friday, December 3
Grangeville/Riggins
Suspicious activity Bridge St White Bird/No Report; Rockslide Hwy 14 MP 2.5/Transferred to ITD; Burglary Greencreek Rd/Report Taken; Truck vs gas pump Hwy 95 MP 240/Report Taken; Medical Main St Riggins; Reckless driving Hwy 95/No Report;
Kooskia/Elk City
Threatening Woodland Rd/No Report; Medical Rose Haven Ln; Suicide threat West Buffalo Gulch Rd/No Report; Neglected horses Mule Deer Dr/No Report; Agency assist Harris Ridge Rd/No Report; Accidental gunshot wound Hardin Rd/Report Taken; Suicide threats Hwy 13/No Report; One vehicle non-injury accident resulting in the cite and release of a 57 yoa Grangeville male for Felony DUI Lukes Gulch Rd/Report Taken;
GPD
Traffic resulting in the DUI arrest of a 24 yoa Springdale, WA female Main St; Theft of packages W South St; Suspicious activity Grangeville; Suspicious activity South E St;
Saturday, December 4
Grangeville/Riggins
Medical Water Front Dr; Hit and run Johnston Cutoff & Hwy 95; Injury one vehicle accident Hwy 95 MP 200/Report Taken;
Kooskia/Elk City
Traffic resulting in the cite and release of a 55 yoa Kooskia male for Possession of Paraphernalia Woodland Rd; Traffic resulting in the arrest of a 38 yoa Kamiah female for DUI Glenwood Rd; Suicide death Hwy 12 MP 174.4/Report Taken; Citizen assist Caribel Rd/No Report; Threatening Woodland Rd/Transferred to Tribal Police; Medical Larch Rd; Assault reported resulting in the arrest of a 69 yoa Kamiah male for Aggravated Battery Glenwood Rd; Death Main St/Report Taken; Death Hwy 12/Report Taken;
GPD
Fender bender N Meadow & N 2nd St; Suspicious activity Grangeville; Citizen assist Grangeville area; Medical transfer St Joes;
Sunday, December 5
Grangeville/Riggins
Medical Seven Devils Rd; Trespassing N Main St/Report Taken; Barking dogs S Main St Riggins/No Report; Kootenai County Warrant arrest of a 43 yoa Greencreek male Greencreek Rd; Cows in roadway Hwy 95 MP 260/No Report; Vehicle vs deer Hwy 95 MP 189/Report Taken; Cows out Hwy 95 MP 237.5/No Report; Disabled vehicle Hwy 95 & Hwy 7;
Kooskia/Elk City
Abandoned vehicle Sally Ann Rd; Rocks in roadway Hwy 13 MP 9/Transferred to ITD; Trespassing Thenon St/No Report; Medical Hwy 12 MP 67; Vandalism of tire Main St Kooskia/Report Taken; Rocks in roadway Hwy 13 MP 11.5/Transferred to ITD; Rocks in roadway Hwy 13 & Hwy 14/Transferred to ITD; Medical Main St Kooskia;
GPD
Medical E N 4th St.
