May 15–21, 2023
Monday, May 15
Grangeville/Riggins
Report of dogs chasing deer Seven Devils Rd/Transferred to Fish & Game; Trespassing N Main St/Report Taken; Injury one vehicle property damage accident Frontage Rd/No Report; Reckless driving Hwy 162 MP 20/Unable to Locate; Threatening Slate Creek Rd/Pending;
Kooskia/Elk City
Abandoned vehicle Beaverslide Rd; Lightning strike fire Hawthorne Ln; Reckless driving Pine Ridge area/No Report; Lightning strike fire Kamiah area; Agency assist 4th St Kamiah; Traffic stop resulted in the arrest of a 60 yoa Kooskia female for Possession of Methamphetamines Broadway & Idaho;
Tuesday, May 16
Grangeville/Riggins
Reckless driving Hwy 95 MP 249/No Report; Trespassing S Main St/No Report; Abandoned vehicle Milt Springs Loop & Stites Rd; Unsecure premises Hwy 13/No Report;
Kooskia/Elk City
Disabled vehicle Hwy 12 MP 170; Citizen dispute Skyline Dr/Transferred to Tribal Police; Fire Ping St; Trespassing Hwy 12 MP 67; Medical Main St Elk City; Citizen dispute Skyline Dr/Transferred to Tribal Police;
GPD
Fire alarm S Idaho Ave; Loose dog North Mill St; Medical transfer E North 2nd St; Disorderly resulted in the cite and release of an 18 yoa Grangeville male for Disturbing the Peace North C St;
Wednesday, May 17
Grangeville/Riggins
One vehicle non-injury accident Hwy 95 MP 217/Report Taken; Disorderly Hwy 95 MP 188.8/Transferred to ISP; Traffic resulted in the arrest of a 21 yoa Boise male for an Ada County Warrant Johnston Cutoff Rd; Custodial interference Twin House Rd/No Report; Fire Mullin Springs area/Transferred to Forest Service; Fire Cottonwood Butte – Radar Rd; Traffic stop resulted in the arrest of a 34 yoa Macon, GA male for Possession of Marijuana Greencreek Rd;
Kooskia/Elk City
Medical Fir Rd; Rocks in roadway Hwy 12 MP 72/No Report; Weapon offense Glenwood Rd/No Report; Agency assist for mental evaluation Skyline Dr/No Report; Suspicious subject Main St Kooskia/No Report; Medical Appaloosa Dr; Abandoned vehicle Greencreek Ln; Agency assist for fire 6th & Idaho St Kamiah; Medical Skyline Dr; Welfare check Woodland Rd/No Report; Domestic dispute Winona Rd/No Report; Traffic resulted in the cite and release of a 20 yoa Kamiah male for Possession of Marijuana/Possession of Paraphernalia Hwy 12 MP 73; Medical Syringa Ln; Medical Hwy 12;
GPD
Multiple 911 hangups Elk St & South A St; Trespassing North C St; Agency assist South A St; Theft E Main St; Hit and run Elm St; Medical E North 2nd St; Trespassing North C St;
CPD
Found property North St; Vandalism Washington Ave;
Thursday, May 18
Grangeville/Riggins
Disabled vehicle Hwy 95 MP 258/No Report; Citizen assist Seven Devils Rd/No Report; Medical Squaw Creek Rd; Animal Neglect Big Salmon Rd/No Report; Brush fire Hwy 95 MP 203;
Kooskia/Elk City
Abandoned vehicle Hwy 13 MP 13; Medical Larradon Dr; Animal Neglect Main St Elk City/No Report; Contempt of Court Lukes Gulch Rd/No Report; Disabled Vehicle Hwy 12 MP 122/No Report; Drugs Hwy 12 MP 120/Resulted in the arrest of a 41yo Washington man for Felony Possession of LSD, Felony Possession of Methylphenidate Hydrochloride and citations issued for Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Paraphernalia, Possession of Psilocybin Mushrooms, and Transport Open Container; Medical Locust Rd; Medical Lukes Gulch Rd; Reckless Driving Hwy 12 MP 69/Transferred to ISP; Agency Assist 3rd St Kamiah/No Report;
CPD
Threatening Lewiston St;
Friday, May 19
Grangeville/Riggins
Missing Person Pollock Area/Located & Ok; Boating Problem Lucile Area/No Report; Loose dog Hwy 95 MP 253/Owner warned for Dog at Large; Reckless Driving Hwy 95 MP 255/Transferred to ISP; Citizen Assist Riggins Area/No Report; Accident w/Damages Hwy 95 MP 245/Resulted in citation issued to a 36yo Lewiston woman for Follow too Close; Drugs Hwy 95 MP 239/Resulted in citation issued to a 22yo Nampa man for Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Paraphernalia, and Speeding, citation issued to a 22yo Fruitland man for Possession of Marijuana and Possession of Paraphernalia; Rental Problem 1st St Ferdinand/No Report – Civil; Reckless Driving Hwy 95 MP 267/Unable to Locate; DUI Hwy 95 MP 239/Resulted in the arrest of a 23yo Eagle man for DUI and Transport Open Container; Loose Cow Cottonwood Butte Rd/Owner Located; Reckless Driving Hwy 95 MP 280/Unable to Locate;
Kooskia/Elk City
Death Locust Rd/Report Taken; Agency Assist South St Stites/No Report; Medical Skyline Dr; Vehicle Theft Green Creek Ln/No Report; Medical 1st St Kamiah; Loose dogs Lazy J Dr/No Report; Citizen Dispute Little Elk Ln/Report Taken; Death Hwy 12 MP 113/Report Taken; Vandalism Clearcreek Rd/Pending; Suicide Threat Ridgewood Dr/Report Taken;
GPD
Loose dog South C St; Animal Problem N Myrtle St;
CPD
Theft North St; Suspicious female Garrett St;
Saturday, May 20
Grangeville/Riggins
Traffic Hazard Hwy 13 MP 10/Transferred to ITD; Dogs chasing deer Seven Devils Rd/Transferred to Fish and Game; Intoxication Hwy 95 MP 248/No Report; Harassment Tolo Lake Rd/No Report; Accident w/Damages Hwy 13 MP 7/Resulted in citation issued to a 23yo Iowa woman for Driving too Fast for Conditions; Fire Ranny Rd/Controlled Burn; Disabled Vehicle Hwy 95 MP 230/No Report; Weapons Offense Hwy 13 MP 5/Unfounded; Suspicious Hwy 95 MP 203/Unfounded;
Kooskia/Elk City
Contempt of Court Little Elk Ln/No Report; Citizen Dispute Lukes Gulch Rd/No Report; Suspicious Vehicle Clearcreek Rd/No Report; Smoke Report Hwy 12 MP 70/Controlled Burn; Medical State St; Medical Skyline Dr; Drugs Main St Stites/Resulted in citation issued to a 75yo Montana man for Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Paraphernalia, and Fail to Display Proof of Insurance; Medical Main St Kamiah;
GPD
Medical Elm St; Medical South E St; Medical N Myrtle St; Threatening South E St; Loose Dog N Idaho Ave;
CPD
Vandalism North St; Cow Problem Broadway St; Harassment Garrett St;
Sunday, May 21
Grangeville/Riggins
Medical Georgianna Dr; Medical Georgianna Dr; Lightning Strike Big Salmon Rd Area; Fire Lukes Gulch Rd Area/Unable to Locate; Accident w/Damages Hwy 95 MP 194/No Report;
Kooskia/Elk City
Fire Hwy 12 MP 120; Medical Main St Elk City; Suspicious male N Main St/No Report; Citizen Dispute China Garden Rd/Report Taken; Accident w/Injuries Hwy 12 MP 69/Report Taken; Trees in the roadway Hwy 12 MP 88 to MP 104/Transferred to ITD;
GPD
Medical N State St; Drugs N Meadow and E North St/Resulted in the arrest of 38yo Grangeville man for Felony Possession of Meth, Possession of Paraphernalia, Resist and Obstruct, and a Nez Perce County Warrant; Vicious Dog South C St; Medical SE Madison St; Utility Problem West North 2nd St; Death E Monroe St; Flooding N Hall St; Flooding Main St;
CPD
Domestic Dispute East St; Welfare Check Gilmore St.
