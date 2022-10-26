Oct. 17 – 23, 2022
Monday, Oct. 17
Grangeville/Riggins
Dogs running loose Hwy 162 MP 14/No Report;
Kooskia/Elk City
Medical Hemlock Rd; Injury two vehicle accident Hwy 13 MP 20/Report Taken; Medical Clearwater Main St; Theft Depot St/Report Taken; Attempt to locate Woodland area/No Report; Juvenile problem W Lightning Loop Rd/No Report; Lost property Woodland Pine St/No Report; Death View Rd/Report Taken; Reckless driving Hwy 12 MP 68/No Report; Mental problems Hwy 12 MP 73/No Report;
GPD
Fraud E Main St; Medical North C St; Citizen assist E South St; Medical W Main St;
CPD
Medical transfer Woodland Rd; VIN Myrtle; Animal problem King & Myrtle; VIN Foster;
Tuesday, Oct. 18
Grangeville/Riggins
Suspicious activity Hwy 95 MP 189/Transferred to ISP; Medical Greencreek Rd; Arrest of a 33 yoa Kamiah male for Felony Lewis County Warrant W Main St; Trespassing McKenzie Creek Rd/Report Taken;
Kooskia/Elk City
Agency assist Pine Rd/No Report; Fish & Game issue Hwy 12 MP 71/Transferred to Fish & Game; Sex offense Harris Ridge/Report Taken; VIN Mule Deer Dr; Disorderly Fall Ave/No Report; Traffic hazard Hwy 12 MP 128/No Report;
GPD
Burglary East Main St; Welfare check Grangeville area; Medical Scott St; Traffic hazard S Idaho & W South 5th;
Wednesday, Oct. 19
Grangeville/Riggins
Threatening Tort Court/Report Taken; Medical S Main St Riggins; Abandoned vehicle Old Hwy 7 MP 5; Emergency beacon Lake Creek & Big Salmon Rd/Pending; Medical Radar Rd; Medical transfer Airport Rd; Juvenile problem Cow Creek Rd/Unable to Locate;
Kooskia/Elk City
Suicide threats Lom Toma/No Report; Medical Lom Toma Ln; Medical Hwy 162; Citizen dispute Elk City/No Report; Stray livestock Suttler Creek area/No Report; Assault resulted in the arrest of a 34 yoa Kamiah male for Domestic Battery/Resist/Obstruct/Violation of a Protection Order Larch Rd; Disabled vehicle Hwy 12 MP 75.5; Disabled vehicle Hwy 162 MP 19; Report of contempt of court, resulted in the arrest of a 44 yoa Clearwater male for Contempt Court Pleasant Valley Rd;
Thursday, Oct. 20
Grangeville/Riggins
Abandoned vehicle Hwy 95 MP 188; Reckless driving Hwy 95 & Smokey Boulder/No Report; Abandoned Vehicle Hwy 95 MP 186.5/Unable to Locate; Loose donkey Grangeville Salmon Rd & White Tail Drive/Returned to owner; Arrest W Main St/Resulted in the arrest of 27yo McCall man for an Idaho County Warrant; Vehicle vs coyote Hwy 95 MP 261.5/Minor Damage No Report; Trespassing Bridge St/No Report; Assault Hwy 95 MP 240.5/Resulted in citation issued to 51yo Grangeville man for Assault and Malicious Injury to Property; Medical Race Creek Rd; Traffic Offense Hwy 95 MP 195/Transferred to Adams Co; Dead wildlife blocking roadway Hwy 95 MP 188.5/Transferred to ITD;
Kooskia/Elk City
Theft Red Rock Rd/Report Taken; Injured deer Clear Creek Rd/Transferred to Fish and Game; Suspicious male Lukes Gulch Rd/Pending; Vin Inspection N Glenwood Rd/Pending; Domestic Dispute Rocky Point Rd/Report Taken; Medical Rockview Drive; Juvenile Problem Main St Stites/No Report; Agency Assist Maple St/No Report;
GPD
Theft W Main St; Parking Problem Mill St; DWP Main St; Medical West North 2nd St; Bad Check West South 1st St; Alarm S Idaho Ave; Medical Court St;
CPD
Threatening Lewiston St;
Friday, Oct, 21
Grangeville/Riggins
Medical Stubbers Rd; Hay bale blocking the roadway Hwy 95 MP 216/Removed by owner; Theft Lucile Rd/Pending; Medical Airport Rd; Death Division St/Report Taken; Traffic Offense Hwy 95 MP 237/Transferred to ISP; Theft Sherwin St/Report Taken; Arrest Hwy 95 MP 268/Resulted in the arrest of a 22yo Moscow man for a Washington County Warrant; Death Country Court Drive/Report Taken; Unsecure Premise South Main St/No Report; Medical Lodge St;
Kooskia/Elk City
Agency Assist 3rd St Kamiah/No Report; Animal Neglect Clearwater Dr/Unfounded; Traffic stop Hwy 12 & Rock Rd/Resulted in citation issued to 32yo Kamiah woman for Fail to Provide Proof of Insurance; Brush fire Shady Ln; Welfare Check Reflection Dr/No Report; Vehicle causing traffic hazard Hwy 13 & Kooskia/Unable to Locate; Fire Old Town Rd/Transferred to Nez Perce Tribal Police;
GPD
Citizen Dispute West North 5th St; Suspicious South B St; Medical West South St; Found Property West Main St; Communications West North 5th St;
CPD
Medical Smith St;
Saturday, Oct. 22
Grangeville/Riggins
Rocks in the roadway Hwy 95 MP 212/Transferred to ITD; Overdue hunters Lucile area/Returned home; Found Property High Camp/Returned to owner; Medical Lucile Rd; Emergency Beacon Main St Riggins/Unfounded; Rocks in the roadway Hwy 13 MP 9/Transferred to ITD; Medical Seven Devils Rd; Medical Long Rd; Missing Person French Creek Area/Located & OK; Dumpster Fire Red Rock Rd; Traffic Offense Hwy 95 MP 251/Citation issued to 52yo Cottonwood man for Failure to Carry Driver’s License;
Kooskia/Elk City
Civil Standby Larch Rd/No Report; Traffic Offense Hwy 12 MP 71/Unable to Locate; Lockout Hwy 12 MP 120/ITD assisted driver; Medical Elk Creek Rd; DWP Lukes Gulch & Bridge St/Resulted in citation issued to 54yo Kamiah woman for Driving without Privileges, No Insurance, and Fail to Carry Registration; Domestic Dispute Main St/Report Taken; Abandoned Vehicle Glenwood Rd/No Report;
GPD
Medical West South 1st St; Disorderly West North 5th St;
CPD
Chimney Fire Adams St;
Sunday, Oct. 23
Grangeville/Riggins
Medical North Main St; Emergency Beacon North Main St/No Report; Slick roadway Hwy 95 MP 230/Transferred to ITD; Traffic Offense Hwy 95 MP 266/Unable to Locate; Emergency Beacon Hwy 95 MP 196.5/No Report; Slide Off Hwy 95 MP 246/Unable to Locate, vehicle was gone on arrival;
Kooskia/Elk City
Threatening Main St/No Report; Alarm Woodland Rd/No Report; Suspicious vehicles Larradon Dr/No Report; Intoxication S Main St/No Report; Death Fall Ave/Report Taken; Domestic Dispute Wall Creek Rd/No Report; Traffic Offense Hwy 12 MP 70/Transfer to Lewis County SO;
GPD
Medical East North 2nd St.
