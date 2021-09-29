9/20/2021 - 9/26/2021
Monday, September 20
Grangeville/Riggins
Medical Main St Riggins; Unsecure premises Truck Rt/No Report; Traffic resulting in the cite and release of a 72 yoa Katonah, NY male for Reckless Driving Hwy 95 MP 238; Welfare check Red Rock Rd/No Report; Theft of vehicle Greencreek Rd/Report Taken; Non-injury accident Wensman Rd & Greencreek Rd/Report Taken;
Kooskia/Elk City
Littering Harris Ridge Rd/No Report; Vandalism Stites area/No Report; Welfare check Elk City area/Pending; Theft Hwy 12 MP 74/No Report; Disabled vehicle Hwy 162 MP 18/No Report; Trespassing Hwy 13 MP 13/No Report; Violation of protection order Cedar Mill Rd/Report Taken; Traffic resulting in the cite and release of a 37 yoa Lewiston male for DWP/No Insurance/Expired Registration Hwy 14 MP 17; Citizen assist Eller Ln/No Report;
GPD
Funeral escort; Theft N Myrtle; Custodial interference N State St;
Tuesday, September 21
Grangeville/Riggins
Recovered stolen vehicle West Lake Rd/Report Taken; Deer vs vehicle Hwy 95 MP 224/Report Taken; Injured deer Hwy 95 MP 236-237/Unable to Locate;
Kooskia/Elk City
Fender bender Pine Rd/Report Taken; One vehicle injury rollover Hwy 12 MP 79/Report Taken; Medical Shenandoah 3rd St; Medical Linder Ln; Fire Liberty Reach Rd; Disabled vehicle Hwy 162 MP 17/Cited – No Report; Found property Fir Rd/No Report; Medical Lightning Creek Rd; Disabled vehicle Lukes Gulch Rd; Deer vs vehicle Hwy 13 MP 16-17/No Report;
GPD
Suspicious activity W Main St; Medical transfer Sacred Heart; Commercial alarm W Main St; Suspicious W Main St; Medical W Main St; Found property North C St; Medical transfer Gville Airport;
Wednesday September 22
Grangeville/Riggins
Utility problem N Main St Riggins; Fire Whitetail Dr; Citizen dispute over dog at large being shot resulted in the arrest of a 43 yoa Grangeville male for a Nez Perce County Warrant Scott St; Report of cow problem Homestead Rd/Report Taken; Reckless driving Hwy 95 & Denver Rd/No Report;
Kooskia/Elk City
Loose horses Mule Deer Dr/No Report; Domestic dispute Hwy 12 MP 72/No Report; Medical Lukes Gulch Rd; Agency assist Motherlode Rd/Pending; Assault Hwy 12 MP 74/No Report; Welfare check Hwy 12 MP 74/No Report; Reckless driving Hwy 12 MP 67 EB/Unable to Locate; Medical Lamb Grade;
GPD
Report of dog left in vehicle Gville; Report of protection order violation W N 5th St; Citizen dispute W N 5th St;
CPD
Medical Foster Ave;
Thursday, September 23
Grangeville/Riggins
Medical River St White Bird; Medical N Main St Riggins; Lost property French Creek Rd/No Report; Medical Large Ln; Abandoned vehicle Warren Wagon Rd/Pending; Medical Bucks Blvd; Loose cows Hwy 7 & Rock Pit Rd; Possible DUI Hwy 95 MP 272/Unable to Locate;
Kooskia/Elk City
Dead deer in roadway Hwy 12 MP 69/Transferred to ITD; Loose horses Tommy Taha/No Report; Injured deer needing put down Hwy 12 MP 69/No Report; Civil standby Elk Creek Rd/Pending; Disorderly Fall Ave/No Report; Disabled vehicle Hwy 162 & Thorn Springs Rd; One vehicle non-injury accident Hwy 14 MP 21/Report Taken;
GPD
Medical W N 2nd St; Juvenile problem S Idaho Ave;
Friday, September 24
Grangeville/Riggins
Deer vs vehicle Hwy 95 MP 259/No Report; One vehicle non-injury rollover accident Hwy 13 & Lamb Ln/Report Taken; Fire Grangeville Salmon Rd; Reckless driver Hwy 95 MP 195/Transferred to ISP; Vehicle vs deer Hwy 95 MP 243/Report Taken; Reckless driving Old Hwy 7 & Greencreek Rd/Unable to Locate;
Kooskia/Elk City
Medical China Garden Rd Harpster; Loose horses Mule Deer Dr/Unable to Locate; Report of people shooting Hwy 12 MP 74/No Report; Reported collision alarm Rupp Rd/Unable to Locate; Trespassing Mule Deer Dr/No Report – Civil;
GPD
Medical E North 2nd St; Missing person E South 5th St; Parking problem N Meadow St; Abandoned vehicle N Meadow St; Fender bender W St;
Saturday, September 25
Grangeville/Riggins
Suspicious activity Hwy 95 MP 244/No Report; One vehicle non-injury rollover Cash Ln/Report Taken; Trespassing Country Court Dr/Unable to Locate; Domestic dispute Mill Rd/White Bird/Pending; Medical White Bird; Welfare check Main St/No Report; Deer vs vehicle Hwy 95 & Whitetail Dr/Report Taken; Reckless driving Hwy 95 MP 255/Unable to Locate; Suspicious activity Lukes Gulch Rd/Unable to Locate; Juvenile Party Big Salmon Rd/Unable to Locate;
Kooskia/Elk City
Juvenile party Hwy 13/Unable to Locate; Theft Red Horse Creek/No Report; Found property Hwy 13 MP 17/No Report; Injured deer Hwy 12 MP 78/No Report; Agency assist Hill St Kamiah; Report of domestic dispute resulting in the cite and release of a 43 yoa Harpster male for Malicious Injury to Property Wall Creek Rd; Prowler Clearwater Dr/No Report; Medical Friendship Ln;
GPD
Report of dog not on leash Court St; Possible dog poisoning, resulting in the arrest of a 43 yoa Grangeville male for an Idaho County Warrant W Main St; Medical Cunningham St;
Sunday, September 26
Grangeville/Riggins
Report of intoxicated pedestrian Margo Ln/No Report; Report of dumpster fire Hwy 95 MP 206/Unable to Locate; Calf killed by wolves White Bird area/Transferred to Fish & Game; Medical Hwy 13 MP 13; Reckless driving Hwy 95 MP 214/Unable to Locate; Reckless driving Hwy 95 MP 195/Transferred to ISP; Suspicious activity Hwy 95 MP 230/Transferred to ISP; Traffic Offense, SB HWY 95 MP 255/ 23yo male cited, Report Taken; DUI, HWY 95 MP 240/Deputies Unable to Locate; Fire, HWY 13 MP 3/No Report;
Kooskia/Elk City
One vehicle non-injury accident Hwy 14 MP 48/Transferred to ISP; One vehicle non-injury accident 521 Rd/Report Taken; Burglary Newsom Ln/Report Taken; Reckless driving Hwy 12 MP 74/Unable to Locate;
GPD
Domestic dispute West Side Ln;
CPD
Civil standby Cottonwood.
