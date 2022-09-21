Sept. 12 – 18, 2022
Monday, Sept. 12
Grangeville/Riggins
Possible accident Riggins area/No Report; Reckless driving Hwy 95 MP 238/No Report; Suspicious activity Hwy 162 MP 16/Transferred to Lewis County; Medical Bucks Boulevard;
Kooskia/Elk City
Traffic resulted in the cite and release of a 40 yoa Klamath Falls, OR male for DWP Main & Pine Grove; Fender bender Woodland Rd/No Report; Citizen assist Hwy 14/No Report;
GPD
Parking problem S Idaho St; Medical E South 5th St; Found property W Main St;
CPD
Medical transfer Kootenai;
Tuesday, Sept. 13
Grangeville/Riggins
Traffic resulted in the cite and release of a 35 yoa Anacortes, WA male for Possession of Marijuana/Possession of Paraphernalia Hwy 95 MP 243; Traffic resulted in the arrest of a 19 yoa Snoqualmie, WA for Possession of Cocaine/Possession of LSD/Possession of Marijuana/Possession of Paraphernalia Hwy 95 MP 245; Contempt of court Idaho County/No Report; Reckless driving Hwy 95 MP 255/Transferred to ISP;
Kooskia/Elk City
Medical No Horse Ln; Medical Hwy 13 MP 13; Welfare check Nez Perce Ln/Transferred to Lewis Co; Suspicious activity Hwy 12 MP 151/Transferred to ISP; Citizen dispute Main St Stites/No Report; Agency assist Kamiah area/No Report; Report of stolen dog Main St; Suicidal threats Cochran Dr/No Report; Citizen assist Kooskia area/No Report; Search Warrant Cochran Dr/Report Taken; Citizen dispute Mother Lode Rd/No Report; Medical Mill St; Medical Hill Crest Dr; Welfare check Hwy 13 MP 13/No Report; Trespassing Hwy 13 MP 26/Transferred to Tribal Police;
GPD
Protection order violation South B St; Medical South C St;
Wednesday, Sept. 14
Grangeville/Riggins
Emergency beacon, medical, Big Salmon Rd; Medical transfer Airport Rd; Suspicious activity resulting in the arrest of a 70 yoa Chattaroy, WA male for Indecent Exposure/Possession of Marijuana/Possession of Paraphernalia Hwy 13 MP 2.5; Theft Mt Idaho Loop Rd/No Report; Possible rockslide Hwy 95 MP 186/Transferred to ITD; Injury one vehicle rollover Hwy 95 MP 251/Transferred to ISP; Lightning strike fire FS RD 279 (Cove Rd)/Transferred to Fire Dispatch;
Kooskia/Elk City
Agency assist 5th & Pine St; Dead deer in roadway needing removed Hwy 12 MP 79/No Report; Stalking Hwy 162 MP 19/No Report; Suspicious activity Big Buck Rd/No Report; Barking dogs Thenon St/No Report; Suicide threats Hwy 12 MP 68/Pending; Lightning strike fire Red River Rd/Transferred to Fire Dispatch; Illegal burning Clear Creek Rd/No Report; Abandoned vehicle Glenwood Rd; Domestic dispute Greencreek Ln/No Report; Disabled vehicle Beaver Ridge Rd/No Report; Cows in roadway Hwy 13 MP 13/Unable to Locate;
GPD
Medical Lake St; Loose dog Hwy 13 MP 1; Loose dogs South C & Court St;
CPD
Suspicious Foster Ave;
Thursday, Sept. 15
Grangeville/Riggins
Citizen assist Cottonwood area; Traffic Hazard Hwy 95 SB/ Transferred to ITD; Medical Heath Dr; Theft Old White Bird Hill/ Report Taken; Drugs N Main St/ Arrest; Traffic Offense Hwy 95 Mp 257 NB/ Transferred; Agency Assist Hwy 95 Mp 242/ Arrest;
Kooskia/Elk City
Prowler Red River Rd/No Report; Theft 263 Sill Creek/ Report Taken; Agency assist Hwy 12 Mp 69/ UTL; Traffic Offense Clearwater Main/ No Report Taken; Medical Main St/ No Report; Illegal burning Clear Creek/ Unfounded; Extra patrol Hwy 13 Mp 23/ No Report;
GPD
Suspicious W S 1st St/ Report taken Needs followed up; Indecent Exposure Hall St/ Unable to Locate; Animal Problem E South St/ No Report; Suspicious South C St/ Unable to locate; Citizen Assist South D St/ No report;
CPD
Alarm Prairie Elementary; Medical Butler Rd;
Friday, Sept. 16
Grangeville/Riggins
Medical Bucks Blv; Traffic Offense Hwy 95 mp 272 SB/ Unable to locate; Traffic Offense Hwy 95 Mp 254/ Cited for Reckless Driving; Drugs Hey 95 Mp 252/ Citations for Poss of Para; citations for Poss Of para and Poss controlled Substance;
Kooskia/Elk City
Prowler Reflection Dr/ Unable to Locate; Suspicious Thenon St/ Unable to Locate; Medical Big Buck Rd; Traffic Hazard Big Cedar & Red Fir/ No Report; Agency Assist Fir Rd/No Report; Medical Beaverslide Rd; Citizen Assist Stites area/ No Report; Traffic Hazard Hwy 12 Mp 80/No Report; Animal Problem West St/ No Report; Mental Problems Reflection Dr/Unfounded;
GPD
Threatening Grangeville High School/ Report Taken; Extra Patrol Main St and Meadow/ No Report; Burglary Hill St/ No Report; DUI W Main St/ Unfounded;
Saturday, Sept. 17
Grangeville/Riggins
Assault Whitetail Dr & Mountain View Rd/ Report Taken; Traffic Hazard Hwy 95 Mp 250/ Transferred; Disorderly Main St Riggins/ No Report; Accident Hwy 95 Mp 194/ No Report; Medical Lukes Gulch Rd; Missing Person Grangeville area/ Transferred; Communication Stubbers Rd/ No Report; Welfare Check Riggins/No Report; Theft River St/ No Report;
Kooskia/Elk City
Arrest Hwy 12 & Kidder Ridge/ Resulted in arrest of Hescock, Mark for DUI; Citizen Dispute Franklin Dr/ Trespassed Goosev, Nicholas; Citizen Dispute Main St Elk City/ No Report; Fish and Game Kooskia Area/ Transferred; Parking Problem Kooskia/ No Report; Agency Assist Cassie Rd/ Transferred; Fraud Clear Creek Rd/Report Taken Needs Follow up; Domestic Dispute Fir St/No Report; Medical Hobart Rd; Trespassing Elk Creek Rd/ No Report; Domestic Dispute Winona Rd/Unfounded; Accident PD Hwy 12 Mp 192-193/Transferred; Vicious Animal Little Smith Creek/No Report;
GPD
Alarm N D St/ No Report; Medical Hill St; Escort for the funeral;
Sunday, Sept. 18
Grangeville/Riggins
Traffic Hazard Hwy 95 Mp 245 / transferred; Cow Problem Hwy 95 Mp 240/ No Report; Traffic Hazard hwy 12 Mp 68/ No Report; Alarm Slate Creek/ No Report; Fire Buck Horn Lookout/ No Report; Agency Assist Telcher Creek/ No Report; Domestic Dispute Church St/ No Report; Traffic Hazard Hwy 95 Mp 220-240/No Report; Welfare Check Golden Acres Dr/On Hold for 09/19/22;
Kooskia/Elk City
Mental Problems Reflection Dr/ Unfounded; Citizen Assist Crane Hill/ No Report; Animal Noise Thenon St/ No Clearance at this time; Welfare Check Winona Rd/ Report taken Needs followup; Runaway Juvenile Schuster Rd/ On Hold for 09/19/22; Accident Hwy 12 Mp 94/ No Report; Found Property Kamiah Area/ No Report at this time; Cow Problem Hwy 13 Mp 15/ No Report; Traffic Offense Glenwood Rd/ Report Taken Needs Followup;
GPD
Domestic Dispute S 1st St and S State/ No Report; Parking Problem W North& Idaho St/ No Report; Traffic Offense Truck Route/ Unable to locate; Medical W Main St; Medical S C St;
CPD
Elder Abuse North St/No Report At This Time; Suspicious Madison St/ Arrest of Rost, C for Kootenai co warrant, felon in poss of firearm poss of meth, poss of para, poss of prescript schedule 2, poss of mushrooms; Rost, B 2 out of state warrants, poss of meth, poss of para, Hutto,E for poss of meth, poss para, unlawful poss of firearm poss of fentanyl; Suspicious Cottonwood City Park/Unable to Locate.
