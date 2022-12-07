Nov. 28 – Dec. 4, 2022
Monday, Nov. 28
Grangeville/Riggins
Unsecure premises Frontage Rd/No Report; Abandoned vehicle Radar Rd; Slide off Hwy 13 MP 6; One vehicle non-injury accident Hwy 95 MP 267/Transferred to Lewis County; Assault Barn Rd Pollock/Report Taken; Loose cows Hwy 95 MP 260; Violation of a No Contact Order W Main St/Pending; Theft Frontage Rd/Report Taken; Threatening S Main St/No Report; Slide off Hwy 13 & Fairview Rd/Unable to Locate; Medical Bridge St White Bird; Slide off Hwy 7 & Zumalt Rd;
Kooskia/Elk City
Loose cows Lightning Creek Rd; Suspicious activity Frasure Grade & Woodland Rd; Suspicious vehicle Frasure Grade & Woodland Rd/Unable to Locate; VIN Red Fir Rd; Fraud Main St/Report Taken; Animal problem Main St Elk City/Report Taken; Disabled vehicle Hwy 162 MP 18; Loose dog Shenandoah Dr/No Report; Injury one vehicle accident Adams Grade Rd/No Report; Medical Beaverslide Rd;
GPD
House check Crooks St; Fender bender South C & Main St; Chimney fire Dawn Dr; Medical Washington Ave;
Tuesday, Nov. 29
Grangeville/Riggins
Slide off Hwy 13 MP 7; Violation of a No Contact Order resulted in the arrest of a 49 yoa Preston, ID male for Intimidating a Witness W Main St; Agency assist Frei Ln/Pending; Neglected cows Mt View Rd/No Report; Medical Shiloh Dr; Disabled vehicle Hwy 95 MP 205; 911 hangups Country Court Dr/No Report;
Kooskia/Elk City
Slide off Hwy 12 MP 133.4; Medical S Main St Kooskia; Fender bender Front St/Report Taken; Medical West St; Disabled vehicle Caribel Rd/No Report; One vehicle non injury accident Glenwood & Tommy Taha/Report Taken; Attempted burglary Pine Ave/Pending; Contempt of court Elk City/Pending; Utility problem with property damage Riverside Ave/Report Taken; Assault Main St Elk City/No Report;
GPD
Medical N State St; Threatening South D St;
Wednesday, Nov. 30
Grangeville/Riggins
Drifting snow Hwy 95 MP 230-260; Medical S Main St Riggins; Slide off Hwy 13 MP 2; Large snow drift across highway Hwy 95 MP 238/Transferred to ITD; One vehicle non-injury accident Hwy 95 MP 245/Transferred to ISP; Shoplifting Hoots Ln/Pending; Theft of wood Nine Pipe Ln/No Report; Medical Hwy 95 S; Boulder in roadway Hwy 13 MP 10/Transferred to ITD;
Kooskia/Elk City
Medical S Main St Kooskia; Medical S Main St Kooskia; Loose dog Friendship Ln/No Report; Citizen assist Valley Dr/No Report; Neighbor dispute over noise Dike St/No Report;
GPD
Commercial burglary alarm W Main St; Medical transfer E N 2nd St; Threatening S Idaho Ave; Medical W Cunningham St; Neglected dog report W South 1st St; Custodial interference Nezperce St;
Thursday, Dec. 1
Grangeville/Riggins
Chicken problem Canyon Rd/No Report; Slide off x2 Hwy 95 MP 259; Slide off Fish Hatchery Rd; Possible stolen vehicle, located, Hwy 95 MP 190/No Report; Two vehicle non-injury accident Hwy 95 MP 241/Report Taken; Slide off Hwy 95 MP 257; Slide off Hwy 95 MP 240; Child abuse Hwy 95 S/Pending; Suspicious vehicle Old Pollock Rd/No Report; VIN Hwy 95 S; Slide off Hwy 95 MP 257; Medical N Main St Riggins; Abandoned vehicle Hwy 95 MP 205.5; Assisting citizen w/ traffic control Hwy 95 MP 255; Slide off x2 Hwy 13 MP 8; Slide off Hwy 95 MP 254; Slide off Hwy 95 MP 257; Slide off Hwy 95 MP 255; Slide off Hwy 7 MP 5.5; Disabled vehicle Hwy 95 MP 229; Slide off Johnston Cutoff Rd; Slide off Hwy 95 MP 223; Disabled vehicle Hwy 95 MP 255; Slide off Johnston Cutoff Rd N Side; Slide off Hwy 95 MP 254; Slide off Hwy 95 MP 229; Slide Off Hwy 95 MP 175; Attempt to Locate Grangeville to Harpster/Located & Ok;
Kooskia/Elk City
Medical Hwy 12 MP 85; Neglected horses Mule Deer Dr/Unfounded; Medical Hwy 12 MP 84; Domestic dispute S Front St/No Report; Fraud Elk City/Report Taken; Agency Assist 3rd St Kamiah/No Report; Slide Off Hwy 12 MP 69; Medical Pine Ave; Agency Assist 4th St Kamiah/No Report;
GPD
Neighbor dispute over snow removal Court St; Two vehicle non-injury accident C & Elk St; Slide off Hill St; Slide off North D & Truck Rt; Slide off North D & Cunningham; Medical N State St; Medical E N 2nd St; Slide off N Meadow; Slide off W Main St; Slide off S Meadow; Slide off S College & Main St; Slide off E N 7th St; Slide of S Meadow; Slide off College & Cunningham St; Suspicious package Dawn Dr; Loose dogs West Main St; Hit & run South East St; One vehicle noninjury accident E Main St; Welfare Check East North 2nd St;
CPD
Medical Smith St; Medical Butte Dr;
Friday, Dec. 2
Grangeville/Riggins
Mental Problems Old Pollock Rd; Slide Off Hwy 7 & Bryant Rd; Citizen Assist S Main St/No Report; Domestic Dispute Hwy 95 MP 186.5/Report Taken; Accident w/Injuries Hwy 95 MP 177/Transferred to Adams Co; Theft Country Court Dr/Pending;
Kooskia/Elk City
Medical Hwy 12 MP 68; Slide Off Red River Rd; Mental Problems Broadway Ave; Agency Assist 1st St Kamiah/No Report; Fraud Valley Dr/No Report; Disabled Vehicle Woodland Rd/No Report;
GPD
Medical S College St; Civil Standby East North 2nd St; Death South E St; Abandoned Vehicle S College St; Animal Neglect N Hall St; Traffic Offense South E St; Traffic Offense Meadow St; Parking Problem N State St;
Saturday, Dec. 3
Grangeville/Riggins
Medical Twin House Rd; Intoxication Hwy 95 MP 240.5/Report Taken; Citizen Dispute Cove Rd/No Report; Disabled Vehicle Hwy 95 MP 237/No Report; Slide Off Mt Idaho Grade Rd & Hwy 13; Loose cows Hwy 95 MP 189/No Report; Disabled Vehicle Hwy 95 MP 177/Transferred to Adams County; Possible injured elk in the roadway Hwy 95 MP 188/No Report;
Kooskia/Elk City
Disorderly Fall Ave/Resulted in citation issued to a 55yo Kooskia man for Disturbing the Peace; Animal Neglect Mule Deer Dr/Report Taken; Accident w/Injuries Hwy 162 MP 16/Resulted in the arrest of 59yo Washington woman for 48 counts of Possession of a Schedule II Narcotic, 1 count of Possession of a Schedule IV Narcotic, and 1 count of Possession of Methamphetamine; Fish and Game Issue Elk St/Transferred to Fish and Game; Accident w/Injuries Hwy 12 MP 84/Transferred to ISP; Death Woodland Rd/Report Taken; Welfare Check Hwy 162 MP 15/No Report; Alarm Hwy 12 MP 69.5/No Report; Medical Lawyers Creek Dyke Rd; Contempt of Court Carpa Acres/No Report; Traffic Offense Fall & Dike St/Unable to Locate; Citizen Assist Hwy 12 MP 142/No Report; Medical Main St; Slide Off Lukes Gulch Rd/Resulted in Citation issued to a 61yo California man for Failing to Obey Traffic Sign;
CPD
Medical Smith St; Medical Foster Ave; Medical Pine St;
Sunday, Dec. 4
Grangeville/Riggins
Animal Neglect Hwy 95 & Lake Rd/Unfounded; Slide Off Tolo Lake & Johnston Cutoff Rd/Resulted in citation issued to a 59yo Meridian man for DUI; Medical Main St Grangeville;
Kooskia/Elk City
Medical Florence St; Welfare Check Main St Stites/No Report; Citizen Assist Valley Dr/No Report; Fraud S St Stites/Pending; Burglary Main St Stites/Resulted in the arrest of a 40yo Kamiah man for Aggravated Assault and Burglary as well as a citation issued for Malicious Injury to Property;
GPD
Barking Dog North B St.
