Aug. 15 – Aug. 21, 2022
Monday, August 15
Grangeville/Riggins
Medical Hammer Creek Rd; Loose dogs Seven Devils Rd/Pending; Domestic dispute Greencreek Rd/No Report; Mental problems Burnt Creek Rd/Pending; Citizen contact resulted in the arrest of a 40 yoa New Meadows male for False Information to the Registry/Failing to Verify Address W Main St; Threatening E Shingle Creek/No Report; Medical Hwy 95 MP 257; Traffic stop resulted in the arrest of a 46 yoa Florence, MT male for Possession of Marijuana/Possession of Paraphernalia and the cite and release of a 46 yoa Hawthorne, NV male for Possession of Marijuana/Possession of Paraphernalia Hwy 95 MP 240; Emergency beacon Seven Devils area/Transferred to Lifeflight; Report of neglected horses Grangeville Salmon Rd/Unfounded; CPOR Service Prairie Rd; Possible suicide threat White Bird area/Unable to Locate; Abandoned vehicle Hwy 95 MP 190; Reckless driving Hwy 95 MP 215/No Report; Rocks in roadway Hwy 95 MP 197/Transferred to ITD; Traffic resulted in the cite and release of a 41 yoa New Meadows male for Possession of Marijuana/Possession of Paraphernalia Hwy 95 MP 195;
Kooskia/Elk City
Fraud Ridgeway Dr/No Report; Smoke report, nothing found, Sally Ann Rd; Medical Elk City; Deliver message Elk City/No Report; Welfare check Valley Dr/No Report; Suspicious subject Hwy 13 MP 12/Unable to Locate; Citizen dispute Main St Elk City/No Report; Citizen dispute Pleasant Valley Rd/No Report; Smoke report Smith Creek Ridge/Transferred to Forest Service; Welfare check Hwy 13/No Report; Disabled vehicle Winona Rd/No Report; Deliver message Sweeney Hill Rd/No Report;
GPD
Death W S 1st St; Mental problems Nezperce St; Medical E N 2nd St; Medical E N 2nd St; Lockout Cunningham St;
Tuesday, August 16
Grangeville/Riggins
Suspicious vehicle Grangeville Salmon Rd/No Report; Escort White Bird; Suspicious activity Hwy 95 MP 239/No Report; Fire resulted in the arrest of a 41 yoa Challis male for Arson/Malicious Injury to Property/Possession of Paraphernalia/Possession of a Controlled Substance Joseph Plains area; Traffic resulted in the arrest of a 69 yoa Winchester female for Possession of Methamphetamines/Possession of Paraphernalia/Possession of Marijuana Hwy 95 MP 251; Prowler Hwy 95 S/No Report; Reckless driving Hwy 95 MP 255/Unable to Locate;
Kooskia/Elk City
Medical West St Stites; Medical Kim Place; Fire Tinker Creek Ridge/Transferred to Fire Dispatch; Vicious dogs Ridgewood Dr/No Report; Agency assist Kamiah area/No Report; Emergency beacon American River Rd/Report Taken; Fraud Glenwood Rd/No Report; Overdue persons Selway Rd/No Report; Injury one vehicle accident Yakus Creek & Glenwood Rd/Report Taken;
GPD
Loose sheep S Boulevard & Elm St; Theft E Main St; Stalking Main St; Mental problems Nez Perce St; Deliver message W North 3rd St;
CPD
Transfer St Joes;
Wednesday, August 17
Grangeville/Riggins
Report of unstable culverts on truck Hwy 95 MP 236/Transferred to ISP; Report of pipes falling off truck Old Hwy 7/Transferred to ISP; Vagrancy Slate Creek area/Transferred to Forest Service; CPOR service E Shingle Creek; One vehicle non-injury accident Hwy 95 MP 189/Report Taken; Burglary Clear Creek Rd/No Report; Barking dogs Cody Place/Unable to Locate;
Kooskia/Elk City
Injury one vehicle accident Lamb Grade/Report Taken; Medical Kidder Ridge Rd; Fraud Main St Elk City/No Report; Medical N Main St Kooskia; Emergency beacon Powell area/No Report; Citizen contact resulted in the cite and release of a 40 yoa Miami, FL male for Possession of Marijuana/Possession of Paraphernalia Front St; Citizen dispute View Rd/Report Taken – Followup; Fire Hwy 12 MP 135 North/Transferred to Fire Dispatch; CPOR Service Clear Creek Rd; Reckless driving Hwy 162 MP 13/Transferred to Lewis County; Report of juveniles throwing water balloons S Main St/No Report; Mental problems N Thenon St/No Report;
GPD
VIN N Florence; Juvenile problem Park St; Traffic resulted in the arrest of a 69 yoa Harpster male for DUI E Main St;
Thursday, August 18
Grangeville/Riggins
Found property Hwy 14 MP 13/Report Taken; Found property Big Salmon Rd/Report Taken; Reckless driving Hwy 95 MP 250/Transferred to ISP; Abandoned vehicle Joseph Plains area/No Report; Reckless driving Hwy 95 MP 195 SB/Transferred to ISP; Citizen dispute Aces Place/No Report; Grass fire Cooper St White Bird/Unable to Locate; Medical transfer Airport Rd;
Kooskia/Elk City
Reckless driving Hwy 13 MP 26/Unable to Locate; Vandalism Hwy 12/No Report; Traffic resulted in the arrest of a 30 yoa Harpster male for Possession of Methamphetamines/Possession of Paraphernalia/DWP Hwy 13 MP 10; Reckless driving FS RD 5111/Transferred to Forest Service; Medical Sweeney Hill Rd; Medical Horizon Ln; Trespassing Main St Elk City/No Report – Civil;
GPD
Fender bender W Main St; Domestic dispute W Main St; CPOR service S College St; Unsecure premises S College St; Property damage S Meadow St; Reckless driving W Main St;
CPD
Vandalism Idaho St; Medical transfer Lewiston;
Friday, August 19
Grangeville/Riggins
Reckless driving Hwy 95 MP 252/No Report; Traffic resulted in the cite and release of a 42 yoa Kamiah male for Possession of Marijuana/Possession of Paraphernalia Reservation Line & Old Hwy 7; Death Reservation Line Rd/Report Taken; Disabled vehicle Hwy 95 MP 227/No Report; Reckless driving Hwy 95 MP 255/Transferred to ISP; Injury motorcycle accident Hwy 95 MP 191.5/Transferred to ISP; Reckless driving Hwy 95 MP 241/Transferred to ISP; Traffic resulted in the arrest of a 65 yoa Grangeville female for Possession of Methamphetamines/Possession of Paraphernalia and the arrest of a 71 yoa Grangeville male for Possession of Methamphetamines W South & South A St; Suspicious activity Hwy 95 MP 261/Unable to Locate; Emergency beacon, medical, Big Salmon Rd MP 26; One vehicle noninjury accident Hwy 95 MP 177/Transferred to ISP; Slide off Hwy 95 & Cottonwood Butte Rd/No Report;
Kooskia/Elk City
Citizen contact resulted in the arrest of a 59 yoa Friday Harbor, WA male for an Idaho County Warrant Hwy 14 MP 46.7; Theft of package Little Smith Creek Rd/No Report; Injury one vehicle accident Hwy 14 MP 22/Transferred to ISP; Medical Front St; Injury one vehicle accident Hwy 12 MP 123/Transferred to ISP; Violation of a protection order resulted in the cite and release of a 38 yoa Grangeville male for Violation of a Protection Order Lukes Gulch Rd; Agency assist East St; Rocks in roadway Hwy 14 MP 29/Transferred to ITD; Fire Cochran Dr;
GPD
Report of protection order violation S College St; Fender bender North D & Hill St; Medical South B St; Disorderly Court St;
CPD
Medical transfer Kamiah;
Saturday, August 20
Grangeville/Riggins
Traffic resulted in the cite and release of a 20 yoa Meridian male for Possession of Marijuana/Possession of Paraphernalia S Main St Riggins; Deer vs vehicle Hwy 95 MP 254/No Report; Injured fawn Graves Creek Rd MP 5.2/Transferred to Fish & Game; Barking dogs French St Ferdinand/Report Taken; Fire Gospel Peak/Transferred to Fire Dispatch; Medical Reservoir Rd; Loose cows Hwy 95 MP 170-172/No Report; Lightning strike fire Sawmill Rd area/Transferred to Fire Dispatch; Fire Graves Creek Rd/Transferred to Fire Dispatch; Traffic resulted in the arrest of a 27 yoa Wolf Creek, MT male for Jefferson County Warrant Hwy 12 MP 161; Lightning strike fire Tolo Lake Rd; Vehicle vs cow Hwy 95 MP 237/Report Taken;
Kooskia/Elk City
Fire China Point area/Transfer to Fire Dispatch; Medical Glenwood Rd; Citizen contact resulted in the arrest of a 45 yoa Kamiah male for Failing to Register as a Sex Offender Woodland Ave; Reckless driving Front St/No Report; Assault Esther St/Transferred to Tribal Police; Assault Main St Elk City/No Report;
GPD
Medical N Hall St; Loose dog E N 3rd & N Florence; Missing person, located, Grangeville area; Prank phone calls N Mill St;
CPD
Medical Main St;
Sunday, August 21
Grangeville/Riggins
Welfare check N Main St Riggins/No Report; Deer vs vehicle Hwy 95 MP 191/Report Taken; Welfare check Grangeville Salmon Rd/No Report; Citizen contact resulted in the arrest of a 38 yoa Grangeville male for Violation of a Protection Order/Felony Witness Intimidation Mt Idaho Grade Rd; Parking problem White Bird area/No Report; Medical Warren area/Transfer to Valley County; Traffic resulted in the arrest of a 70 yoa New Meadows male for DUI/Resist/Obstruct/Battery on an Officer;
Kooskia/Elk City
Rockslide reported FS RD 233/Unable to Locate; Citizen assist Main St Kooskia/No Report; Suspicious activity Dalton Acres Rd/No Report; Suspicious activity Hwy 12 MP 151/Transferred to ISP; Vicious dog Ridgewood Dr/No Report;
GPD
Assault N Mill St; Loose cow N State St;
CPD
Assault Lewiston St; Neglected dogs Bash St.
