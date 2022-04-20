April 11 – April 17, 2022
Monday, April 11
Grangeville/Riggins
Welfare check Heath Dr/No Report; Suspicious activity Seven Devils Rd/No Report; Slide off Hwy 95 MP 251/No Report; Multiple slide-offs Hwy 95 MP 230; Slide off Greencreek Rd; No injury one-vehicle accident Hwy 95 MP 247/Transferred to ISP; Two vehicle fender bender Hwy 95 MP 234/No Report; Rocks in road Hwy 95 MP 212/Transferred to ITD; Disabled vehicle Hwy 95 MP 236;
Kooskia/Elk City
Medical Hwy 12; Theft Yakus Creek area/Report Taken; Loose dog Front St Kooskia/No Report; Overdose death Hwy 13/Report Taken; Medical Hwy 162; Traffic resulted in the cite and release of a 33 yoa Stites female for Possession of Paraphernalia Main St; Custodial interference Kamiah area/No Report;
GPD
Threatening East St; Vandalism North C St; Citizen assist W Cunningham St; Intoxication E Main St; Slide off Main St; Juvenile problem W N 6th St;
CPD
VIN East & Church;
Tuesday, April 12
Grangeville/Riggins
Disabled vehicle Kube Rd; Cow problem Doumecq Rd; Commercial alarm Hwy 13 MP 1/No Report; Medical River St; Vehicle fire Hwy 95 MP 205/Report Taken;
Kooskia/Elk City
Tree down in roadway Big Cedar Rd/Transferred to Road Dept; Slide off Woodland Rd/No Report; Agency assist Pine St; VIN Woodland Rd; Medical Hawthorn Lane; VIN E Business Hwy 12; Reckless driving Fort Misery Rd/Report Taken – Followup; Medical Mule Deer Dr;
GPD
Death South B St; Disabled vehicle Truck Rt; Citizen assist W North St; Parking problem N Idaho & Cunningham; Medical E North St; Juvenile problem E South 6th St;
CPD
Medical transfer Airport Rd;
Wednesday, April 13
Grangeville/Riggins
Reckless driving Hwy 95 MP 195/Unable to Locate; Medical transfer Airport Rd; Reckless driving Hwy 95 MP 170/Unable to Locate; Two-vehicle accident Greencreek Rd & Cottonwood Butte Rd/Report Taken; Residential alarm Ridgeview Dr/No Report; Welfare check Mt Idaho Grade Rd/No Report;
Kooskia/Elk City
Medical Big Cedar Rd; Idaho County Warrant arrest of a 32 yoa Kamiah male Hill & Apple; Vehicle fire Ridgewood Dr/No Report; Lockout Valley Dr/No Report; Suicide threat Eller Ln/No Report;
GPD
Disabled vehicle Truck Rt & Day Rd; Medical South B St; Juvenile problem E South 5th; Injury two vehicle accident E N 2nd & N Hall St; Loose dog N Myrtle St; Welfare check North D St; Fraud N Meadow; Street lamp sparking Main & Mill St;
Thursday, April 14
Grangeville/Riggins
Medical Main St Riggins; Slide off Hwy 95 MP 231/Transferred to ISP; Theft White Water Wilderness Dr/No Report; Welfare check S Main St Riggins/No Report;
Kooskia/Elk City
Found bike Beach Dr/No Report; Idaho County Warrant arrest of a 54 yoa Kamiah male Adams Grade; Citizen assist Red Fir Rd/No Report – Civil; Possible child abuse Clearwater Ave/No Report; Report of kidnapping resulted in the cite and release of a 41 yoa Stites male for Custodial Interference and Unlawful Entry Clearwater Avenue; Report of a one-vehicle accident and a possible assault, resulted in the cite and release of a 33 yoa Moscow male for DUI/DWP and the cite and release of a 37 yoa Clarkston, WA for Battery Main St Stites; Report of reckless driver Main St Kooskia/No Report;
GPD
Medical Washington Ave; Medical S State St; Parking problem Hill & Junction; Medical North State St;
Friday, April 15
Grangeville/Riggins
Horses in roadway Hwy 95 MP 186; Hit and run Main St Riggins/Report Taken; Medical Main St Riggins; Citizen dispute Main St Riggins/No Report; Traffic resulted in the arrest of a 20 yoa Clarkston, WA for DUI Big Salmon Rd; Threatening Big Salmon Rd/No Report;
Kooskia/Elk City
Burglary Hwy 12/Report Taken; Theft of firewood Big Cedar Rd/Report Taken; Reckless driving Main St Kooskia/No Report; Traffic hazard Main St; Suspicious item found Friendship Lane/Report Taken; Loose cows Pleasant Valley Rd; Large boulder in roadway Hwy 14 MP 40/Transferred to ITD; Littering Glenwood Rd/No Report; Custodial interference Shenandoah 3rd St;
GPD
Commercial alarm W N 2nd St; Weapon offense South D St; Citizen dispute W N 6th St; Runaway juvenile Lake St; Parking problem Middle St;
CPD
Prowler Lewiston St;
Saturday, April 16
Grangeville/Riggins
Citizen dispute Main St Riggins/No Report; Lost property Riggins area/No Report; Agency assist Hwy 95 MP 173/Unable to Locate; Reckless driving Hwy 95 MP 255/Transferred to ISP; Traffic resulted in the cite and release of a 29 6yoa Nampa male for Possession of Paraphernalia Big Salmon Rd; Citizen dispute Big Salmon Rd/No Report; Threatening resulted in the arrest of a 64 yoa Nampa male for Aggravated Assault X7 and Carry Concealed While Intoxicated Big Salmon Rd; Juvenile party Grangeville Salmon Rd; Agency assist on traffic stop Big Salmon Rd; Citizen dispute Main St Riggins/Report Taken;
Kooskia/Elk City
Medical Canyon Dr; Attempt to Locate Hwy 12/No Report; Theft Valley Dr/No Report; Suicide threats Broadway Ave/No Report; Medical Schoolhouse Rd; Medical Big Cedar Rd; Agency assist 3rd St Kamiah; Theft of dog Beaverslide Rd/Pending;
GPD
Funeral escort N Boulevard; Welfare check W Main St;
CPD
Transfer St Joes;
Sunday, April 17
Grangeville/Riggins
Report of bullying Riggins area/Report Taken; Deer vs vehicle Hwy 95 MP 236/No Report; Parking problem Main St Riggins; Parking problem N Main St Riggins; Reckless driving Hwy 95 MP 210/No Report;
Kooskia/Elk City
Juvenile problem Depot St/No Report; Citizen assist Hwy 12 MP 93; Found bones, determined to be animal, Amber Ave/No Report; Suspicious activity Main St Kooskia/No Report;
GPD
Medical W S 1st St; Barking dog N State St; Runaway juvenile W Main St.
