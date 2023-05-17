May 8–14, 2023
Monday, May 8
Grangeville/Riggins
Medical Reservation Line Rd; One vehicle non-injury accident Cove Rd/Pending; Abandoned vehicle Greencreek Ln; Medical Main St Riggins; Reckless driving Hwy 95 MP 194/Unable to Locate; Assault resulted in the cite and release of a 38 yoa McCall male for Battery/Disturbing the Peace Main St Riggins;
Kooskia/Elk City
Disabled vehicle Hwy 12 MP 112/Unable to Locate; Abandoned vehicle Kooskia area; Juvenile problem Pleasant Valley Rd/Report Taken; Agency assist Kamiah area/No Report; Suspicious activity Hwy 12 MP 70.7/No Report;
GPD
VIN S Meadow St; Suspicious vehicles S Hall St; Loose dog N Idaho & W North 5th St; Domestic dispute North C St; Disorderly North C St;
Tuesday, May 9
Grangeville/Riggins
Plugged culverts causing water on roadway Johnston Cutoff Rd/Transferred to Road Dept; Medical South Irwin Dr Riggins; Rockslide Mt Idaho Grade Rd/Transferred to Road Dept; Boulder in roadway Mt Idaho Grade Rd/Transferred to Road Dept;
Kooskia/Elk City
Rocks in roadway Hwy 12 MP 78/Transferred to ITD; Fender bender Hwy 12 MP 67/No Report; Medical S Main St Kooskia; Medical Hwy 12 MP 68; Overlength violation Lukes Gulch Rd/Unable to Locate; Medical Hwy 12 MP 85; Traffic resulted in the arrest of a 57 yoa Kamiah male for Possession of Marijuana/Possession of Paraphernalia/DWP Woodland Rd;
GPD
Medical transfer; Fender bender Gville area; Welfare check Hwy 95 MP 240/Unable to Locate; Littering W South 3rd St; Welfare check E N2nd St;
CPD
Medical transfer Kootenai;
Wednesday, May 10
Grangeville/Riggins
Rocks in roadway Mt Idaho Grade Rd/Transferred to Road Dept; Traffic resulted in the cite and release of a 65 yoa Kennewick, WA female for Possession of Marijuana/Possession of Paraphernalia Hwy 95 MP 224; Harassment Westlake Rd/Report Taken; Agency assist Dent Bridge Rd; Reckless driving Hwy 95 MP 197/Report Taken; Contraband brought into jail facility W Main St/No Report;
Kooskia/Elk City
Theft Simler Ln/No Report; Vandalism Tamarack Rd/No Report; Medical Red Fir Rd; Non-injury one vehicle accident Magruder Cooridor/No Report; Report of Indecent Exposure, resulted in the cite and release of a 24 yoa Corvallis, MT male for Indecent Exposure/Disturbing the Peace Hwy 12 MP 151; Citizen dispute Red Fir Rd/No Report; Barking dogs Airport Rd/No Report; Traffic stop resulted in the arrest of a 24 yoa Corvallis, MT male for DUI Hwy 12 MP 153; Disorderly resulted in the arrest of a 29 yoa Stites male for Resisting/Obstructing/Pedestrian Under the Influence in a Public Place/Sexual Battery/Battery/Disturbing the Peace/Trespassing Main St;
GPD
Medical South D St;
CPD
CPOR service Garrett St; Medical Gilmore St;
Thursday, May 11
Grangeville/Riggins
Extra patrol for gravel truck spilling gravel on roadways Hwy 13 MP 3-26; Deer stuck in fence S Main St Riggins; Loose cows Tolo Lake & Canyon Rd/No Report; Disorderly Aces Place Riggins/No Report; Loose horses in highway Hwy 7 MP 5/Unable to Locate; Citizen dispute Country Court Dr/No Report; Disorderly resulted in the arrest of an 18 yoa Riggins male for Resisting/Obstructing/Possession of Marijuana/Possession of Paraphernalia Whitewater Dr; Vehicle blocking traffic Lukes Gulch & Long Gulch/No Report;
Kooskia/Elk City
Citizen dispute Glenwood Rd/No Report; Neglected horses Woodland Ave/No Report; 911 HANGUPS River View Dr/No Report; Citizen dispute Mule Deer Dr/No Report; Harassment Hwy 13 MP 19/No Report; Medical E Hwy 12;
GPD
Juvenile problem South D St; Loose dogs Scott St;
CPD
Mental problems Myrtle St;
Friday, May 12
Grangeville/Riggins
Traffic resulted in the arrest of a 28 yoa Clarkston, WA male for Possession of Marijuana/Possession of Paraphernalia and the cite and release of a 24 yoa Lewiston male for Possession of Marijuana/Possession of Paraphernalia Hwy 95 MP 246; Medical Radar Rd; Report of road construction stop light malfunctioning Hwy 95 MP 254/Transferred to ITD; Loose cows Hwy 95 MP 262/No Report; Disabled vehicle Hwy 95 MP 256;
Kooskia/Elk City
Medical Thorn Springs Rd; Medical Hwy 12 MP 67; Threatening Friendship Ln/No Report; Death Wall Creek Rd/Report Taken; Reckless driving Hwy 12 MP 77/Report Taken; Hay bales in roadway Hwy 13 MP 13/Transferred to ITD; Possible damage to reflector Hwy 13 MP 12.5/No Report;
GPD
Medical E North 2nd St; Intoxicated pedestrian W Cunningham St; Loose dog South E St; Fraud South E St;
Saturday, May 13
Grangeville/Riggins
Prowler Whitetail Dr/Report Taken; Abandoned vehicle Reservation Line & Stites Rd; Bear check Grangeville/Transferred to Fish & Game; Reckless driving Hwy 95 MP 269/Unable to Locate; Residential fire alarm Pineda Dr; 911 HANGUPS, accidental, Mager Ln/No Report; Fire Frontage Rd; Threatening River St/Report Taken; Citizen dispute Mountain View Rd/No Report; Slide off Peasley Creek Rd MP 4/No Report;
Kooskia/Elk City
Agency assist Hwy 12 MP 66; Medical N Main St; Grass fire Wall Creek Rd; Possible reckless driving Hwy 12 MP 64/Unable to Locate; Injury one vehicle accident Harris Ridge Rd & Harris Ridge Loop/Report Taken;
GPD
Juvenile problem W South 1st St;
Sunday, May 14
Grangeville/Riggins
Fire Mt Idaho Grade Rd; One vehicle vs deer Hwy 95 MP 231/No Report; Deer vs vehicle Hwy 95 & Cemetery Rd/Unable to Locate; Possible DUI Old Hwy 95 & Osprey Ln/Unable to Locate; Fire Hwy 95 MP 180 area/Unable to Locate;
Kooskia/Elk City
Domestic dispute Lukes Gulch Rd/Report Taken; Report of ATV accident Selway River area/No Report;
GPD
Trespassing N Hall St; Disorderly W Main St; Citizen assist N College St;
CPD
Harassment Oak St.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.