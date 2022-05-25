May 16 – May 22, 2022
Monday, May 16
Grangeville/Riggins
One vehicle non-injury accident Hwy 95 MP 210/Report Taken; Citizen dispute Main St Riggins/Pending; Littering East Rd/No Report; Disabled vehicle Hwy 95 MP 230/No Report; Threatening Main St Riggins/No Report; Cows out Hwy 95 MP 208.5; Attempt to Locate Idaho County/No Report; Reckless driving Ranny Rd/No Report;
Kooskia/Elk City
Cows in roadway Hwy 12 MP 71; Medical Hwy 12 MP 67; Fire Skyline Dr; Report of vehicle speeding Hwy 12 MP 145/No Report; Reckless driving Hwy 12 MP 64/Unable to Locate; Cows out Hwy 12 MP 75.5; Medical Clearcreek Rd;
GPD
Vehicle theft Middle St; Death Lincoln St; Suspicious activity W N 5th St; Medical N Myrtle St;
CPD
Medical transfer;
Tuesday, May 17
Grangeville/Riggins
Reckless driving Hwy 95 & River Front Rd/Transferred to ISP; Agency assist W Main St; Citizen contact resulting in the arrest of a 44 yoa White Bird male for an Idaho County Warrant/Violation of a No Contact Order/Open Container by Driver and the arrest of a 39 yoa female for a Felony Asotin County Warrant Old Hwy 95; Reckless driving Hwy 95 MP 225/No Report; Disabled vehicle Hwy 95 MP 222;
Kooskia/Elk City
Commercial alarm Hwy 12 MP 69; Cows out Lukes Gulch Rd; Injury one vehicle accident Red River Rd/Report Taken; Medical Caribel Rd; Found property Hwy 12 MP 122.6; Medical Lukes Gulch Rd; Medical Elk Creek Rd; Welfare check Ridgewood Dr/No Report; Traffic hazard Stites area/No Report; Medical W Buffalo Gulch Rd; Deer vs vehicle Hwy 12 MP 98.5/No Report; Agency assist Toll Rd/No Report;
GPD
Threatening Maple St; Disorderly W N 6th St; Attempt to Locate Main St;
Wednesday, May 18
Grangeville/Riggins
Welfare check Hwy 95 MP 239/Unable to Locate; Medical Long Rd; Domestic Dispute Slate Creek Rd/No Report; Disabled Vehicle Hwy 95 MP 238/No Report;
Kooskia/Elk City
Traffic resulted in the arrest of a 46 yoa Kooskia female for Possession of Methamphetamines Glenwood & Woodland Rd; Search warrant Kooskia area/Resulted in the arrest of 52yo Kooskia man for Possession of Meth, Marijuana, and Paraphernalia and resulted in the arrest of 54yo Kooskia woman for Possession of Meth, Marijuana, and Paraphernalia; Wildlife issue Cedar Hollow Ln/Transferred to Fish and Game; Trespassing N Main St/No Report; Vehicle theft Fir Rd/Transferred; Welfare Check N Depot St/No Report; Medical Pine Ave; Medical Elk City Wagon Rd; Animal Problem East Kooskia/Transferred to ARF; Theft Woodland Rd/No report items located; Disorderly Ridgewood Drive/Report Taken; Injured deer Hwy 12 MP 86/No Report; Suspicious Fir Rd/No Report;
GPD
Medical South B St; Suspicious West Main St; Agency Assist Scott St;
Thursday, May 19
Grangeville/Riggins
Medical Hwy 13 MP 2; One vehicle noninjury accident Hwy 95 MP 233/Report Taken; Agency Assist Seven Devils Rd/No Report; Property Damage Puma Ln/No Report; Medical S Main St Riggins;
Kooskia/Elk City
Traffic Hazard Hwy 12 MP 6/Transferred to Missoula Co; Loose cows Lambs Grade/No Report; Domestic Dispute Fir Rd/No Report; Drugs Hwy 13 MP 25/Resulted in citation issued to 38yo Clarkston woman for Possession of Paraphernalia and Marijuana;
GPD
Parking Problem South D St;
CPD
Parking Problem King St;
Friday, May 20
Grangeville/Riggins
Dogs chasing wildlife Hwy 95 MP 182.5/Transferred to Fish and Game; Disabled Vehicle Hwy 95 MP 241/No Report; Wildlife issue Fish Hatchery Rd/Transferred to Fish and Game; Medical S Main St Riggins; Traffic Offense Hwy 95 MP 195/Transferred to ISP; Traffic Offense Hwy 95 MP 218/Transferred to ISP; Traffic Hazard Hwy 95 MP 194/Transferred to ITD; Noninjury accident with damages FS Rd 672/No Report; Trespassing Seven Devils Rd/No Report; Custodial Interference N Main St Riggins/No Report; Fire Hwy 95 Near Riggins/Controlled burn; Communications Robinson Lane/Pending;
Kooskia/Elk City
Vin Inspection Amber Ave; Property Damage East Ave /Report Taken; Threatening Fir Rd/Pending; Suspicious Big Cedar Rd/No Report; Abandoned Vehicle Main St Kooskia/No Report; Littering Jericho Rd/No Report; Medical Hwy 12 MP 96.5; Medical Winter Ave; Animal Problem E Pine Way/No Report; Animal Problem Hwy 12 MP 74/No Report; Disorderly Trenary Rd/Unable to Locate; Domestic Dispute E Pine Ave/Report Taken; Theft E Pine Ave/No Report;
GPD
Medical W Main St; Traffic Offense N Myrtle St; Juvenile Problem West South 1st;
CPD
Suspicious Lewiston St;
Saturday, May 21
Grangeville/Riggins
Welfare Check Chinook Rd; Littering Airport Rd/No Report; Lost Property Jackass Flats/No Report;
Kooskia/Elk City
Agency Assist Gibler Rd Kamiah/No Report; Burglary Hill St Alley/Report Taken; Medical Selway Rd; Medical Hwy 12 MP 169; Traffic Offense Hwy 14 MP 15/No Report; Suspicious Elk City Area/No Report; Assault Lochsa River/Report Taken; Medical Front St; Medical Woodland Rd; Trespassing Clearwater Ave/No Report; Drugs Hwy 162 MP 19/Resulted in citation issued to 42yo Utah woman for Possession of Marijuana and Paraphernalia; Traffic Offense Hemlock Rd/No Report; Suspicious person Hwy 12 MP 90/Unable to Locate; Juvenile Problem Hill St/No Report;
GPD
DUI W Main St; Two-vehicle accident w/damages W Main St & Hwy 95; Medical East North 2nd St; Suspicious person Idaho St;
Sunday, May 22
Grangeville/Riggins
Disabled vehicle Hwy 95 MP 243/No Report; Loose cow Hwy 95 MP 184/No Report; Vandalism Whitebird Boat Ramp/No Report; Alarm Graves Creek Rd/No Report; Accident w/Damages Hwy 95 MP 242/Resulted in the arrest of 39yo Stites man for DUI and Leaving the scene of an Accident; Abandoned Vehicle Cove Rd/No Report;
Kooskia/Elk City
Medical Lukes Gulch Rd; Medical Glenwood Rd; Agency Assist 3rd St Kamiah/No Report; Medical Woodland Rd; Suspicious Hwy 12 MP 71/Unable to Locate; Disorderly Elk St/No Report; Welfare Check Hwy 12 MP 79/No Report;
GPD
Intoxication E Main St; Domestic Dispute West North 5th St; Traffic Offense S Florence; Disorderly N Myrtle; Traffic Offense W Main St; Abandoned Vehicle West North St; Custodial Interference East North 4th St.
