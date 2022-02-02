Dispatch Log image

Jan. 24 – Jan. 25, 2022

Monday, January 24

Grangeville/Riggins

Lost property Cottonwood area/No Report; Theft of vehicle White Bird/No Report – Civil; Harassment Mager Ln/No Report; Slide off Hwy 95 MP 240; Theft of scooter Riggins/No Report;

Kooskia/Elk City

Death Lee Rd/Report Taken; Parking problem Main St/Pending; Found property Hwy 12 MP 50/Report Taken; Runaway juvenile Lowry St/No Report; Residential burglary alarm Harris Ridge Rd/No Report; Welfare check Main St Elk City/No Report; Rockslide Hwy 12 MP 58/Transferred to Lewis Co; Medical Main St Kamiah; Traffic resulting in foot pursuit, resulted in the arrest of a 42 yoa Elk City male for Resisting/Obstructing/False Information/Ada County Warrant and Felony Malheur County Warrant (Oregon) Elk City; Injured deer Woodland Rd/Transferred to Fish & Game; Burglary Beaverslide/Report Taken; Medical American River Rd;

GPD

Medical S Idaho;

Tuesday, January 25

Grangeville/Riggins

Harassment Hwy 95 S Riggins/No Report; Abandoned vehicle Cooper St; Death Cow Creek Rd/Report Taken;

Kooskia/Elk City

Medical Main St Kooskia; Medical Friendship Ln; Report of neglected dogs Main St Elk City/No Report; Slide off Hwy 162 & Tram Rd/No Report; Suspicious activity Main St Kooskia/No Report; Agency assist Kooskia area/No Report; Vicious dog Esther St/Transferred to Tribal Police; Citizen dispute Main St/No Report – Civil; Violation of Protection Order Kamiah/Transferred to Lewis Co; Medical Leitch Creek Rd; Agency assist Lamtama Ln;

GPD

One vehicle non-injury accident Hwy 13 & Mt Idaho Grade; Automobile theft Grangeville;

Wednesday, January 26

Grangeville/Riggins

Medical Sundowner Ln; Medical Seven Devils Rd; Reckless driving Hwy 95 MP 258/Unable to Locate;

Kooskia/Elk City

Residential burglary alarm Harris Ridge Rd/No Report; Medical Mule Deer Dr; Juvenile problem Main St/No Report; Medical Wall Creek Rd; Vehicle blocking roadway Hwy 12 MP 73/Unable to Locate; Runaway juvenile Clear Creek Rd/No Report;

GPD

Traffic offense report Main St; Parking problem W N 3rd St;

Thursday, January 27

Grangeville/Riggins

One vehicle accident, non-injury, Hwy 13 MP 1/Report Taken; Found Property Cottonwood Area/No Report; Medical South Main St; Traffic Hazard Hwy 162 MP 15 Area/Unable to Locate; Prowler North 4th Ave/Transferred;

Kooskia/Elk City

Medical Caribel Rd; VIN Meadowlark Ln; Drugs Main St/No Report; Parking Problem Hwy 12 MP 97/No Report;

GPD

Assault North A St;

CPD

Animal Problem Bash St.

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments