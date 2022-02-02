Jan. 24 – Jan. 25, 2022
Monday, January 24
Grangeville/Riggins
Lost property Cottonwood area/No Report; Theft of vehicle White Bird/No Report – Civil; Harassment Mager Ln/No Report; Slide off Hwy 95 MP 240; Theft of scooter Riggins/No Report;
Kooskia/Elk City
Death Lee Rd/Report Taken; Parking problem Main St/Pending; Found property Hwy 12 MP 50/Report Taken; Runaway juvenile Lowry St/No Report; Residential burglary alarm Harris Ridge Rd/No Report; Welfare check Main St Elk City/No Report; Rockslide Hwy 12 MP 58/Transferred to Lewis Co; Medical Main St Kamiah; Traffic resulting in foot pursuit, resulted in the arrest of a 42 yoa Elk City male for Resisting/Obstructing/False Information/Ada County Warrant and Felony Malheur County Warrant (Oregon) Elk City; Injured deer Woodland Rd/Transferred to Fish & Game; Burglary Beaverslide/Report Taken; Medical American River Rd;
GPD
Medical S Idaho;
Tuesday, January 25
Grangeville/Riggins
Harassment Hwy 95 S Riggins/No Report; Abandoned vehicle Cooper St; Death Cow Creek Rd/Report Taken;
Kooskia/Elk City
Medical Main St Kooskia; Medical Friendship Ln; Report of neglected dogs Main St Elk City/No Report; Slide off Hwy 162 & Tram Rd/No Report; Suspicious activity Main St Kooskia/No Report; Agency assist Kooskia area/No Report; Vicious dog Esther St/Transferred to Tribal Police; Citizen dispute Main St/No Report – Civil; Violation of Protection Order Kamiah/Transferred to Lewis Co; Medical Leitch Creek Rd; Agency assist Lamtama Ln;
GPD
One vehicle non-injury accident Hwy 13 & Mt Idaho Grade; Automobile theft Grangeville;
Wednesday, January 26
Grangeville/Riggins
Medical Sundowner Ln; Medical Seven Devils Rd; Reckless driving Hwy 95 MP 258/Unable to Locate;
Kooskia/Elk City
Residential burglary alarm Harris Ridge Rd/No Report; Medical Mule Deer Dr; Juvenile problem Main St/No Report; Medical Wall Creek Rd; Vehicle blocking roadway Hwy 12 MP 73/Unable to Locate; Runaway juvenile Clear Creek Rd/No Report;
GPD
Traffic offense report Main St; Parking problem W N 3rd St;
Thursday, January 27
Grangeville/Riggins
One vehicle accident, non-injury, Hwy 13 MP 1/Report Taken; Found Property Cottonwood Area/No Report; Medical South Main St; Traffic Hazard Hwy 162 MP 15 Area/Unable to Locate; Prowler North 4th Ave/Transferred;
Kooskia/Elk City
Medical Caribel Rd; VIN Meadowlark Ln; Drugs Main St/No Report; Parking Problem Hwy 12 MP 97/No Report;
GPD
Assault North A St;
CPD
Animal Problem Bash St.
