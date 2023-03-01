Feb. 20–26, 2023
Monday, Feb. 20
Grangeville/Riggins
Reckless driving Hwy 95 MP 249/No Report; One vehicle noninjury accident E Main & Mt Idaho Grade Rd/Report Taken; Medical E Main & Mt Idaho Grade Rd;
Kooskia/Elk City
Welfare check Main St Kooskia/Unable to Locate; Rockslide Business Loop 12 & Toll Rd/Transferred to ITD; Rockslide Hwy 12 MP 109/Transferred to ITD; Barking dogs Chief Looking Glass Ln/No Report; One vehicle non-injury accident Hwy 14 MP 26/Transferred to ISP; 911 hangups Skyline Dr/No Report;
GPD
Loose cows Grangeville Truck Rt & Lukes Gulch Rd; Medical Maple Ct; Medical transfer St Joes; Commercial alarm E Main St;
Tuesday, Feb. 21
Grangeville/Riggins
911 hangups Heath Dr/No Report; Medical Dawn Dr; Dead deer needing picked up Seven Devils Rd/Transferred to Fish & Game; Vicious dog Vrieling Rd/No Report; One vehicle non-injury accident Hwy 95 MP 231/Report Taken; Pedestrian in the roadway Hwy 95 MP 243/Unable to Locate; Assault with a knife resulted in the arrest of a 30 yoa Kooskia male for Aggravated Battery River St White Bird; Citizen dispute Front St/No Report;
Kooskia/Elk City
Rocks in roadway Toll Rd/Transferred to ITD; Threatening Ping St/No Report; Medical Apple Ln; CPOR service Ping St; CPOR service Ping St; Contempt of court Ping St/No Report;
GPD
Agency assist E North 2nd St; Hit and run Elk St;
CPD
Medical transfer St Joes;
Wednesday, Feb. 22
Grangeville/Riggins
Citizen dispute Front St/No Report; Vin Inspection Cottonwood Butte Rd; Theft Mt Idaho Grade Rd/No Report; Vehicle vs Deer Hwy 95 MP 184.5/Report Taken;
Kooskia/Elk City
Trespassing View Rd/No Report; Rental problem Ridgewood Dr/No Report – Civil; Reckless driving Kidder Ridge/Unable to locate; Agency Assist Main St Stites/No Report;
GPD
Commercial alarm E Main St; Medical E North 2nd St; Medical North A St; Medical S College St; Theft South C St;
Thursday, Feb. 23
Grangeville/Riggins
One vehicle rollover Greencreek Rd & Rock Pit Rd/Report Taken; Accident w/Injuries Hwy 95 MP 180/Transferred to Adams Co; Medical N Main St Riggins; Reckless driving Old Pollock Rd/No Report; Medical Seven Devils Rd; Reckless driving Hwy 95 MP 246/No Report; Gas Skip Hoots Ln/No Report; Slide Off Hwy 95 MP 229/No Report; Reckless driving Hwy 95 MP 246/Unable to Locate; Domestic Dispute Mill Rd/No Report;
Kooskia/Elk City
Deliver Message South St Stites/No Report; Medical Pine Ave; Traffic stop Broadway Ave/resulted in citation issued to a 31yo Kooskia woman for Driving Without Privileges;
GPD
Welfare Check W Main St; Fire W Main St; Agency Assist North D St; Death Cunningham St;
CPD
Medical Transfer Cottonwood to Grangeville; Vin Inspection King St;
Friday, Feb. 24
Grangeville/Riggins
Suspicious activity Cemetery Rd/Unable to Locate; Citizen Assist Mager Ln/No Report; Reckless driving Hwy 95 & Johnston Cutoff/No Report; Vehicle fire Hwy 95 MP 205.5/Report Taken; Loose cows Hwy 95 MP 260; Traffic Hazard Hwy 95 MP 245/No Report; Medical S Main St Riggins;
Kooskia/Elk City
Citizen dispute Pleasant Valley Rd/No Report; Agency Assist Larch Rd/No Report; Medical Hwy 12 MP 68; Chimney fire American River Rd; Suspicious activity PFI Extension Rd/No Report; Medical Main St Elk City; Rocks in the roadway Hwy 12 MP 93/Transferred to ITD; Barking dogs Chief Looking Glass/Unable to Locate; Disorderly Dyke St/No Report;
GPD
Medical Transfer Grangeville to Kamiah; 911 hangup W Main St;
Saturday, Feb. 25
Grangeville/Riggins
Suspicious phone calls Keuterville Rd/No Report; Suspicious female Day Rd & Truck Route/No Report; Medical S Main St;
Kooskia/Elk City
Suspicious vehicle Main St Elk City/Unfounded; Medical Hwy 13 MP 13; Medical Hwy 13 Mp 13; Death Camas Vista/Report Taken; Assault Hwy 13 MP 10/Report Taken; Hit & Run Crash Pine Rd/Report Taken; Medical Sweeney Hill Rd; Harassment Woodland Rd/No Report; Medical Skyline Loop Rd; Traffic Stop Hwy 13 MP 23/Resulted in citation issued to a 30yo Kooskia man for Possession of Paraphernalia; Traffic Stop Main & 2nd St/Resulted in the arrest of a 54yo Kamiah woman for DUI and Open Container; Domestic Dispute Hwy 12 MP 71/Transferred to Nez Perce Tribe; Vehicle smoking Lambs Grade MP 2/No Report; Welfare Check Thenon St/No Report; Medical Sweeney Hill Rd; Harassment State St/No Report;
GPD
Medical West South 1st St; Juvenile Problem N State St;
Sunday, Feb. 26
Grangeville/Riggins
Injured Deer Crooked Rd/Transferred to Fish and Game; One vehicle roll-over accident Grangeville Salmon Rd MP 2/Report Taken; Welfare Check Hwy 95 MP 210/Unable to Locate; Slide Off Hwy 95 MP 233; Citizen Assist Grangeville Salmon Rd MP 7.5/No Report; Slick roads Hwy 13 MP 1-5/Transferred to ITD; Reckless driving Hwy 95 MP 275/Unable to Locate; Vehicle Vs Deer Hwy 95 MP 186.5;
Kooskia/Elk City
Suspicious vehicle Lambs Grade & Lukes Gulch/Unable to Locate; Medical Fountain St; Arrest Hwy 12 MP 68/Resulting in the arrest of a 42yo Kamiah man for an Idaho County Warrant; Welfare Check Fir Rd/No Report; Medical Motherlode Rd;
GPD
Fire Alarm West South 1st St.
