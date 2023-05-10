May 1–7, 2023
Monday, May 1
Grangeville/Riggins
Medical Bridge St White Bird; Medical Main St Riggins; Fish & Game violations Cottonwood area/Transferred to Fish & Game; Arrest of a 32 yoa Grangeville female for a Lewis County Warrant W Main St; Trespassing Salmon River Rd/No Report; Possible suicidal threats Holmes Crossing Rd/Unable to Locate; Reckless driving Hwy 95 MP 240/Transferred to ISP; Loose cows Hwy 95 MP 216; 911 hangups Hwy 95 N/No Report;
Kooskia/Elk City
Medical Idaho St; Medical Larradon Dr; Missing person x2, located & OK, Kooskia area/No Report; Deer needing dispatched Big Cedar/Transferred to Fish & Game; Welfare check Ridgewood Dr/No Report; One vehicle non-injury accident Crooked River Rd MP 8/Pending; Trespassing Ping St/No Report - Civil; Report of possible DUI Ridgewood Dr/Unable to Locate; Reckless driving Leitch Creek/No Report; Welfare check Skyline Dr/No Report; Report of illegal logging Hwy 12 MP 90/Transferred to Forest Service; Grass fire Shenandoah Subdivision; Theft Wild Plum Ln/Report Taken;
GPD
Medical N Myrtle St; Harassment South Scott St; Trespassing W Main St;
CPD
Suicide threats Broadway Ave; Medical Broadway Ave;
Tuesday, May 2
Grangeville/Riggins
Medical S Main St Riggins; Suspicious activity Slate Creek Rd/No Report; Reckless driving complaint resulted in the arrest of a 26 yoa Spokane Valley, WA male for Excessive DUI/Open Container Hwy 95 MP 250;
Kooskia/Elk City
Loose dog Pine Ave/No Report; Abandoned vehicle Cedar Mill Rd; Medical Idaho St Kooskia; Death Beaverslide Rd; Citizen dispute Fall Ave/No Report; Suspicious phone calls Hwy 162/Pending; Deliver message Idaho St/No Report; Barking dogs Airport Rd Kamiah/No Report; Medical Gibler Rd Kamiah; Assault Hwy 13 MP 24/Report Taken; Loose chickens Olive Branch Rd/No Report; Juvenile problem East St; Report of loud music Main St Clearwater/No Report; Medical Pine Rd; Theft of automobile Fir Rd/No Report – Civil;
GPD
Citizen dispute North C St; Report of speeders South D & Elk St; Barking dogs N Hall St;
CPD
Medical transfer Kootenai; Agency assist Lewiston St; Medical Foster Ave;
Wednesday, May 3
Grangeville/Riggins
Medical Little Salmon Overlook; Disorderly Mill Rd White Bird/No Report; Welfare check resulted in the arrest of a 30 yoa White Bird male for Possession of Methamphetamines/Disturbing the Peace Chrane Hill Ln White Bird; Medical S Main St Riggins; Drug paraphernalia found Seven Devils Rd/Report Taken; Agency assist Race Creek Rd/No Report; Disabled vehicle Stites Rd & Lukes Gulch Rd; VIN Mt Idaho Grade Rd; Property damage Hwy 95 S/Pending;
Kooskia/Elk City
Missing person Kamiah area/No Report; Medical Hwy 162 MP 19; Abandoned vehicle Hwy 13 MP 9; Medical Pheasant Dr; Vandalism Ping St/No Report – Civil; Report of neglected dogs Kim Place/No Report; Medical American River Rd; Disabled vehicle Woodland & Beaverslide Rd; Trespassing Hwy 13 MP 13/No Report; Cow problem Hwy 12; Death Paradise Campground area/Pending;
GPD
Loud music Scott St; Medical transfer Airport Rd;
CPD
Suicide threats 1st South St;
Thursday, May 4
Grangeville/Riggins
Medical Keuterville Rd; Traffic resulted in the cite and release of a 63 yoa Tulalip, WA for Possession of Marijuana/Possession of Paraphernalia Hwy 95 MP 238; Rocks in roadway Hwy 13 MP 7-10/Transferred to ITD; Mental Problems W Main St/No Report; One vehicle noninjury accident Old Hwy 95/Transferred to ISP; Utility Problem Rapid River/No Report;
Kooskia/Elk City
Harassment Hwy 13 MP 24/No Report; Tree partially blocking the roadway Hwy 12 MP 89/Transferred to ITD; Theft Simler Ln/No Report – Civil; Harassment Ping St/No Report; Property Damage S Main St/Resulted in Citation issued to a 37yo Kooskia man for Battery, Malicious Injury to Property, and Disturbing the Peace; Harassment S Main St/No Report; Controlled Burn Clearcreek Rd;
GPD
Medical N Myrtle St; Loose Dog Hwy 13 & Truck Route; Disorderly W Main St; Medical N Myrtle St;
Friday, May 5
Grangeville/Riggins
Medical N Main St Riggins; Suspicious vehicle Prairie Rd & Day Rd/Unable to Locate; Theft Old Hwy 95/Report Taken; Reckless Driving Hwy 95 MP 187/No Report; Recovered Vehicle Hwy 12 & Hwy 13 Intersection; Theft Summer Breeze Ln/No Report; Suspicious vehicle Hwy 95 MP 236/No Report; Medical S Main St Riggins; Trespassing Greencreek Rd/No Report; Arrest Hwy 95 MP 203/Resulted in the arrest of a 57yo Grangeville woman for a Felony Warrant out of Nez Perce County, Possession of Meth and citation issued for Possession of Marijuana and Possession of Paraphernalia; Medical S Main St Riggins; Medical Reservation Line Rd; Drugs Big Salmon Rd/Resulted in the arrest of a 23yo Boise man for Possession of Fentanyl; Drugs Big Salmon Rd/Resulted in the arrest of a 36yo Caldwell man for Possession of Cocaine; DUI Big Salmon Rd/Resulted in the arrest of a 27yo Riggins man for DUI, citation issued for Speeding; DUI Main St Riggins/Resulted in the arrest of a 34yo Texas man for DUI; Suspicious noise Old Pollock Rd/Unfounded;
Kooskia/Elk City
Medical Skyline Dr; Medical Skyline Dr; Medical Clearwater St; Welfare Check Sears Creek Rd/Located & Ok; Medical Nez Perce St; DWP Hwy 12 MP 80/Resulted in citation issued to a 32yo Montana man for Driving Without Privileges, No Proof of Insurance, and Fail to Renew Registration; Domestic Dispute Battle Ridge Rd/No Report;
GPD
Suspicious male W Main St; Parking Problem Lake St & South A St; Medical Hwy 13 MP 1;
CPD
Civil Standby North St; Suspicious male Bash St; Suicide Threat 1st South St;
Saturday, May 6
Grangeville/Riggins
Disorderly Big Salmon Rd/Unfounded; Medical Big Salmon Rd; Drugs Big Salmon Rd/Resulted in citation issued to a 41yo New Meadows woman for Possession of Marijuana and Possession of Paraphernalia; Intoxication Shorts Bar/Resulted in 6 Minor in Consumption citations issued; Found Property Main St Riggins/No Report – Property Returned; Drugs Aces Pl/Resulted in citation issued to a 42yo Riggins man for Possession of Marijuana and Possession of Paraphernalia; Drugs N Main St Riggins/Resulted in citation issued to a 67yo Oregon woman for Possession of Marijuana and Possession of Paraphernalia; Disorderly Big Salmon Rd/Resulted in the arrest of a 53yo McCall man for Resisting and Obstructing, and Open Container; Drugs Main St Riggins/Resulted in the arrest of a 26yo Nez Perce man for Nez Perce County Warrant, citation issued for Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Paraphernalia and Open Container; Disorderly Main St Riggins/No Report; Reckless Driving Hwy 95 MP 270/Transferred to ISP; Accident w/Injuries Meadow Creek Rd/Transferred to ISP; Traffic Stop Main St Riggins/Resulted in citation issued to a 45yo Riggins man for No Proof of Insurance, Fail to Renew Registration, and Fictitious Display of License Plates; Abandoned Vehicle Hwy 95 MP 254/Transferred to ISP; Loose Cows Hwy 95 MP 216/Owners advised; Juvenile Problem Main St Riggins/Report Taken; Agency Assist Shorts Bar/No Report; Arrest Main St Riggins/Resulted in the arrest of a 38yo Nampa man for a Canyon County Warrant and Public Intoxication in a Highway; DUI Main St Riggins/Resulted in the arrest of a 22yo Grangeville woman for DUI; DUI Hwy 95 MP 194/Resulted in the arrest of a 19yo Oregon man for DUI; DUI Hwy 95 MP 187/Resulted in the arrest of an 18yo Middleton man for DUI; Attempt to Locate Grangeville to Riggins/Located & Ok;
Kooskia/Elk City
Traffic Hazard Pine Rd/No Report; Reckless Driving Sally Ann Rd/Resulted in citation issued to a 59yo Stites man for Reckless Driving; Accident w/Injuries Lukes Gulch Rd/Report Taken; Missing Person Hwy 12 MP 142/Transferred to ISP; Fire Toll Rd;
GPD
Utility Problem Main & Idaho St; Prowler South B St; Fire South C St; Suspicious vehicle East South St; Agency Assist North B St; Suicide Threat South E St;
Sunday, May 7
Grangeville/Riggins
Medical Shorts Bar; Medical Hwy 95 MP 200; Harassment Syringa Dr/No Report; Loose Horse Hwy 95 MP 259/Unable to Locate;
Kooskia/Elk City
Harassment Glenwood Rd/No Report – Civil; Theft Barn Rd/Resulted in the arrest of a 16yo Kamiah man for Grand Theft and Burglary; Assault Riggins Area/No Report;
GPD
Medical East North 2nd St; Juvenile Problem W Main St; Loose Dog West North 6th St; Communications W Main St;
CPD
Citizen Dispute Lewiston St; Medical Transfer to Lewiston.
