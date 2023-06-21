June 12-18, 2023
Monday, June 12
Grangeville/Riggins
Traffic resulted in the arrest of a 37 yoa Grangeville male for DUI Hwy 95 MP 240; Loose horses Meadow Grass Loop Rd; Medical Shuck Creek Rd; Welfare check Osprey Ln/No Report; Custodial interference resulted in the cite and release of a 24 yoa Grangeville male for Malicious Injury to Property, Trespassing & Disturbing the Peace Poor Farm Rd; One vehicle injury accident resulted in the cite and release of a 24 yoa Grangeville male for Reckless Driving Poor Farm Rd; Citizen contact resulted in the arrest of a 60 yoa White Bird male for an Adams County Warrant Hwy 95 MP 191; Loose cows Hwy 95 MP 247; Rockslide/mudslide Hwy 95 MP 195/Transferred to ITD;
Kooskia/Elk City
Welfare check Glenwood & Cochran Dr/Unable to Locate; Medical West St Stites; 911 pocket dials Main & East St Stites/No Report; Medical American River Rd; VIN Hwy 12 MP 74; Reckless driving Hwy 12 MP 73/No Report; VIN Hwy 12 MP 67; Agency assist Kooskia/No Report; Welfare check Hwy 12 MP 78/No Report; Possible overdose Dike St Kooskia/No Report; Arrest of a 72 yoa Stites male for Lewd Conduct w/ a Minor Under 16 Main St Stites; Overlength violation Lukes Gulch Rd; Citizen contact resulted in the arrest of a 36 yoa Tonopah, NV male for Possession of Methamphetamines/Possession of Paraphernalia/Possession of Marijuana/Possession of Stolen Property Hwy 12 MP 79; Residential alarm Hill St/No Report;
GPD
Loose dog N Junction St; Neighbor dispute over property Crooks St; Parking problem W N 2nd St; Lockout W Main St; Reckless driving Main & Florence;
Tuesday, June 13
Grangeville/Riggins
Medical Church & Lewiston St Cottonwood; Noninjury two vehicle accident Hwy 95 MP 206.5/Report Taken; Medical Main St Riggins; Report of a battery resulted in the cite and release of a 30 yoa Riggins male for Battery/Malicious Injury to Property/DWP/Violation of a No Contact Order S Main St; Domestic dispute N Main St Riggins/No Report; Medical S Main St Riggins; Injury motorcycle accident Big Salmon Rd MP 3/Report Taken;
Kooskia/Elk City
Disorderly N Main St Kooskia; Medical Friendship Ln; Welfare check Elk St/No Report; Abandoned vehicle Ridgewood Dr; Drug activity Broadway Ave/No Report; Missing person, located, Glenwood Rd/No Report; Medical Hwy 12 MP 67;
GPD
Disorderly Lake St; Attempted burglary N State St; Loose dogs Hill St; Drug paraphernalia found N State St; Extra patrol N State & Junction; Citizen assist E Main St; Medical E N 2nd St; Loose dog W Main St;
CPD
Medical transfer St Marys;
Wednesday, June 14
Grangeville/Riggins
Loose dogs Poor Farm Rd/Pending; Abandoned vehicle Grangeville Salmon Rd; Citizen dispute Division St Ferdinand/No Report; Trespassing Hwy 95 MP 216/No Report; Medical Cow Creek Rd;
Kooskia/Elk City
Harassment Lukes Gulch Rd/No Report; Missing person, located, Harpster Dr/No Report; Agency assist Lukes Gulch Rd; Abandoned vehicle Hwy 13 MP 13; Disorderly subject Main & Broadway St/Transferred to Tribal Police; Disabled vehicle Hwy 12 MP 132/No Report; Reckless driving Hwy 12 MP 145/No Report; Parking problem Broadway & Hwy 13; Medical Main St Kooskia; Citizen dispute Mattoon Rd/No Report; Suspicious activity Front St/Unable to Locate; Disabled vehicle Hwy 12 MP 150; Deliver message Rocky Mountain Way;
GPD
Suspicious activity South E St; Report of a stolen vehicle resulted in the cite and release of a 30 yoa Grangeville male for Operating a Vehicle w/ out Consent North C St; Theft E North 4th St; Burglary W N 5th St;
CPD
Trespassing Airport Rd;
Thursday, June 15
Grangeville/Riggins
Medical Monastery Rd; Welfare check N Main St Riggins/No Report; Cougar report Hwy 95 & Fenn Rd; Possible DUI Deer Creek Rd/Unable to Locate; Harassment Church St Riggins/No Report;
Kooskia/Elk City
Medical Hwy 162; Citizen dispute Lawyers Creek Dyke Rd; Medical 1st St Kamiah; Barking dogs Chief Looking Glass Ln/No Report; Vicious dog Main St Kooskia/No Report; Fire Hwy 12 MP 170; Vicious dog Trenary Rd/No Report; Medical Hwy 13 MP 13; Agency assist resulted in the arrest of a 54 yoa Grangeville male for Attempted Strangulation & Domestic Battery Mt Idaho Grade Rd; Welfare check Mt Idaho Grade Rd/No Report;
GPD
Medical Nez Perce St; Parking problem E N St; Loose dog Hwy 13 MP 1; Theft North C St; Abandoned vehicle E Main St; Welfare check E South 5th St; Welfare check E South 5th St; Citizen dispute E South 5th St;
Friday, June 16
Grangeville/Riggins
iPhone automated crash detection alert, cell phone fell off back of vehicle, no accident found Greencreek & Eckert Rd/No Report; Medical N Main St Riggins; Domestic dispute Hidden Springs Circle/No Report; Medical Ashley Pl; Injury motorcycle accident S Main St Riggins; Medical Cheyenne Dr; Disabled vehicle East St & Hwy 95 Business; Reckless driving Hwy 95 MP 256/No Report; Medical Radar Rd; Juvenile problem Main St Riggins/No Report; Disorderly River St White Bird/No Report;
Kooskia/Elk City
One vehicle noninjury accident Hwy 12 MP 115/Report Taken; Medical Broadway Ave; VIN Main St Kooskia; Emergency beacon, accidental activation, Moose Creek area/No Report; Juvenile problem Main St Stites/No Report; Harassment Dixie area/No Report; Disabled vehicle Hwy 12 MP 92;
GPD
Disabled vehicle Main & College St; Extra patrol Elm St; Juvenile problem N Myrtle St;
CPD
Burglary Lewiston St;
Saturday, June 17
Grangeville/Riggins
Domestic dispute Main St Riggins/No Report; Commercial alarm Keuterville Rd/No Report; Reckless driving Hwy 95 MP 267/Unable to Locate; Medical Radar Rd; Custodial interference Well St Riggins/No Report; Reckless driving Hwy 95 MP 222/No Report; Loose cows Hwy 95 & Johnston Cutoff Rd; Traffic resulted in the cite and release of a 43 yoa Butte, MT male for Possession of Marijuana/Possession of Paraphernalia/DWP Hwy 95 MP 234; Traffic resulted in the cite and release of a 39 yoa Bozeman, MT female for Possession of Marijuana/Possession of Paraphernalia Hwy 95 MP 222; Traffic resulted in the cite and release of a 30 yoa Everett, WA female for Possession of Marijuana/Possession of Paraphernalia Hwy 95 MP 216; Traffic resulted in the arrest of a 26 yoa Lewiston male for a Nez Perce County Warrant Hwy 95 MP 240;
Kooskia/Elk City
Citizen dispute Hwy 12 MP 74/No Report; Welfare check Clearcreek Rd/No Report; Citizen dispute Falcon Ridge Rd/No Report; Fire, controlled burn Ridgewood Dr; Theft of automobile Lukes Gulch Rd/No Report – Civil;
GPD
Traffic resulted in the cite and release of a 25 yoa Findlay, OH female for Possession of Marijuana/Possession of Paraphernalia Hwy 95 & Truck Route; Utility problem Main St; Fender bender Hwy 95 N; Medical N Myrtle St;
Sunday, June 18
Grangeville/Riggins
Disabled vehicle Old Hwy 7; Abandoned vehicle Hwy 162 MP 9; Agency assist Radar Rd; Vehicle vs rock Hwy 95 MP 201.5/Report Taken; Grass fire Pollock Rd Riggins; Asotin County Warrant arrest of a 28 yoa Cottonwood male King St; Report of animal abuse Big Salmon Rd/No Report; Welfare check Hwy 95 MP 234/No Report; Loose cows Hwy 95 MP 227;
Kooskia/Elk City
Rocks in roadway Hwy 12 MP 170/Transferred to ITD; Medical Elk Summit Rd MP 1; Reports of a possible DUI resulted in the arrest of a 29 yoa Kooskia male for DUI and also cited for Injury to a Child X2, Contempt of Court X4 and Failure to Install Ignition Interlock Device Hwy 12 MP 67; Medical Front St Kooskia; Abandoned vehicle Main & Broadway; Citizen dispute Jefferson Dr/No Report;
CPD
Barking dogs East St.
