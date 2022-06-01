May 23 – 29, 2022
Monday, May 23
Grangeville/Riggins
Medical Nine Pipe Lane; Disorderly Cash Ln/No Report; Medical Water St White Bird;
Kooskia/Elk City
Medical S Peach St Kamiah; One vehicle noninjury accident Trenary Rd/Report Taken; Traffic resulted in the cite and release of a 19 yoa Glenwood Spring, CO male for Possession of Paraphernalia/Possession of Marijuana Hwy 12 MP 74;
GPD
Parking problem W N 6th St; Parking problem Cunningham St; Two vehicle fender bender N Myrtle St; Juvenile problem South St;
Tuesday, May 24
Grangeville/Riggins
Theft of trailer River St/No Report – Civil; Medical River St White Bird; Fire Hwy 95 S;
Kooskia/Elk City
Suspicious activity Red River Rd/No Report; Report of dogs running at large Depot St/No Report; Found property Main St Kooskia; Report of overlength trailer Lukes Gulch/Unable to Locate; Medical West St Stites;
GPD
City ordinance violations Hill St; House check N State; Fraud Scott St;
CPD
VIN Main & Front St; Medical transfer Airport Rd;
Wednesday, May 25
Grangeville/Riggins
Dumpster fire Lukes Gulch & Prairie Rd; Medical Mt Idaho Loop Rd; Reckless driving Hwy 95 SB/No Report; Medical Graves Creek Rd; 911 hangup Pas Mountain Rd/Unfounded; Found property Chair Creek area;
Kooskia/Elk City
Welfare check on missing Hwy 12 MP 115/No Report; Slide off Ohara Rd/No Report; VIN Kooskia area/No Report; Domestic dispute Horizon Ln/No Report; Deliver message Clearcreek Rd; Medical View Rd; Report of dogs at large E Pine Ave/No Report; Vicious dogs State St/No Report; Child abuse Adams Grade Rd/Report Taken; Agency assist Hwy 12; Medical Long Bluff Rd; CPOR service Horizon Ln; 911 hangups Kamiah/Transferred to Lewis County; Abandoned vehicle towed Hwy 13 MP 18; Suspicious activity E Pine Ave/No Report; Medical Esther St; Agency assist 3rd St Kamiah; Citizen dispute Timber Ridge/No Report;
GPD
Extra patrol South D St; Suicide attempt North B St; Two vehicle fender bender W Main St; Suspicious activity S Idaho Ave; Medical South D St; Welfare check South E St;
CPD
Domestic dispute Talkington St; Intoxication Talkington St;
Thursday, May 26
Grangeville/Riggins
Agency assist Keuterville Ct/No Report; Suspicious activity Main St Riggins/No Report; Suicide threats Big Salmon Rd/No Report; Reckless driving resulted in the arrest of a 56 yoa Riggins, ID male for DUI Big Salmon Rd; Deer vs vehicle Hwy 95 MP 186/No Report; Suspicious activity Main St Riggins/Pending; Medical Big Salmon Rd; Medical River St White Bird; Medical Lukes Gulch Rd; Medical Aces Place; Fish and Game Market Rd/Transferred to Fish and Game;
Kooskia/Elk City
Vicious dog Cochran Dr/No Report; Fraud Meadow Lake Rd/Report Taken; Traffic Offense Hwy 12 MP 122/Resulted in citation issued to 19yo California man for Reckless Driving; Medical Elk Creek Rd; Traffic Offense Hwy 12 MP 7/No Report; Agency Assist Pine Ridge Subdivision/Unable to Locate; Trespassing Chief Looking Glass Ln/No Report; Medical Pleasant Valley Rd; Lightning Strike Fire Hwy 12 MP 77; Medical Broadway Ave;
GPD
Traffic Offense North D St; Citizen Assist Cunningham St; Medical East North 2nd St;
CPD
Medical Transfer to Lewiston;
Friday, May 27
Grangeville/Riggins
Vehicle vs Rock Hwy 95 MP 221/Report Taken; Harassment Chinook Circle/Report Taken; Theft Deer Creek Rd/Report Taken; Citizen Assist Volmer St/Report Taken; Theft Hwy 95 MP 185.2/No Report; Traffic Offense Slate Creek Rd/No Report; Unsecure Premise Cottonwood Butte Rd; Weapons Offense Main St Riggins/Resulted in the arrest of 50 yo New Meadows man for Pedestrian Under the Influence and Attempted Burglary; Drugs Hwy 95 MP 204/Resulted in the arrest of a 32yo Texas man for Possession of Marijuana and Paraphernalia; Extra Patrol Lodge St; Medical Main St Grangeville;
Kooskia/Elk City
Drugs Church Canyon Rd/Resulted in citation issued to 49yo Kamiah woman for Possession of Marijuana and Paraphernalia; Disabled Vehicle Hwy 12 MP 72/No Report; Loose Cows Woodland Rd/No Report; Accident w/Damages Leitch Creek Rd/Report Taken; Citizen Dispute Main St Kooskia/No Report; Drugs Hwy 12 MP 161/Resulted in arrest of 44yo Montana man for Possession of LSD, Methamphetamine and Paraphernalia and resulted in citation issued to 37yo Montana woman for Possession of Marijuana; Traffic Offense Hwy 12 MP 159; Parking Problem Main St Stites/No Report; Traffic Offense Hwy 12 MP 162; Drugs Hwy 12 MP 162/Resulted in citation issued to 36yo Washington woman for Possession of Marijuana and Paraphernalia; Theft Hill St/No Report; Drugs Hwy 12 MP 159/Resulted in citation issued to a Utah man for Possession of Marijuana; Fraud Hwy 13 MP 13/Report Taken; Traffic Offense Hwy 12 MP 162; Traffic Offense Hwy 12 MP 158.5/No Report; Drugs Hwy 12 MP 158/Resulted in the arrest of a 32yo Montana man for Possession of Psilocybin Mushrooms and Paraphernalia; Medical Main St Kooskia;
GPD
Welfare Check West Main St;
Saturday, May 28
Grangeville/Riggins
Disabled Vehicle Big Salmon Rd/No Report; Medical Cove Rd; Medical Hwy 13 MP 4; Flooding Rapid River Rd/Transferred to Road Department; Disabled Vehicle Hwy 95 MP 194/No Report; Loose Dogs Old White Bird Grade/Unable to Locate; Welfare Check White Bird Area/No Report;
Kooskia/Elk City
Boating Problem Hwy 12 MP 68/Report Taken; Medical Elk St; Traffic Hazard Toll Rd/No Report; Agency Assist Hwy 12 MP 159/Transferred; Domestic Dispute Depot St/No Report; Drugs Hwy 12 MP 158.5/Resulted in citation issued to 32yo Montana man for Speeding and citation issued to 46yo Montana man for Possession of Marijuana and Paraphernalia; Elder Abuse Red Fir Rd/Report Taken; Disabled Vehicle Hwy 12 MP 138.5/No Report; Domestic Dispute South Main St/No Report; Suicide Threat Clear Creek Rd/Report Taken; Disabled Vehicle Hwy 14 MP 25/No Report; Attempt to Locate Kooskia Area/Unable to Locate; Hwy 12 MP 156/Resulted in citation issued to 19yo Montana man for Possession of Marijuana and Paraphernalia and a 21yo Montana woman for Possession of Marijuana and Paraphernalia; Drugs Hwy 12 MP 161/Report Taken; Traffic Offense Woodland Rd/Unable to Locate; Drugs Hwy 12 MP 161/Resulted in citation issued to 27yo Washington man for Possession of Marijuana; Animal Problem Depot St/Resulted in citation issued to 46yo Kooskia female for Dog at Large; Suspicious person Hwy 13 MP 14.5/Report Taken; Traffic Offense Indian Church Rd/Unable to Locate; Medical Main St Stites; Traffic Hazard Hwy 13 MP 15/Transferred to ITD; Domestic Dispute S Main St/Report Taken; Traffic Offense Hwy 12 MP 71/Unable to Locate;
GPD
Threatening Crooks St; Loose Dog North D St; Domestic Dispute South E St;
Sunday, May 29
Grangeville/Riggins
Medical Radar Rd; Suspicious Radar Rd/Report Taken; Vehicle vs Rock Hwy 95 MP 212/Transferred to ISP; Suicide Threat Big Salmon Rd/No Report; Rocks in the roadway Hwy 95 MP 230 to 223/Transferred to ITD; Communications Shingle Creek Rd/No Report; Mental Problems Hwy 95 Mp 224/No Report; Weapons Offense Big Salmon Rd/Unable to Locate; Parking Problem Main St Riggins/No Report; Welfare Check Hwy 95 MP 212/Transferred; Traffic Offense Rapid River Rd/No Report;
Kooskia/Elk City
Theft Buffalo Gulch Rd/No Report; Theft Ridgewood Drive/Report Taken; Traffic Offense Hwy 13 MP 13/Unable to Locate; Drugs Hwy 12 MP 139/Resulted in citations issued to three Montana men for Possession of Marijuana and Paraphernalia; Medical Red Fir Rd; Domestic Dispute S Main St/Report Taken; Missing Person Maggies Butte/Located and Ok; Medical Main St Stites; Traffic Offense Esther St/Resulted in citation to 47yo Kooskia female for No Proof of Insurance; Traffic Offense State St/Report Taken;
GPD
Accident w/Damages West South 1st St; Extra Patrol South E St; Unsecure Premise Hwy 95 MP 240; Citizen Dispute North Idaho Ave; Communications North A St;
CPD
Medical Transfer to Lewiston.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.