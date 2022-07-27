July 18 – July 24, 2022
Monday, July 18
Grangeville/Riggins
Theft Cooper St White Bird/Report Taken; Two vehicle fender bender River St White Bird/No Report; Citizen dispute Main St Riggins/Report Taken; Medical Rapid River Rd; Welfare check Slate Creek Rd/Pending; Reckless driver Hwy 95 MP 195 SB/Transferred to Adams County; Possible DUI Hwy 95 MP 218/No Report; Traffic resulted in the cite and release of a 27 yoa Kamiah male for DWP Hwy 95 MP 241; Fireworks Big Salmon Rd/No Report; Traffic resulted in the arrest of a 63 yoa Council male for DUI Hwy 95 MP 214;
Kooskia/Elk City
Agency assist Willow Dr Kamiah; Injury one vehicle rollover Woodland Rd/Report Taken; Residential alarm Hobart Rd/No Report; Trespassing Simler Rd/Report Taken; Burglary Santiam Elk City area/Pending; Burglary Hwy 14 MP 34.5/Pending; Trespassing Erickson Ridge Rd/Pending; Hayfield on fire Hawthorn Ln; Suspicious activity Mill St/No Report; Medical Clearcreek Rd;
GPD
Parking problem E N St; Medical S State St; Escort Gville; Abandoned vehicle W Main St; Report of dog locked in car South E St; Found wallet Greenacres Ln;
CPD
Medical Gilmore St; VIN Lewiston St; Medical transfer Lewiston St;
Tuesday, July 19
Grangeville/Riggins
Theft Hammer Creek area/Pending; Rental problem Hwy 95 MP 240/No Report; Medical Salmon River; Report of overlength vehicle Lukes Gulch/No Report; Hit and run Hwy 95 MP 205/Report Taken; Report of damaged road sign Hwy 95 MP 237/Transferred to Road Dept;
Kooskia/Elk City
Medical Front St; Vandalism Jericho Rd/Report Taken; Abandoned vehicle Lee Rd/No Report – Civil; Reckless driving Hwy 12 MP 74/No Report; Wanted person Broadway Ave/Pending; Burglary Elk Summit area/Pending; Found property FS Rd 286 & FS Rd 753/No Report; Medical Larradon Dr; Medical Beaverslide Rd; Traffic resulted in the cite and release of a 38 yoa Stites female for DWP/Fail to Carry License Lukes Gulch; Fire Elk Summit/Transferred to FS; Non-injury two vehicle accident FS RD 569/Report Taken; Traffic resulted in the cite and release of a 49 yoa Trail, OR for Reckless Driving Hwy 12 MP 83; Injury one vehicle accident Elk City area/Report Taken; Citizen dispute Motherlode Rd/No Report;
GPD
Loose dog Grangeville; Skunk issue Cunningham St; Theft E Main St; Citizen assist N State St; Theft 2nd St; Parking problem Hill St;
Wednesday, July 20
Grangeville/Riggins
Disabled vehicle Mt Idaho Grade Rd; Injury deer vs motorcycle Hwy 95 MP 219/Report Taken; Threatening resulted in the cite and release of a 79 yoa White Bird male for Possession of Paraphernalia Slate Creek Rd; Welfare check Hwy 95 MP 207/No Report; Medical Greencreek Rd; Horses running down Hwy 95 MP 255; Threatening Graves Creek Rd/Report Taken;
Kooskia/Elk City
Suspicious Hwy 12 MP 67/No Report; Possible domestic dispute East St Stites/No Report; Medical Hawthorn Ln; Report of suspicious vehicle resulting in the cite and release of a 32 yoa Kamiah female for Possession of Paraphernalia Shenandoah Dr; Citizen assist Cochran Dr/No Report – Civil; Medical Lukes Gulch Rd; Fender bender Main St Kooskia/No Report; Report of dog being poisoned Main St Elk City/No Report; Medical Liberty Reach Rd; Citizen dispute Main St Stites/No Report; Fraud Cashway Rd/No Report; Burglary Hwy 14 MP 37/Report Taken; Welfare check Franklin Dr/No Report; Domestic dispute Larch Rd/Unfounded; Barking dogs Black Diamond Ln/No Report;
GPD
Vagrancy N Myrtle St; Citizen assist E N 2nd St; Domestic dispute resulted in the arrest of a 32 yoa Grangeville female for Felony Domestic Battery S College;
Thursday, July 21
Grangeville/Riggins
Abandoned vehicle Lyons Camp Rd/No Report; Medical Hwy 95 N; Suspicious Hwy 95 MP 216/No Report; Injury motorcycle accident Fish Hatchery Rd/Report Taken; Welfare check S Main St Riggins/No Report; Accident w/Injuries Lucile Rd/No Report; Accident w/Damages Hwy 95 MP 234/Report Taken;
Kooskia/Elk City
Agency assist Hwy 12 MP 61.5; Medical Franklin Dr; Loose cows Hill St; Suspicious activity resulted in the arrest of a 32 yoa Kamiah female for Possession of Marijuana/Possession of Paraphernalia/Littering Beaverslide Rd; Accident w/Damages Hwy 12 MP 69/Transferred to Nez Perce Tribal Police; Suspicious male Front St/No Report; Citizen Dispute Pine Rd/No Report; Medical Main St Elk City; Welfare Check Appaloosa Dr/Transferred to Nez Perce Tribal Police;
GPD
Abandoned vehicle S Idaho Ave; Medical W S 1st St; Medical N Myrtle St; Medical E Main St; Commercial alarm W Main St; Suspicious male N B St; Citizen Dispute South E St; Medical W N 2nd St; Extra Patrol N Idaho Ave;
Friday, July 22
Grangeville/Riggins
Traffic Offense Hwy 95 MP 267/Unable to Locate; Extra Patrol Graves Creek Rd; Animal Noise Fish Hatchery Rd/No Report; Trespassing Lower Ranch Dr/Report Taken; Two vehicle injury crash Hwy 13 MP 3/Transferred to ISP; Custodial Interference White Bird Area/No Report; Suspicious male Lukes Gulch Rd/No Report;
Kooskia/Elk City
Traffic Hazard Hwy 14 MP 46/No Report; Medical Old Barn Ln; Parking Problem Broadway & Ping St/No Report; Farm Equipment Escort Hwy 12 MP 78/No Report; Medical Winter Ave; Burglary Newsome Creek Rd/Report Taken; Agency Assist Main St Stites/No Report; Agency Assist Hwy 12 MP 61.5/No Report; Animal Problem Franklin Dr/No Report; Burglary Hwy 14 MP 34.5/Report Taken; Fraud Simler Rd/No Report; Welfare Check Green Creek Ln/No Report; Medical Hwy 12 MP 161;
GPD
Harassing phone calls West North 6th St; Parking Problem Cunningham St; Medical Washington Ave; Accident w/Damages South E St; DUI N State St; Citizen Dispute N State St;
CPD
Medical Transfer Cottonwood to Grangeville; Citizen Assist 1st S St;
Saturday, July 23
Grangeville/Riggins
Medical Camas Rd; Medical Radar Rd; Drowning Pine Bar Area/Report Taken; Hay bale in the roadway Hwy 95 MP 243/No Report; Accident w/Damages Main St Riggins/Resulted in citation issued to 38yo Riggins man for leaving the scene of an Accident and Failure to notify of an Accident; Disorderly male Riggins City Park/Resulted in trespass issued to 38yo Riggins man; Suspicious male Long Haul Rd/No Report;
Kooskia/Elk City
Traffic Offense Hwy 12 MP 66/Unable to Locate; Controlled Burn Battle Ridge Rd; Citizen Assist Powell Campground/Transferred to FS; Agency Assist Hill St/No Report; Traffic Offense Woodland Rd/Resulted in citation issued to 41yo Kooskia man for Reckless Driving and No Proof of Insurance; Slide Off Burpee Mountain/No Report; DUI Esther St/Resulted in the arrest of a 54yo Kooskia woman for DUI, Possession of Marijuana and Possession of Paraphernalia; Theft Hill St/Resulted in arrest of 44yo California woman for DUI and Open Container; Burn barrel fire North St Stites;
GPD
Extra Patrol N Junction; Medical S Hall St; 911 hangup N Idaho Ave; Medical W Main St;
Sunday, July 24
Grangeville/Riggins
Theft View Rd/Report Taken; Accident w/damages Hwy 95 MP 237/No Report; Accident w/Damages Hwy 95 MP 193.5/Report Taken; Drugs Hwy 95 MP 243/Resulted in citation issued to 23yo Washington man for Possession of Marijuana and Possession of Paraphernalia; Burglary Squaw Creek Rd/Report Taken;
Kooskia/Elk City
Suicide Threat Ferguson Rd/Resulted in the arrest of 50yo Harpster man for Resist/Obstruct and Willful disobedience of a Court Order; Threatening Little Smith Creek Rd/No Report; Theft Hill St/Report Taken; Medical Pine Rd; Medical Hwy 162 MP 16; Traffic Offense Hwy 13 MP 22/Resulted in citation issued to 69yo Harpster woman for Open Container; Accident w/Damages Hill St/No Report; Citizen Dispute Hill St/Resulted in citation issued to 18yo Nezperce man for Resist/Obstruct and Malicious Injury to Property; Burglary PFI Logging Rd/Pending; Welfare Check Magruder Rd/Located and Ok;
GPD
Domestic Dispute North C St; Suspicious male South E St; Medical Scott St;
CPD
Medical Pine St; Traffic Offense Lewiston St.
