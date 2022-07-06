June 27 – July 3, 2022
Monday, June 27
Grangeville/Riggins
Commercial alarm Keuterville Rd/No Report; Medical Hwy 95 & Denny Creek Rd; Injury one vehicle accident Hwy 95 MP 206/Report Taken; Threatening Slate Creek Rd/Report Taken; Abandoned vehicle Doumecq Rd; Mental problems Ironwood Dr/No Report; Slide off Seven Devils Rd/No Report;
Kooskia/Elk City
Rockslide Hwy 14 MP 39/Transferred to ITD; Welfare check Franklin Dr/No Report; Reckless driving Hwy 12 MP 160/No Report; Loose cows Glenwood & Caribel Rd; Citizen assist View Rd; Traffic resulted in the cite and release of a 61 yoa Kamiah male for DWP Main & 4th St; Medical Sweeney Hill Rd; Medical Hwy 13; Agency assist Kamiah area;
GPD
Commercial burglary alarm Green Acres Ln; Citizen dispute Nezperce St; Loose dog N Idaho Ave; Dog inside hot vehicle W Main St; Hit and run South E St; Property damage College & W N St;
Tuesday, June 28
Grangeville/Riggins
Medical Church St; Traffic resulted in the cite and release of a 45 yoa Riggins male for DWP Big Salmon Rd; Drowning Hwy 95 MP 197 Salmon River/Report Taken; Reckless driving Hwy 95 MP 266/Transferred to ISP; Reckless driving Hwy 95 MP 163/Unable to Locate; Emergency beacon Riggins area/No Report – Accidental; Welfare check Mountain View Rd/No Report; 911 hangup Radar Rd/No Report; Loose cows Hwy 95 MP 193/No Report;
Kooskia/Elk City
Residential alarm Flying Eagle/No Report; Domestic dispute Larch Rd/No Report;
GPD
Medical N Myrtle St; Parking problem W Main St; Medical Washington Ave; Commercial alarm E Main St; Medical W Main St; Report of juveniles walking in the roadway Hwy 95 MP 240/No Report;
CPD
VIN East St;
Wednesday, June 29
Grangeville/Riggins
Welfare check Slate Creek Rd/No Report; Arrest of a 41 yoa Burien, WA male for Felony WY Parole Board Warrant Radar Rd; Medical Hwy 95 S; Abandoned vehicle Airport Rd; Agency assist Fish Trap Rd/No Report;
Kooskia/Elk City
Trespassing Highland Rd/No Report; VIN Kooskia area; Agency assist Kooskia area/No Report; Missing persons located & OK Elk City area/No Report; Custodial interference Crane Hill Rd/No Report; Agency assist Fir & Spruce Rd; Slide off Toll Rd/No Report; Agency assist Kamiah/No Report;
GPD
Threatening phone calls W Main St; Medical N Myrtle St; Parking problem N Idaho; Abandoned vehicle W N 3rd & N College; Death E North 2nd St; Hit & run Hwy 13; Medical E North St; Medical E North 3rd St; Fireworks South E St;
Thursday, June 30
Grangeville/Riggins
Medical Balsom Dr; Fender bender Hazard Creek/No Report; Citizen assist White Bird area; Citizen assist Old Hwy 95; Disabled vehicle Hwy 95 MP 232; Traffic resulted in the cite and release of a 21 yoa Orofino male for Possession of Marijuana/Possession of Paraphernalia Hwy 95 MP 238; Suspicious activity White Bird/No Report;
Kooskia/Elk City
Loose dog Lukes Gulch Rd/No Report; Medical Adams Grade Rd; VIN South Front Rd; Threatening S Main St; Welfare check Hill St/No Report; Medical Adams Grade Rd; Parking problem Kooskia area/No Report; Fireworks Clearwater Ave; Agency assist Woodland Rd; Abandoned vehicle Hwy 12 MP 67; Citizen dispute E Main St/No Report; Citizen assist Main St Elk City/No Report;
GPD
Medical E N 2nd St; Medical North D St; Medical W N 6th St; Found paraphernalia W Main St; Agency assist S College St; Suspicious activity Main St; Utility Problem N College St; Property damage N Hall St; Parking problem Main St;
Friday, July 1
Grangeville/Riggins
Medical Brandi Circle; Reckless driving Hwy 95 MP 193/No Report; Disorderly Hwy 95 MP 222/Resulted in citation issued to 38yo man for Destruction of Property; Medical Hwy 95 MP 222; Traffic Offense Hwy 95 MP 160 to 195/Unable to Locate; Disabled Vehicle Hwy 95 MP 232/No Report; Traffic Offense Hwy 95 MP 207/Unable to Locate; Two vehicle accident w/injuries Hwy 95 MP 211/Transferred to ISP; Medical Main St Riggins; Assault S Main St Riggins/Report Taken;
Kooskia/Elk City
Barking dog West St Stites/No Report; Vandalism Blue Bird Dr/No Report; Agency Assist Hwy 12 MP 161/No Report; Parking Problem Dyke & Fall Ave/No Report; Parking Problem Front St/Unable to Locate; Citizen Dispute Shenandoah 3rd/No Report; Arrest Hwy 12 MP 161/Resulted in arrest of a 35yo Montana man for a Shoshone County Warrant for Possession of Paraphernalia; Welfare Check Suttler Creek Rd/No Report; Traffic Offense Hwy 12 MP 79/Resulted in citation issued to 63yo Pennsylvania man for Reckless Driving; DUI Friendship Lane/Unable to Locate; Disabled Vehicle Hwy 12 MP 74/No Report; Medical Lukes Gulch Rd; Accident w/damages Big Mallard Creek Rd/No Report; Drugs Hwy 12 MP 78/Resulted in the arrest of a 60yo Washington woman for DUI, Transport Open Container, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Paraphernalia, and Resisting/Obstructing; Male in roadway hitch hiking Hwy 12 MP 72/Unable to Locate; Arrest Hwy 12 MP 74/Resulted in the arrest of a 30yo Lewiston woman for a Nez Perce County Warrant for Hit and Run;
GPD
Loose Dog W Main St; Traffic Offense N Junction;
CPD
Disorderly Church St;
Saturday, July 2
Grangeville/Riggins
DUI Day Rd/Resulted in the arrest of 40yo Kamiah man for DUI; Lost Property Search Area/No Report; Agency Assist Hwy 95 MP 234/Report Taken; Domestic Dispute Hwy 95 & Cottonwood Butte Rd/No Report; Suspicious Red Rock Rd/No Report; DUI Hwy 13 MP 1/Resulted in the arrest of 54yo Grangeville man for DUI and Transport Open Container; Traffic Offense Hwy 95 MP 267/Resulted in citation issued to 28yo Grangeville man for Speeding and Failure to Renew Registration;
Kooskia/Elk City
Suspicious male Big Mallard Creek Rd/Transfer to Forest Service; Bat Problem Big Cedar Rd/Transferred to Fish & Game; Utility Problem Hwy 14 MP 22/Transfer to Forest Service Fire & Avista Utilities; One vehicle accident w/injuries Hwy 14 & Sweeney Hill Rd/Report Taken; Citizen Dispute Cochran Drive/No Report; One vehicle noninjury accident School House Rd/Unable to Locate; Smoke Report Ridgewood Drive/No Report; Medical Pine Ave; Overdue Persons Hwy 12 MP 122/Vehicle Located No Report;
GPD
Threatening phone calls W Main St; Drugs Main & C St; Contempt of Court West North 5th St; Medical W Main St; Accident w/damages East North St; Threatening phone calls W Main St; Medical W Main St; Loose Dog Grangeville Area; Threatening phone calls W Main St;
Sunday, July 3
Grangeville/Riggins
Traffic Offense Hwy 95 MP 241/Unable to Locate; Suspicious male Mt Idaho Grade/male was given a courtesy ride home; Property Damages Hwy 95 MP 216/Unfounded; Medical Cougar Ct; Medical Brandi Circle; Citizen Assist Hwy 14 MP 3.5/No Report; Rocks in the roadway Hwy 95 MP 220.5/Transferred to ITD; Lightning strike fire Nut Basin Rd MP 5; Medical Stoddard Creek on the Middle Fork of the Salmon River; Accident w/Damages Hwy 95 MP 217/No Report; Traffic Offense Hwy 95 MP 234/Resulted in the arrest of a 22yo Moscow man for Reckless Driving; Loose cows Green Creek Rd/No Report; Fire Hwy 95 MP 223/Controlled Burn; DUI West North St/Resulted in the arrest of 58yo Lewiston man for DUI;
Kooskia/Elk City
Medical Pleasant Valley Rd; Agency Assist Main St Kamiah/No Report; Mental Problems Thenon St/No Report; Medical Hwy 13 MP 24; Medical Red Fir Rd; Medical Sonny Ln; Suspicious female Hwy 12 MP 68.5/No Report; Disorderly Dike St/No Report; Vicious dog Selway Rd/Report Taken; Welfare Check Main St Elk City/Pending; Burglary East Ave/Report Taken;
GPD
Disorderly male E Main St; Traffic Offense Crooks St; Disorderly male E Main St; Welfare Check West North 5th St; Loose dog East North 4th St; Suspicious male South D St; Medical W Main St; Vandalism N Hall St; Welfare Check Grangeville Area;
CPD
Welfare Check Foster Ave.
