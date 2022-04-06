Dispatch Log image

March 28 — April 3, 2022

Monday, March 28

Grangeville/Riggins

Suspicious Kube Rd & Hwy 95/No Report; Prank calls Grangeville area/No Report;

Kooskia/Elk City

Suspicious Elk St Harpster/No Report; Tenant/landlord issues Main St Kooskia/No Report; Loose dogs E Pineway St/No Report; Loose dogs Hwy 13 MP 13/No Report; Trespassing Pine St/No Report; Dead deer in roadway Hwy 12 MP 71/Transferred to ITD; Possible DUI Main St Kooskia/No Report;

GPD

Medical E North 4th St; Harassment W South 1st St; Death Lake St;

Tuesday, March 29

Grangeville/Riggins

Report of vehicle w/disabled hood Hwy 95 MP 188/Transferred to ISP; Report of glass in roadway Hwy 95 MP 241/Transferred to ITD; Rocks in roadway Hwy 13 MP 10/Transferred to ITD; VIN East Rd; Prank call Grangeville area/No Report;

Kooskia/Elk City

Stalking Orchard Ln/No Report; Suspicious Hwy 12 MP 67/No Report; Citizen dispute Woodland Rd/No Report; Medical Big Buck Rd; One vehicle non-injury accident Hwy 12 MP 117/Report Taken; Trespassing Hwy 12 MP 73/No Report; Medical Hwy 12 MP 72; Fire Lolo Creek Rd/Transferred to Clearwater County; Loitering Main St Kooskia/No Report; Domestic dispute Main St Kooskia/No Report;

GPD

Unlawful entry North C St; Theft W Main St; Trespassing Cunningham;

Wednesday, March 30

Grangeville/Riggins

Reckless driving Hwy 95 MP 251/No Report; Medical Vrieling Rd; Reckless driving Hwy 95 MP 196/No Report; Parking problem River St/No Report; Traffic resulted in the cite and release of a 64 yoa Spokane Valley male for Inattentive Driving Hwy 95 MP 222/Report Taken; Lockout Ferdinand area/No Report; Medical S Main St Riggins; Reckless driving Hwy 95 MP 255/No Report;

Kooskia/Elk City

Loitering Main St/Unable to Locate; Loose cows Wall Creek Rd/Unable to Locate; Abandoned vehicle Hwy 13 MP 23; VIN Hwy 12 MP 74; Report of subject on school grounds w/ firearm resulted in the cite and release of a 66 yoa Kamiah male for Possession of a Weapon/Firearm at School Grounds Hwy 13 MP 24; Citizen contact resulting in the arrest of a 33 yoa Lewiston male for a Felony Asotin County Warrant, WA Ridgewood Dr; Loose sheep Big Cedar & Tweedy Ln/No Report; Rental problem Main St Kooskia/No Report; Deer vs vehicle Leitch Creek Rd/No Report; Citizen dispute Hill St/Transferred to Tribal Police;

GPD

Found property Main St;

CPD

Disorderly East St;

Thursday, March 31

Grangeville/Riggins

Trespassing Short Cut Rd/No Report; Suicide Threat, Greencreek/No Report Required;

Kooskia/Elk City

Citizen dispute Hwy 12/No Report – Civil; Loose cows Hwy 12 & Smith Creek/No Report; Report of neglected sheep Woodland & Simler Rd/No Report; Cow Problem, Tweedy Lane/No Report Required; Threatening, Tweedy Lane/No Report Required; Medical, Williams Road; Prowler, Pine Road/No Report Required;

GPD

Found Property, Grangeville; Medical, East North 4th St;

Friday, April 1

Grangeville/Riggins

Agency Assist, Grangeville/Report Taken; Traffic Hazzard, HWY 95 MP 222/No Report Required; Fire, North West of Grangeville/No Report Required; Drugs, HWY 95 MP 251/24yo Idaho male cited for Marijuana and Paraphernalia; Traffic Hazzard, HWY 95 MP 191-192/No Report Required; Traffic Hazzard, HWY 95 MP 257/Deputy Unable to Locate; Cow Problem HWY 95 MP 190/No Report Required; Fish and Game, Rapid River Road/Transferred to Another Agency; Theft, Yellowbrook St/No Report Required; Accident with Property Damage, HWY 95 MP 247/Resulted in the arrest of 29yo male for Resist/Obstruct;

Kooskia/Elk City

Citizen Dispute, Nezperce St/No Report Required; Welfare Check, Apple Lane/No Report Required; Traffic Offense, Broadway Ave/No Report Required; Cow Problem, Lukes Gulch Road/No Report Required; Animal Problem, Valley Drive/Transferred to Another Agency; Suspicious, Lukes Gulch Road/No Report Required; Accident, Woodland Road/No Report Required; Harassment, Kooskia Area/No Report Required; Fire, Pineway Court/No Report Required; Suspicious, Clearwater River, HWY 12 MP 73/Deputy Unable to Locate; Medical, Sonny Lane; Animal Neglect, Harpster Drive/No Report Required; Vicious Animal, Wild Plum Lane/No Report Required; Theft-Motorcycle, Main St, Kooskia/No Report Required; Agency Assist, Hill St Ext, Kamiah/Transferred to Another Agency;

GPD

Medical, West North 3rd St; Custodial Interference, South Idaho St; Unsecure Premise, East Main St;

CPD

Abandoned Vehicle, Front St & Junction;

Saturday, April 2

Grangeville/Riggins

Traffic Offense, HWY 95 MP 192/Transferred to Another Agency; Child Abuse, Riggins Area/Report Taken; Disabled Vehicle, HWY 95 MP 247-254/Deputy Unable to Locate; Burglary, Ironwood Drive/Report Taken;

Kooskia/Elk City

Medical, Main St, Kooskia; Suspicious, Kamiah/No Report Required; Weapons Offense, Broadway Ave/No Report Required; Cow Problem, Clear Creek Road/No Report Required; Cow Problem, Lightning Creek Road/No Report Required; Littering, NFRD 650/Transferred to Another Agency; Juvenile Problem, Pine Ridge Subdivision/No Report Required; Agency Assist, Nickle St, Kamiah/No Report Required;

GPD

Medical, Elk St; Found Property, Main St;

CPD

Transfer, Lewiston St; Threatening, Lewiston St;

Sunday, April 3

Grangeville/Riggins

Cow Problem, HWY 95 MP 220/No Report Required; Runaway Juvenile, Cove Road/No Report Required; Traffic Offense, HWY 95/Deputy Unable to Locate; Medical, Rapid River Court;

Kooskia/Elk City

Traffic Offense, HWY 12 MP 67-74/No Report Required; Burglary, HWY 12/Report Taken; Medical, Main St; Juvenile Problem, Pine Ridge Subdivision/No Report Required; Suicide Threat, HWY 12/No Report;

GPD

Medical, South Idaho St; Fire, HWY 95; Juvenile Problem, North C St.

