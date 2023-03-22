March 13–19, 2023
Monday, March 13
Grangeville/Riggins
Medical Whitetail Dr; Medical Fish Trap Rd; Disabled vehicle Hwy 95 MP 231; Medical transfer Airport Rd; Medical Race Creek Rd; Two vehicle noninjury accident Hwy 95 MP 245/Report Taken; Agency assist Hwy 95 S/No Report; Rocks in roadway Hwy 13 MP 9/Transferred to Road Dept;
Kooskia/Elk City
Deer vs vehicle Hwy 12 MP 70/Report Taken; Abandoned vehicle Hwy 12 MP 156; Medical Hwy 13 MP 21; CPOR service Hwy 12 MP 74; Medical Clearcreek Rd; Welfare check Celestial Way Kamiah/No Report; Medical Celestial Way; Death South St Stites/Report Taken; Tree blocking roadway Hill St/No Report;
GPD
Traffic resulted in the cite and release of a 35 yoa Chamblee, GA female for DWP Hwy 95 & Truck Rt; Agency assist resulted in the arrest of a 26 yoa Grangeville male for Agents Warrant, also cited and released for Possession of a Controlled Substance/Possession of Paraphernalia North D St; Suicide attempt E North St; Report of a subject driving without privileges W Main St;
CPD
Theft King St;
Tuesday, March 14
Grangeville/Riggins
Injury one vehicle accident Hwy 95 MP 179/Transferred to Adams County; Medical Windy Loop Rd; Found property, recovered stolen firearm, S Main St Riggins; Contempt Court Mt Idaho Grade Rd/Report Taken; Fraud Big Salmon Rd/No Report; Rocks in roadway Big Salmon Rd; Threatening Fish Hatchery Rd/No Report;
Kooskia/Elk City
Rocks in roadway Toll Rd & Broadway/No Report; Rocks in roadway Hwy 12 MP 79/Transferred to ITD; Slide off Thorn Springs Rd/No Report; Threatening Frasure Grade/No Report; CPOR service Main St Elk City; Abandoned vehicle Elk Creek Rd/Pending; Landslide Hwy 12 MP 119/Transferred to ITD; Rocks in roadway Hwy 14 MP 21/Transferred to ITD; Rocks in roadway Hwy 14 MP 25-26/Transferred to ITD; Rocks in roadway Hwy 14 MP 42.5/Transferred to ITD;
GPD
Traffic resulted in the arrest of a 46 yoa Nezperce male for Felony Possession of Methamphetamines Truck Rt & N State St;
Wednesday, March 15
Grangeville/Riggins
Rockslide Hwy 14 MP 3/Transferred to ITD; Report of neglected horses Hwy 95 & Eimers Ln/Unfounded; Threatening Fish Hatchery Rd/No Report; Harassment Summer Breeze Ln/Report Taken; Disabled vehicle Hwy 95 MP 235/No Report; Arrest of a 54 yoa Grangeville male for Failure to Register as a Sex Offender W Main St; Idaho County Warrant arrest of a 26 yoa Grangeville male W Main St; Welfare check Red Rock & Hwy 7/Unable to Locate; Reckless driving Hwy 95 MP 270/Unable to Locate; Domestic dispute River St White Bird/No Report; Disabled vehicle Meadow Creek & Hwy 7/Unable to Locate;
Kooskia/Elk City
Rocks in roadway Hwy 12 MP 79/No Report; Rocks in roadway Hwy 12 MP 76; Rocks in roadway Glenwood Rd/No Report; Rocks in roadway Toll Rd; Rocks in roadway Hwy 13 MP 13-26/Transferred to ITD; Runaway juvenile, located, View Rd/No Report; Rocks in roadway Cedar Creek/Transferred to Road Dept; Possible accident Ridgewood Dr/Unable to Locate; Suspicious activity Pine Rd Kamiah/No Report; Loose dogs Woodland Rd/No Report; Deer needing dispatched Leitch Creek Rd/Transferred to Fish & Game; Custodial interference Andrew Jackson Way/No Report; Rocks in roadway Hwy 14 MP 11-12/Transferred to ITD;
GPD
Medical E N 2nd St; Drug activity South D St; Utility problem E North 4th St;
CPD
Reckless driving Idaho St;
Thursday, March 16
Grangeville/Riggins
Reckless driving Hwy 95 & Hwy 7/No Report; Agency assist Hwy 95 MP 207/No Report; Missing person, located, Church St/No Report; Medical North Main St; Reckless driving Hwy 95 MP 197/Unable to Locate; Reckless driving Hwy 95 MP 193/Unable to Locate; Traffic resulted in the cite and release of a 34 yoa Riggins female for Possession of Marijuana/Possession of Paraphernalia N Main St Riggins; Traffic resulted in the cite and release of a 62 yoa Oakville, WA female for Possession of Marijuana/Possession of Paraphernalia Main St Riggins; Agency assist Wagon Wheel Rd/Report Taken;
Kooskia/Elk City
Medical Hawthorn Ln; Semi truck stuck Lambs Grade & Lukes Gulch Rd; Medical transfer Esther St; Possible accident Woodland Rd/Unable to Locate; Loose dog Clearwater Main St/No Report; Medical Long Bluff Rd; Reckless driving Toll Rd/No Report; One vehicle noninjury accident Hwy 12 MP 122/Transferred to ISP; Medical Mill St; Citizen dispute Fall Ave/No Report;
GPD
Extra patrol W N 2nd St;
CPD
VIN Hogan St; Medical Gilmore St; Medical Gilmore St;
Friday, March 17
Grangeville/Riggins
Welfare check Hwy 95 MP 198/Pending; Reckless driving Hwy 95 MP 216/No Report; Medical Ryder Ln White Bird; Rocks in roadway Hwy 95 MP 267/No Report; Welfare check Hwy 95 MP 238/No Report;
Kooskia/Elk City
Juvenile party Depot St/No Report; Residential alarm Caribel Rd/No Report; Theft Hwy 12 MP 69/No Report; Welfare check Main St Stites/No Report; Disabled vehicle Hwy 12 MP 84; Welfare check on pedestrian in roadway Hwy 12 MP 69.5/No Report; Traffic resulted in the arrest of a 40 yoa Stites male for DUI/Open Container/Invalid Drivers License and the cite and release of a 57 yoa male for Open Container Main St Kooskia; Possible DUI resulted in the cite and release of a 30 yoa Ferdinand male for Possession of Marijuana/Possession of Paraphernalia Main St Kooskia; Agency assist 4th St Kamiah; Medical Hwy 13 MP 23; Trespassing Rivers Edge Rd/No Report;
GPD
Traffic resulted in the cite and release of a 42 yoa Grangeville female for DWP N B & 2nd St; Commercial fire alarm, false alarm, W South 1st St; Welfare check North C St; Chimney fire S Idaho Ave; Medical W Main St; Medical N Myrtle St;
CPD
Alarm Garrett St; Rental problem East St;
Saturday, March 18
Grangeville/Riggins
Abandoned vehicle Hwy 95 MP 187; Medical Farrens Creek Rd; Brush fire that got out of control Butcher Creek Ln; Reckless driving Sally Ann & Clearwater Main St/Unable to Locate; Fire Nut Basin Rd; Traffic resulted in the cite and release of a 21 yoa Grangeville female for Open Container Old Hwy 7 & Red Rock Rd; Debris in roadway Hwy 95 MP 226/No Report; Attempted traffic stop turned pursuit, resulted in the arrest of a 39 yoa Grangeville male for Resisting/Obstructing/Felony Eluding/Felony Aggravated Battery on Law Enforcement/Felony Malicious Injury to Property/DUI Meadow Creek Rd;
Kooskia/Elk City
Tractor on fire Tinker Creek Ln; Fire Sally Ann Rd; Loose dog Bridge St/No Report;
GPD
Utility problem W Main St; Medical N Myrtle St; Commercial alarm W Main St;
Sunday, March 19
Grangeville/Riggins
Citizen dispute Hwy 13/No Report – Civil; Complaints of fisherman blocking roadway Hwy 14 MP 8/No Report; Death Greencreek Rd/Report Taken; Possible fire Country Court Dr;
Kooskia/Elk City
Fire Hwy 12 MP 90; Fire Hill St Ext; Parking problem Ridgewood Dr/No Report; Boulder in roadway Hwy 12 MP 125-126/Transferred to ITD; Fire Cedar Creek Rd & Big Cedar Rd; Citizen dispute Toll Rd/No Report; Fire Larch Rd; Assault Ridgewood Dr/No Report;
GPD
Citizen dispute North C St; Medical W N 2nd St; Citizen assist W Main St; Medical N Myrtle St.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.