Jan. 23 – 29, 2023
Monday, Jan. 23
Grangeville/Riggins
Report of dogs chasing deer Seven Devils Rd/Transferred to Fish & Game; Citizen assist White Bird area/Unfounded; Reckless driving Hwy 95 MP 241/Unfounded; Report of missing sign Old Pollock Rd/No Report; Deer vs vehicle Hwy 95 MP 189/No Report;
Kooskia/Elk City
Medical Sonny Ln; Medical Lukes Gulch Rd; Missing person, located, Hwy 12 MP 67/No Report;
GPD
Parking problem W North St; Harassment South E St; Welfare check E North 2nd St; Unsecure premises South D St; Report of tailgating East South 6th St; Fender bender South D & Court St; Medical South C St;
CPD
Citizen assist East St;
Tuesday, Jan. 24
Grangeville/Riggins
Debris in roadway Hwy 95 MP 195/Transferred to ITD; Suspicious activity Hwy 13 MP 5/No Report; Contempt of court School St Cottonwood/No Report; Disabled vehicle Hwy 95 MP 224; Reckless driving Hwy 95 MP 237/No Report; Medical transfer Meridian;
Kooskia/Elk City
Suicide threat Spruce Rd/No Report; Medical Adams Grade Rd; Fraud Hwy 12 MP 74/No Report; Welfare check Esther St/No Report; Citizen assist Elk City Wagon Rd/No Report; Medical Skyline Dr; Welfare check Thorn Springs Rd/No Report; Suspicious Depot St/No Report; Missing person Elk City area/Located; Weapon offense Larch Rd Kamiah/Unable to Locate;
GPD
Suicide threats E North 2nd St;
Wednesday, Jan. 25
Grangeville/Riggins
Medical N Main St Riggins; Medical Nut Basin Rd; Fire Center Canyon Rd; Harassment Riggins area/No Report; Medical transfer Airport Rd; Wanted person Radar Rd/Pending; Suspicious activity Windy Loop Rd/No Report; Suspicious vehicle Westlake Rd/Unable to Locate; VIN S Main St; Icy roads Hwy 95 MP 231/Transferred to ITD;
Kooskia/Elk City
Medical N Thenon St; Agency assist Spruce Rd Kamiah; Parking problem Fir Rd Kamiah/Unable to Locate; Suicide threat Bluebird Dr/No Report; Medical Llama Ln; Found property Main St Kooskia; Illegal burning Elk St Harpster; Welfare check Swarthout Rd/No Report;
GPD
Barking dogs E North 3rd St; Fender bender North D St;
Thursday, Jan. 26
Grangeville/Riggins
Pornography Birkland Rd/Report Taken; Reckless driving Hwy 95 MP 193/Transferred to ISP; Loose cows Hwy 95 MP 260/Unable to Locate; Medical Meadow Grass Loop;
Kooskia/Elk City
Dead deer in roadway Hwy 12 MP 68.7/No Report; Welfare check Cornish Rd/No Report; Deer vs vehicle Hwy 12 MP 69/Report Taken; Suspicious Depot St/Pending;
GPD
Medical W N 2nd St; Forgery Harrison St; Custodial interference South E St; Parking problem N College St;
Friday, Jan. 27
Grangeville/Riggins
Slide Off Hwy 95 MP 240.5/No Report; Mental Problems Reservation Line Rd/No Report; Two vehicle fender bender S Main St Riggins/Report Taken; Hit and Run Crash Main St Riggins/Report Taken;
Kooskia/Elk City
Boulder in the roadway Hwy 13 MP 20/Transferred to ITD; Slick roadway Glenwood Rd/Transferred to ICRD; Death Hobart Rd/Report Taken; Property Damage Swarthout Rd/Report Taken; Parking Problem Main St Stites/Unable to Locate;
GPD
Loose dog South Hall St; Custodial Interference South B St; Drugs South C St; Parking Problem East North 2nd St;
CPD
Medical Transfer to Lewiston;
Saturday, Jan. 28
Grangeville/Riggins
One vehicle accident Hammer Creek Rd & Pine Ridge Rd/Report Taken; Medical Seven Devils Rd; Rocks in the roadway Hwy 95 MP 180/Transferred to ITD;
Kooskia/Elk City
Drugs Stites Rd/Resulted in the arrest of a 39yo Stites woman for Possession of Methamphetamine, citation issued to a 39yo Stites woman for Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Paraphernalia, and Fictitious Display and citation issued to a 41yo Clarkston man for Possession of Paraphernalia; Wanted Person Ping St/Resulted in the arrest of a 19yo Harpster man for 3 Idaho County Warrants; Medical Glenwood Rd; Citizen Assist Main St Kooskia/Unfounded; Medical Hwy 13 MP 24; Missing Person Hwy 12 MP 161/Located and Ok;
GPD
Parking Problem North C St; Parking Problem North C St;
CPD
Medical Idaho St; Medical Transfer to Lewiston; Suspicious North St;
Sunday, Jan. 29
Grangeville/Riggins
Citizen Assist Hwy 7 MP 6.5/No Report; Dog running in the roadway Mt Idaho Grade Rd/No Report; Traffic Offense Mt Idaho Grade Rd/Unable to Locate; Arrest Hwy 95 MP 245/Resulted in the arrest of a 39yo Grangeville man for an Agents Warrant, Resist/Obstruct, and Driving Without Privileges and citation issued for Failure to Register Vehicle; Traffic Offense Main St Riggins/No Report; Welfare Check Church St/No Report;
Kooskia/Elk City
Drugs Hwy 13 MP 26/Resulted in citation issued to a 23yo Texas man for Open Container and a 19yo Kooskia man for Possession of Paraphernalia; Loose dog Esther St/No Report; Abandoned vehicle Hwy 12 MP 70/No Report; Drugs State St & Broadway Ave/Resulted in citation issued to a 39yo Stites woman for Possession of a Legend Drug without Prescription;
GPD
Medical W Cunningham St; Medical South C St.
