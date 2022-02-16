Feb. 7 – Feb. 13, 2022
Monday, February 7
Grangeville/Riggins
Medical Time Zone Rd; Deer vs vehicle Hwy 95 MP 184/Report Taken; Foal killed by coyotes Old Hwy 7/Transferred to Fish & Game; Brushfire Hwy 95 MP 193/No Report; Rocks in roadway Hwy 95 MP 231/Transferred to ITD; Medical River St;
Kooskia/Elk City
Medical Cedar Creek Rd; Civil standby Beaverslide Rd; Burglary Yakus Creek area/No Report; Citizen dispute 4th Ave & Front St/Unable to Locate; One vehicle non-injury accident Hwy 13 MP 24.8/Report Taken; Injury one-vehicle accident Woodland Rd/Report Taken; Welfare check Beaverslide Rd/No Report;
GPD
Fender bender Jefferson St; Assault N Junction St; Suicide threats N Myrtle St; Theft Truck Rt; Welfare check E North 7th St; Medical N Myrtle St; Loose dog North A St;
Tuesday, February 8
Grangeville/Riggins
Theft Cottonwood Butte Rd/No Report; Citizen assist Hwy 95 MP 240/No Report; Assault Riggins area/Pending; Lost person 279 Rd/No Report; Reckless driving Hwy 95 MP 242/Transferred to ISP; Slide off Seven Devils Rd/No Report; Rock in roadway Graves Creek Rd/Transferred to Road Dept; Death Milt Springs Loop/Report Taken;
Kooskia/Elk City
Suspicious activity Hwy 13 MP 24/Report Taken; Medical Main St Kooskia; Death Hwy 162/Report Taken; Traffic resulted in the arrest of a 40 yoa Missoula, MT male for DWP Hwy 12 MP 158; Rocks in roadway Broadway & Toll Rd/Transferred to Road Dept; Suicide threat Adams Grade Rd/No Report; Attempt to Locate, located & okay, Sweeney Hill/No Report;
GPD
Vicious animal 3rd & College St; Agency assist W Main St;
Wednesday, February 9
Grangeville/Riggins
Rockslide Hwy 95 MP 230/Transferred to Road Dept; Fraud Mt Idaho Grade Rd/No Report; Fire, controlled burn, Hwy 95 MP 182; Fire Hwy 7 MP 8; Possible Haz Mat, oxygen only, Main St Riggins/No Report; Death Reservation Line Rd/Report Taken;
Kooskia/Elk City
Vehicle vs turkey Hwy 162/No Report; Trespassing Hobart Rd/No Report; Rockslide Toll Rd/Transferred to Road Dept; Report of weapon on school grounds Hwy 13 MP 24/Report Taken; Harassment Thorn Springs Rd/No Report; Fire, controlled burn, Ridgewood Dr;
GPD
Commercial alarm W Main St; Utility problem College & 5th St; Medical W South St; Barking dogs W N 2nd St; Suspicious activity E N 3rd St;
CPD
Medical Smith St; Medical Smith St;
Thursday, February 10
Grangeville/Riggins
Emergency beacon for boating accident Snake River; Report of dog running down the hwy Hwy 95 MP 247/Unable to Locate; Medical River St White Bird; Dumpster fire Tolo Lake; Abandoned vehicle Lake Rd;
Kooskia/Elk City
Medical Pine Ave; Agency assist Woodland Rd; Reckless driving Hwy 12 MP 67/Unable to Locate; Dead deer in roadway Hwy 12/Transferred to ITD;
GPD
Welfare check South State St; Parking problem S Idaho; Medical Court St; Suspicious activity E North 7th St;
CPD
Loose dog Lewiston & Hogan St;
Friday, February 11
Grangeville/Riggins
One vehicle non-injury accident Lake Rd/Report Taken; Abandoned vehicle Reservation Line Rd; Trespassing French Creek Rd/No Report; Cow Problem Johnston Cutoff Rd; Agency Assist Hoots Lane; Abandoned Vehicle Mt Idaho Grade Rd; Traffic Hazard Hwy 95 MP 231/Transferred; Threatening Bridge St White Bird/Resulted in the arrest of a 44yo White Bird Male for Protection Order Violation;
Kooskia/Elk City
Civil Standby Fountain St/No Report; Animal Neglect Nezperce Drive Kamiah/Transferred; Welfare Check N Depot St/No Report; Animal Problem Harris Ridge Rd; Extra Patrol Shenandoah 3rd St; Fire Wall Creek Rd;
GPD
Medical transfer Airport Rd; Alcohol Offense W Main St; Traffic offense N Myrtle St; Vicious Animal South E St; Property Damage North Junction;
CPD
Medical Transfer; Alarm Main St; Medical Transfer;
Saturday, February 12
Grangeville/Riggins
Traffic Offense Hwy 95 MP 178/Unable to Locate; Vehicle vs Deer Accident Hwy 95 MP 183/Report Taken; Medical Seven Devils Rd; Suspicious Lake Rd/Unable to Locate; Accident w/Damages Stites Rd/No Report; Traffic Stop Short Rd/Resulted in the arrest of 41yo Grangeville man for an Idaho County Warrant; Weapons Offense Cash Lane/No Report;
Kooskia/Elk City
Traffic Offense Front St Kooskia/No Report; Death Elk St Harspter/Report Taken; Agency Assist Hill St Kamiah/No Report; Medical Hwy 12 MP 68.5; Medical Hwy 13 MP 13; Accident w/Injuries Hwy 12 MP 148/Unfounded; Medical Kettle Creek Rd; Medical Main St Kooskia;
GPD
Civil Standby North Junction; Medical W South 1st;
Sunday, February 13
Grangeville/Riggins
Traffic Hazard Hwy 95 MP 233/No Report; Accident w/Injuries Hwy 95 MP 201/Transferred to ISP; Traffic Offense Hwy 95 MP 255 SB/Unable to Locate; Unsecure Premises Main St Riggins/No Report;
Kooskia/Elk City
Traffic Hazard Hwy 12 MP 73/Transferred to ITD; Suspicious Hwy 13 MP 13/No Report; Suspicious Elk City Area/No Report; Domestic Dispute Eller Lane/Pending; Abandoned Vehicle Red Fir Rd;
GPD
Medical East North 2nd;
CPD
Fire Main St.
