April 4 – April 9, 2022
Monday, April 4
Grangeville/Riggins
Reckless driving Hwy 95 MP 199/No Report; Suspicious vehicle Dead End Rd/Unable to Locate; Report of child abuse Shearer St/No Report; Attempt to Locate Hwy 95/Unable to Locate; Medical S Hwy 95;
Kooskia/Elk City
Rocks in roadway Hwy 12 MP 79/Transferred to ITD; Reckless driving resulted in the arrest of a 34 yoa Kamiah male for Aggravated Assault Hwy 162 MP 19; Loose sheep Wild Plum Ln/Pending; Loose sheep Wild Plum Ln/No Report – Open Range; Citizen dispute N Thenon/No Report; Non-injury one-vehicle accident Ridgewood Dr/No Report; Domestic dispute Pleasant Valley Rd/No Report; One vehicle non-injury accident Glenwood Rd/Report Taken;
GPD
Fender bender Idaho & W North St; Suicide threats N Junction;
CPD
Neglected dogs Broadway & Madison;
Tuesday, April 5
Grangeville/Riggins
Medical W Main St Gville; Trespassing Main St Riggins/No Report; Citizen dispute Hwy 95 MP 260/Transferred to ISP; Agency assist Riggins area/No Report; Vagrancy Hwy 95 MP 239.8/No Report; Loose horses on roadway Hwy 95 MP 186.2/No Report;
Kooskia/Elk City
Loose sheep Tweedy Ln/No Report; Suspicious activity Ridgewood Dr/No Report; Death Harris Ridge/Report Taken; Citizen dispute Main St Kooskia/No Report; Suspicious activity Big Cedar Rd/No Report; Loose dog Fountain St/No Report;
GPD
Parking problem South D St; Report of DUI, resulted in the arrest of a 46 yoa Grangeville male for DUI/DWP East South St; Theft of cell phone North 5th St;
CPD
Report of vandalism Washington Ave;
Wednesday, April 6
Grangeville/Riggins
Citizen dispute Fish Trap Rd/No Report; Citizen dispute over property lines Seven Devils Rd/No Report – Civil;
Kooskia/Elk City
Report of neglected dogs Main St Elk City/No Report; Two vehicle noninjury accident Adams Grade/No Report; Citizen dispute over property lines Main St Stites/No Report - Civil; Suspicious activity Pineway Ct/No Report;
GPD
Loose dog W North St; Found paraphernalia W Main St; Welfare check North D St; Commercial alarm College St; Medical S Florence St; Domestic dispute E North St; Medical N College St;
Thursday, April 7
Grangeville/Riggins
Death N Main St Riggins/Report Taken; Loose horses Hwy 13 MP 3-4; Report of neglected horses Truck Rt & Lukes Gulch Rd/Unfounded; Citizen dispute Seven Devils Rd/No Report – Civil; Loose cows Hwy 95 & Johnston Cutoff; Vehicle fire Hwy 95 MP 222/No Report; Disabled vehicle Hwy 95 MP 210; Harassment Shearer St Fenn/No Report; One vehicle noninjury accident Green Creek Rd/Report Taken; Lockout Hwy 95 MP 216/No Report;
Kooskia/Elk City
Residential burglary alarm Harris Ridge Rd/No Report; Dogs barking Main St Kooskia/No Report; Abandoned vehicle N Main St Kooskia; Abandoned vehicle Main St Stites; Loose dog East St Stites/No Report; VIN Hwy 12; Medical Valley Dr; Vicious dog Clearwater Ave/Report Taken; Juvenile Problem Newsome St Harpster/No Report;
GPD
Parking problem South B St; Two vehicle fender bender Main St; Attempted burglary North C St; Loose dog South C & W Main St; Vicious Animal North B St; Vicious Animal South E St;
Friday, April 8
Grangeville/Riggins
Fire Hwy 95 MP 222; Vin Inspection Waterfront Drive White Bird; Welfare Check North Main St Riggins/No Report; Brush Fire Saddle Ridge Rd; Disabled semi-truck Hwy 95 MP 257/driver called for a mechanic;
Kooskia/Elk City
Wanted Person West St Stites/Resulted in the arrest of 69yo Washington female for a felony warrant out of Washington; Medical Glenwood Rd; Medical Bullock Ln Elk City; Medical Main St Elk City; Suspicious North Main St Kooskia/No Report; Animal Noise 3rd Ave/resulted in a citation issued to 59yo Kooskia man for Barking Dogs; Loose cows Meadow Lake Rd/Unable to Locate; Slide off Lukes Gulch Rd MP 13/No Report; Medical Tweedy Ln;
GPD
Medical S Florence St; Suspicious South College St; Drugs Mill St; Traffic Offense North Florence St; Fall North State St;
CPD
One vehicle accident with injuries Main St; Two vehicle noninjury accident Main St; Medical Transfer to Lewiston;
Saturday, April 9
Grangeville/Riggins
Medical S Main St Riggins; Medical Rapid River Ct; Brush fire Deer Creek Rd/Controlled burn; Weapons Offense Hwy 95 MP 179/Transferred to Adams Co; Vehicle vs Turkey Hwy 95 MP 185/Non reportable; Medical Rapid River Ct;
Kooskia/Elk City
Agency Assist Pine St Kamiah/Transferred; Medical Lynn Ln Harpster; Agency Assist 2nd St Kamiah/No Report; Possible Stolen vehicle through other agency spotted Hwy 12 MP 68.5/Unable to locate; Agency Assist E Business Hwy 12/Resulted in arrest of 50yo Kooskia male by ISP; Injured baby bird Lukes Gulch Rd/Transferred to Fish and Game; Domestic Dispute W Lightning Loop Rd/Report Taken; Medical S Front St Kooskia; Stolen Vehicle located Hwy 12 MP 68.5/resulted in arrest of 32yo male by Nez Perce Tribe; Medical Austree Ln Kamiah; One vehicle crash Hwy 14 MP 38/Report Taken; Unsecure Premise Clearwater Ave Stites/No Report; Found Property Main St Kooskia/Report Taken; Prowler Valley Drive/No Report.
